Hosted by

Hot Springs School District

About this event

Sales closed

HSSD 7-12 Dance Program's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

401 Emory Street, Hot Springs, AR 71901

#1-Pink Light Up Cupcake Nutcracker and Sugar Plums item
#1-Pink Light Up Cupcake Nutcracker and Sugar Plums
$10

Starting bid

#2 Two Nutcracker Mugs item
#2 Two Nutcracker Mugs
$7

Starting bid

#3-Santa Towel Basket item
#3-Santa Towel Basket
$15

Starting bid

#4- Gingerbread Basket with Girl Nutcracker and Board item
#4- Gingerbread Basket with Girl Nutcracker and Board
$25

Starting bid

#5- Nutcracker Cookie Jar with Rat Kings item
#5- Nutcracker Cookie Jar with Rat Kings
$20

Starting bid

#6-Nutcracker Beauty Gift Set item
#6-Nutcracker Beauty Gift Set item
#6-Nutcracker Beauty Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Get this nutcracker gift basket featuring Nutcracker Earrings, a red velvet cosmetic bag, nutcracker lotion set and ornament!

#7 Nutcracker Salt and Pepper, Mug, Ornament Set item
#7 Nutcracker Salt and Pepper, Mug, Ornament Set
$15

Starting bid

#8- Nutcracker Decor and Ornament Set item
#8- Nutcracker Decor and Ornament Set
$15

Starting bid

#9- Holiday Mug Set item
#9- Holiday Mug Set
$7

Starting bid

#10- Pink Nutcracker Gift Basket item
#10- Pink Nutcracker Gift Basket item
#10- Pink Nutcracker Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

This pink Nutcracker themed basket is perfect for your dancing girl! It includes a cosmetic bag, Pink light up Nutcracker, glass pointe shoe ornament, pink nutcracker stickers, and small pink nutcracker earrings!

#11- Ballerina Basket with Earrings item
#11- Ballerina Basket with Earrings
$15

Starting bid

#12- Gold Ballerina Ornaments with Hanger and Lotion item
#12- Gold Ballerina Ornaments with Hanger and Lotion
$10

Starting bid

#13- Nuts about Nutcracker Basket item
#13- Nuts about Nutcracker Basket
$20

Starting bid

From the planter to the many ornaments, this basket is full of Nutcrackers!

#14- Let It Snow Basket with Mugs item
#14- Let It Snow Basket with Mugs
$15

Starting bid

#15- Nutty Puppy Basket for Dog Lovers! item
#15- Nutty Puppy Basket for Dog Lovers!
$15

Starting bid

#16-Nutcracker Kitchen Basket item
#16-Nutcracker Kitchen Basket
$20

Starting bid

#17-Creative Nutcracker Bag with Arts Items item
#17-Creative Nutcracker Bag with Arts Items item
#17-Creative Nutcracker Bag with Arts Items
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful watercolor Christmas bag is the perfect gift for your creative, artsy one in the family! It contains Chalkboard Markers, Paint by Number Nutcracker Kit, Creatology Gingerbread Kit, and Art 101 Gallery Canvas kit.

#18- Small Nutty Nutcracker Collection item
#18- Small Nutty Nutcracker Collection
$10

Starting bid

#19-Trio of Ceramic Snowman item
#19-Trio of Ceramic Snowman
$15

Starting bid

#20-Nutcracker Pillow, Cookie Jar & Tablecloth item
#20-Nutcracker Pillow, Cookie Jar & Tablecloth
$20

Starting bid

#21- Giant Gingerbread Basket item
#21- Giant Gingerbread Basket
$30

Starting bid

Get cozy with this giant gingerbread basket full of cozy blanket and pillow and gingerbread people.

