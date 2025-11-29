HSSD 7-12 Dance Program's Silent Auction

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401 Emory Street, Hot Springs, AR 71901
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Get this nutcracker gift basket featuring Nutcracker Earrings, a red velvet cosmetic bag, nutcracker lotion set and ornament!
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This pink Nutcracker themed basket is perfect for your dancing girl! It includes a cosmetic bag, Pink light up Nutcracker, glass pointe shoe ornament, pink nutcracker stickers, and small pink nutcracker earrings!
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From the planter to the many ornaments, this basket is full of Nutcrackers!
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This beautiful watercolor Christmas bag is the perfect gift for your creative, artsy one in the family! It contains Chalkboard Markers, Paint by Number Nutcracker Kit, Creatology Gingerbread Kit, and Art 101 Gallery Canvas kit.
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Get cozy with this giant gingerbread basket full of cozy blanket and pillow and gingerbread people.
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Gget cozy with this nutcracker pillow and fleece blanket!
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These beautiful earrings will add holiday shine to any holiday outfit Or be a great gift for your Nutcracker-loving friend!
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These beautiful nutcracker earring will add the holiday flare to all of your outfits! Valued at $35, these are originally from Dillards!
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Create fun memories with this Pampered Chef Bake and Build Gingerbread Kit with reusable molds for Years of holiday fun.
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PYY Electric Pizza Oven Indoor Countertop 1-Layers Oven, Black
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26 lbs Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Washing Machine with Drain Pump
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Beautiful handmade nutcracker wreath
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Bbring the classic colors of red and green to your home or office with this handmade Christmas Nutcracker Wreath.
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Beautiful handcrafted nutcracker wreath with pastel coloring and featured 14" nutcracker
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This item will cover the registration fee for any dancer ages 3-18 for our annual Summer Dance Intensive in July 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!