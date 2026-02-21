Hosted by

Hancock Street Preschool

HSP Silent Auction (Wellness, Retail, Education) 2025-2026

5-Class New Client Welcome Package #1 item
$150

Starting bid

Begin your pilates journey at Urban Pilates. The New Client Welcome Package includes 5 private Pilates sessions, valued at $360, and is intended for new clients to the studio. Located at 1981 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217

$150

Starting bid

Begin your pilates journey at Urban Pilates. The New Client Welcome Package includes 5 private Pilates sessions, valued at $360, and is intended for new clients to the studio. Located at 1981 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217

Milwaukie Lumber Tool Kit Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Milwaukie Lumber, this builder’s bundle includes:

• Spec Ops 25’ Tape Measure
• Spec Ops 25oz Fiberglass Hammer
• Spec Ops Multi-Bit Screwdriver
• Spec Ops Utility Knife
• Spec Ops Trim Puller
• Construction Tool Belt
• LEGO Backhoe Loader Set

All tools are premium Spec Ops brand — built for durability and real jobsite performance.

Betsy & Iya $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Handcrafted Portland jewelry and curated goods — perfect for yourself or a special gift.

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS – GRAPHIC NOVEL BUNDLE
$50

Starting bid

Curated collection of graphic novels generously donated by Cosmic Monkey Comics.

The Mend PDX Acupuncture Session
$75

Starting bid

One acupuncture session at The Mend PDX.


Fair Market Value: $150

Family Photoshoot with EMS Lens Photography
$125

Starting bid

Professional family photography session from EMS Lens Photographs.

https://emslensphotographs.mypixieset.com/


Fair Market Value: $250

Sitterflow Lifetime Membership
$50

Starting bid

Lifetime membership to the SitterFlow scheduling app (babysitting/pet/caregiving/housesitting). Get instant notifications when a sitter books. Email alerts keep you in the loop without checking the app. Signup not required for sitters. Retail value $300+

Bike Clean & Tune-Up
$50

Starting bid

Get your bike up to date with a bike cleaning and tune-up from a HSP parent, including up to $100 in parts.


60-Minute Facial By Briana from Mooney-Lynn Beauty
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing 60-minute facial by Briana at Mooney-Lynn Beauty. Retail value $100

Men's Haircut by Farrell at Rogue Barber Collective
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful men’s haircut by Farrell at Rogue Barber Collective. Retail value $40


Hotel Grand White Down Comforter
$60

Starting bid

Full/Queen Hotel Grand White Down Comforter — bring hotel luxury home.


Fair Market Value: $120

Bookworm Bundle item
Bookworm Bundle
$30

Starting bid

For the book lover, this bundle includes: Broadway Books ($40 gift card), Rose City Book Pub ($20 gift card),

Footwise on Broadway $100 gift certificate
$30

Starting bid

Treat your feet to some high quality shoes at this local shoe store located at 1433 NE Broadway! Shop great brands like Birkenstock, Chaco, Keen, Bogs, Merrell, Teva, and Taos! $100 gift certificate

Inova Studio One-hour Software Development Strategy Session
$75

Starting bid

Have an idea for an app, platform, or website, but don't know where to start? This 60-minute in-person or virtual consultation with Salama, founder of Inova Studio, will help you turn your idea into a clear, actionable plan.

During the session, we'll:

- clarify your ideas

- identify appropriate tech tools to build your desired software efficiently

- craft a practical step-by-step roadmap

- highlight common mistakes that can consume time and money

Retail value $150+

Wool for the People Custom Dyed Yarn (3 Colors) item
Wool for the People Custom Dyed Yarn (3 Colors)
$30

Starting bid

Custom Colorway for Hancock Street Preschool dyed by Wool for the People in Portland, OR. Bulky weight 100% merino wool 104 yards/100g. Colors in Our Beloved Easel, Our Friend Pigeon and Leaf Walk valued at $30 each ($90 total retail value).