#22-Small Nutcracker Mug and Spoon Rest item
#22-Small Nutcracker Mug and Spoon Rest
$10

Starting bid

#23-Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen Basket item
#23-Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen Basket
$10

Starting bid

#24- Gingerbread Mug and Cutting board item
#24- Gingerbread Mug and Cutting board
$20

Starting bid

#25-Small Nutcracker Cupcake Light and Ornaments item
#25-Small Nutcracker Cupcake Light and Ornaments
$15

Starting bid

#26- Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen/Ornaments item
#26- Nutcracker Mug and Kitchen/Ornaments
$15

Starting bid

#27-Star Tumbler and Cahristmas Cat with ornaments item
#27-Star Tumbler and Cahristmas Cat with ornaments
$20

Starting bid

#28-All about the Snow Basket item
#28-All about the Snow Basket
$10

Starting bid

#29- Nutcracker Light Up Cupcake and Sugar Plum Nutcrackers item
#29- Nutcracker Light Up Cupcake and Sugar Plum Nutcrackers
$10

Starting bid

#30-Red Nutcracker Basket with Toy, Salt/Pepper, Ornament item
#30-Red Nutcracker Basket with Toy, Salt/Pepper, Ornament
$20

Starting bid

#31-Nutcracker Pillows and Signs item
#31-Nutcracker Pillows and Signs
$15

Starting bid

#32- Nutcracker Mugs and Bowls item
#32- Nutcracker Mugs and Bowls
$15

Starting bid

#33-Cozy Nutcracker Gift Basket item
#33-Cozy Nutcracker Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Gget cozy with this nutcracker pillow and fleece blanket!

#34- Nutcracker Kitchen Basket with Winter Blessings Sign item
#34- Nutcracker Kitchen Basket with Winter Blessings Sign
$15

Starting bid

#35- Christmas Shoes (size 10) and 2 Sparkle Tumblers! item
#35- Christmas Shoes (size 10) and 2 Sparkle Tumblers!
$15

Starting bid

#36-Gold Rhinestone Nutcracker Earrings item
#36-Gold Rhinestone Nutcracker Earrings item
#36-Gold Rhinestone Nutcracker Earrings
$10

Starting bid

These beautiful earrings will add holiday shine to any holiday outfit Or be a great gift for your Nutcracker-loving friend!

#37 Santa Bucket with mug, ornaments, towel item
#37 Santa Bucket with mug, ornaments, towel
$15

Starting bid

#38-Large Merry and Bright Beaded Nutcracker Earrings item
#38-Large Merry and Bright Beaded Nutcracker Earrings
$20

Starting bid

These beautiful nutcracker earring will add the holiday flare to all of your outfits! Valued at $35, these are originally from Dillards!

#39 Cookie Cutter Nutcracker Basket item
#39 Cookie Cutter Nutcracker Basket
$15

Starting bid

#40 - Nutcracker Basket-Tablecloth Spatula with garland item
#40 - Nutcracker Basket-Tablecloth Spatula with garland
$15

Starting bid

#41-Gift basket with Nutcracker, Tablecloth and Sugarplum nu item
#41-Gift basket with Nutcracker, Tablecloth and Sugarplum nu
$15

Starting bid

#42- Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit item
#42- Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit
$45

Starting bid

Create fun memories with this Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit with reusable molds for Years of holiday fun.

#43- PYY Pizza Oven item
#43- PYY Pizza Oven item
#43- PYY Pizza Oven item
#43- PYY Pizza Oven
$60

Starting bid

PYY Electric Pizza Oven Indoor Countertop 1-Layers Oven, Black

#44-Portable Washer item
#44-Portable Washer item
#44-Portable Washer item
#44-Portable Washer
$50

Starting bid

26 lbs Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Washing Machine with Drain Pump

#45 Peppermint Nutcracker Wreath item
#45 Peppermint Nutcracker Wreath
$45

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade nutcracker wreath

#46-Classic Red and Green Nutcracker Wreath item
#46-Classic Red and Green Nutcracker Wreath
$45

Starting bid

Bbring the classic colors of red and green to your home or office with this handmade Christmas Nutcracker Wreath.

#47-Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Wreath item
#47-Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Wreath
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful handcrafted nutcracker wreath with pastel coloring and featured 14" nutcracker

#48-Summer Dance Intensive Registration ($85 value) item
#48-Summer Dance Intensive Registration ($85 value)
$50

Starting bid

This item will cover the registration fee for any dancer ages 3-18 for our annual Summer Dance Intensive in July 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!