HTPS Gala Sponsorships 2026

As a Standard Sponsor, you play a vital role in making The Great Pearl Gala a success. Your support helps us provide quality education while keeping tuition affordable for families. This sponsorship level offers excellent exposure for your business or family name while giving you a memorable evening of celebration.
A Premium Sponsorship brings you even closer to the heart of our mission. Your generosity directly impacts students by funding scholarships, enhancing programs, and supporting our teachers. Enjoy premium benefits and greater visibility as a valued partner in Christian education.
As an Elite Sponsor, you are a champion of our students, ensuring that The Great Pearl Gala has the greatest impact possible. This premier level provides you with the highest level of recognition and exclusive perks, all while making a transformative difference in our school community.
