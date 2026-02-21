HSP Silent Auction (Wellness, Retail, Education) 2025-2026

Have an idea for an app, platform, or website, but don't know where to start? This 60-minute in-person or virtual consultation with Salama, founder of Inova Studio, will help you turn your idea into a clear, actionable plan.

During the session, we'll:

- clarify your ideas

- identify appropriate tech tools to build your desired software efficiently

- craft a practical step-by-step roadmap

- highlight common mistakes that can consume time and money

Retail value $150+