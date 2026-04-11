Healing Through Him Ministries

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Healing Through Him Ministries

About this shop

HTHM Shop

2nd Annual Car Show T-shirt - BLACK item
2nd Annual Car Show T-shirt - BLACK item
2nd Annual Car Show T-shirt - BLACK
$25

Available in black or hot pink, this shirt features our official event design and the message “Overcome Evil with Good – Romans 12:21.”


Every purchase supports Healing Through Him Ministries and helps us bring healing and hope to women and families in our community.


Fit: Unisex sizing
Material: Soft, breathable SPF 50 polyester fabric
Fulfillment: Local pickup or shipping options available

2nd Annual Car Show T-Shirt - HOT PINK item
2nd Annual Car Show T-Shirt - HOT PINK item
2nd Annual Car Show T-Shirt - HOT PINK
$25

Available in black or hot pink, this shirt features our official event design and the message “Overcome Evil with Good – Romans 12:21.”


Every purchase supports Healing Through Him Ministries and helps us bring healing and hope to women and families in our community.


Fit: Unisex sizing
Material: Soft, breathable SPF 50 polyester fabric
Fulfillment: Local pickup or shipping options available

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!