NW Women's Fitness Membership #1
$85

Starting bid

The gift of health with a two week fitness membership & initial personal training session at NW Women’s Fitness Club. The gym provides the perfect combination of energy and serenity. A friendly, non-intimidating, supportive environment for women to workout in Portland to reach their health and fitness goals. Retail value of $165.

NW Women's Fitness Membership #2
$85

Starting bid

The gift of health with a two week fitness membership & initial personal training session at NW Women’s Fitness Club. The gym provides the perfect combination of energy and serenity. A friendly, non-intimidating, supportive environment for women to workout in Portland to reach their health and fitness goals. Retail value of $165.

NW Women's Fitness Membership #3
$85

Starting bid

The gift of health with a two week fitness membership & initial personal training session at NW Women’s Fitness Club. The gym provides the perfect combination of energy and serenity. A friendly, non-intimidating, supportive environment for women to workout in Portland to reach their health and fitness goals. Retail value of $165.

Dahlia Wax Collective $75 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Pamper yourself at the lovely, body-positive Dahlia Wax Collective with a $75 gift certificate and beauty goodies. Items in this bag include: TO ADD. Retail value $75+.

$50 Modern Domestic gift card
$20

Starting bid

Modern Domestic is a thriving and welcoming sewing community, studio, and retail space. We supply exceptional sewing products including BERNINA machines, quality quilting and garment fabrics, sewing classes, and machine service. Located in the heart of the Alberta District in NE Portland, OR and Lake Oswego.

Upcycled Children's Bundle (Value $220) item
Upcycled Children's Bundle (Value $220)
$50

Starting bid

Supporting upcycling and ecofriendly children's wear! Included in this bundle are two (2) $25 gift cards to Beanstalk Children's Resale, gently used Guide Craft wooden blocks from Beanstalk, and two (2) sustainably made, handmade children’s outfits (size 4-5T) crafted from vintage cotton fabrics. Retail value of $220

Float North - 1 hour float ($94 value)
$35

Starting bid

You deserve a break! Take an hour away from the stress of everyday life to experience a tranquility like no other with float therapy. A float sessions will reduce stress and pain and leave you feeling calm and rejuvenated. Located just blocks from preschool at 1617 NE 17th Ave! https://floatnorthpdx.com/

Portland Children's Dentistry
$150

Starting bid

To add basket info. Retail value $800+

10-class Spanish course at Tierra Educational Center ($349)
$130

Starting bid

Learn Spanish in a fun and interactive small-group class! Tierra has been offering high-quality Spanish language instruction in Portland since 2009, and is owned by HSP parents, Norberto and Elyse Medina. There are once and twice-weekly course options with both online courses and in-person courses at Tierra, located at 5745 NE Glisan St. in Portland. Gift certificate is valid only for adult group classes. Valid until Dec. 2028. Find more information and the upcoming schedule at: www.tierracenter.com

Gift card for Wildcraft Art Studio ($100)
$35

Starting bid

Connect with your inner artist! This amazing art studio for adults has a special focus on Craft, Textiles, Studio Art, Native Art and Nature-based workshops. Gift card is worth $100 and valid until Feb. 2027.

https://wildcraftstudioschool.com/

$100 Barre3 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Curated preschool books selection + $40 Green Bean books GC
$40

Starting bid

Green Bean Books curated preschool selection, $64 value + $40 gift certificate

Hand knit adult hat and child hat
$40

Starting bid

End of Life Planning Consultation (2 hours)
$60

Starting bid

Ritual Planning, Advance Care Planning, Logistical Planning, Ethical Will Support. Financial planning support is not included (referrals available upon request)

Swag Bag from Discogs
$40

Starting bid

Variety of Discogs gear and swag

Orange Theory Fitness class pack + swag
$50

Starting bid

SurfyVibe Vibrato Guitar Pedal
$80

Starting bid

The vintage Magnatone® amps were known for having that amazing wobbly sound, from discreet low intensity effects that makes an instrument mix well into the sound of a band, to extreme effects that can take the sound of guitar out of this world! Depending on settings, it can be deeply bluesy, very modern or spooky sounding.

6T Dinosaur Sweater, two hand woven scarves
$80

Starting bid

