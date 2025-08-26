Humane Society Of Nacogdoches County Texas

Offered by

Humane Society Of Nacogdoches County Texas

About the memberships

HSNC Membership

Platinum Annual Membership - "Platinum Paws"
$5,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

-Add/Recognition on the HSNC Website
-Ad/Recognition in "Around the Town" Newspaper
-Annual Digital Membership Card for current year
-Letter of recognition/tax document

Golden Annual Membership - "Golden Bone"
$3,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

-Add/Recognition on the HSNC Website
-Ad/Recognition in "Around the Town" Newspaper
-Annual Digital Membership Card for current year
-Letter of recognition/tax document

Silver Annual Membership - "Silver Collar"
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

-Add/Recognition on the HSNC Website
-Ad/Recognition in "Around the Town" Newspaper
-Annual Digital Membership Card for current year
-Letter of recognition/tax document

Bronze Annual Membership - "Cat's Meow"
$500

Renews yearly on: January 1

-Add/Recognition on the HSNC Website
-Ad/Recognition in "Around the Town" Newspaper
-Annual Digital Membership Card for current year
-Letter of recognition/tax document

Annual Individual Membership "Member of the Pack"
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

-Annual Digital Membership Card for current year

Annual Couple Membership - "Members of the Pack"
$100

Renews yearly on: January 1

-Annual Digital Membership Card for current year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!