Harriet Tubman Middle School PTSA

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Harriet Tubman Middle School PTSA

HTMS Apparel

Yard Sign
$20

Tubman Legend Yard Sign

HTMS Hoodie item
HTMS Hoodie
$45

Available in adult sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

T-shirt: HTMS community item
T-shirt: HTMS community item
T-shirt: HTMS community
$25

Latest design

Available in adult sizes: S-XXL

T-shirt: Hard Work item
T-shirt: Hard Work item
T-shirt: Hard Work
$5

Hard Work Never Stops
Available in adult sizes: L, XL, XXL

T-shirt: Harriet Tubman MS item
T-shirt: Harriet Tubman MS item
T-shirt: Harriet Tubman MS
$5

Phoenix (back of shirt)

T-shirt: Blue item
T-shirt: Blue item
T-shirt: Blue
$5

Legends in the Making

Just a few of these left!!
Available in adult sizes: M, L, XL, XXL

T-shirt: Gray item
T-shirt: Gray item
T-shirt: Gray
$5

Rookies of the Year

Just a few of these left!!
Available in adult sizes: S, M, XXL

T-shirt: We are Legends item
T-shirt: We are Legends item
T-shirt: We are Legends
$5

We are Legends (Gold or Bronze text)
The back of the t-shirt is blank

Available in adult sizes: M, L, XXL

Insulated Tumbler
$20
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