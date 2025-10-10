HTSA’s College Dress Down Day

🎓 Free Dress Day – College Spirit Edition! Let your child show their college pride by dressing down in their favorite college gear for just $4.
Use for student #2. 🎓 Free Dress Day – College Spirit Edition! Let your child show their college pride by dressing down in their favorite college gear for just $4.
Use for student #3. 🎓 Free Dress Day – College Spirit Edition! Let your child show their college pride by dressing down in their favorite college gear for just $4.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing