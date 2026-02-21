HSP Silent Auction (Wellness, Retail, Education) 2025-2026

Hosted by
Starting bid
Begin your pilates journey at Urban Pilates. The New Client Welcome Package includes 5 private Pilates sessions, valued at $360, and is intended for new clients to the studio. Located at 1981 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
Starting bid
Begin your pilates journey at Urban Pilates. The New Client Welcome Package includes 5 private Pilates sessions, valued at $360, and is intended for new clients to the studio. Located at 1981 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
Starting bid
Donated by Milwaukie Lumber, this builder’s bundle includes:
• Spec Ops 25’ Tape Measure
• Spec Ops 25oz Fiberglass Hammer
• Spec Ops Multi-Bit Screwdriver
• Spec Ops Utility Knife
• Spec Ops Trim Puller
• Construction Tool Belt
• LEGO Backhoe Loader Set
All tools are premium Spec Ops brand — built for durability and real jobsite performance.
Starting bid
Handcrafted Portland jewelry and curated goods — perfect for yourself or a special gift.
Starting bid
Curated collection of graphic novels generously donated by Cosmic Monkey Comics.
Starting bid
One acupuncture session at The Mend PDX.
Fair Market Value: $150
Starting bid
Professional family photography session from EMS Lens Photographs.
https://emslensphotographs.mypixieset.com/
Fair Market Value: $250
Starting bid
Lifetime membership to the SitterFlow scheduling app (babysitting/pet/caregiving/housesitting). Get instant notifications when a sitter books. Email alerts keep you in the loop without checking the app. Signup not required for sitters. Retail value $300+
Starting bid
Get your bike up to date with a bike cleaning and tune-up from a HSP parent, including up to $100 in parts.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 60-minute facial by Briana at Mooney-Lynn Beauty. Retail value $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a wonderful men’s haircut by Farrell at Rogue Barber Collective. Retail value $40
Starting bid
Full/Queen Hotel Grand White Down Comforter — bring hotel luxury home.
Fair Market Value: $120
Starting bid
For the book lover, this bundle includes: Broadway Books ($40 gift card), Rose City Book Pub ($20 gift card),
Starting bid
Treat your feet to some high quality shoes at this local shoe store located at 1433 NE Broadway! Shop great brands like Birkenstock, Chaco, Keen, Bogs, Merrell, Teva, and Taos! $100 gift certificate
Starting bid
Have an idea for an app, platform, or website, but don't know where to start? This 60-minute in-person or virtual consultation with Salama, founder of Inova Studio, will help you turn your idea into a clear, actionable plan.
During the session, we'll:
- clarify your ideas
- identify appropriate tech tools to build your desired software efficiently
- craft a practical step-by-step roadmap
- highlight common mistakes that can consume time and money
Retail value $150+
Starting bid
Custom Colorway for Hancock Street Preschool dyed by Wool for the People in Portland, OR. Bulky weight 100% merino wool 104 yards/100g. Colors in Our Beloved Easel, Our Friend Pigeon and Leaf Walk valued at $30 each ($90 total retail value).
Starting bid
The gift of health with a two week fitness membership & initial personal training session at NW Women’s Fitness Club. The gym provides the perfect combination of energy and serenity. A friendly, non-intimidating, supportive environment for women to workout in Portland to reach their health and fitness goals. Retail value of $165.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself at the lovely, body-positive Dahlia Wax Collective with a $75 gift certificate and beauty goodies. Items in this bag include: TO ADD. Retail value $75+.
Starting bid
Modern Domestic is a thriving and welcoming sewing community, studio, and retail space. We supply exceptional sewing products including BERNINA machines, quality quilting and garment fabrics, sewing classes, and machine service. Located in the heart of the Alberta District in NE Portland, OR and Lake Oswego.
Starting bid
Supporting upcycling and ecofriendly children's wear! Included in this bundle are two (2) $25 gift cards to Beanstalk Children's Resale, gently used Guide Craft wooden blocks from Beanstalk, and two (2) sustainably made, handmade children’s outfits (size 4-5T) crafted from vintage cotton fabrics. Retail value of $220
Starting bid
You deserve a break! Take an hour away from the stress of everyday life to experience a tranquility like no other with float therapy. A float sessions will reduce stress and pain and leave you feeling calm and rejuvenated. Located just blocks from preschool at 1617 NE 17th Ave! https://floatnorthpdx.com/
Starting bid
To add basket info. Retail value $800+
Starting bid
Learn Spanish in a fun and interactive small-group class! Tierra has been offering high-quality Spanish language instruction in Portland since 2009, and is owned by HSP parents, Norberto and Elyse Medina. There are once and twice-weekly course options with both online courses and in-person courses at Tierra, located at 5745 NE Glisan St. in Portland. Gift certificate is valid only for adult group classes. Valid until Dec. 2028. Find more information and the upcoming schedule at: www.tierracenter.com
Starting bid
Connect with your inner artist! This amazing art studio for adults has a special focus on Craft, Textiles, Studio Art, Native Art and Nature-based workshops. Gift card is worth $100 and valid until Feb. 2027.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Green Bean Books curated preschool selection, $64 value + $40 gift certificate
Starting bid
Starting bid
Ritual Planning, Advance Care Planning, Logistical Planning, Ethical Will Support. Financial planning support is not included (referrals available upon request)
Starting bid
Variety of Discogs gear and swag
Starting bid
Starting bid
The vintage Magnatone® amps were known for having that amazing wobbly sound, from discreet low intensity effects that makes an instrument mix well into the sound of a band, to extreme effects that can take the sound of guitar out of this world! Depending on settings, it can be deeply bluesy, very modern or spooky sounding.
Starting bid
