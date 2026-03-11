Huachuma Foundation Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Join as a Friend of the Huachuma Foundation and become part of a community dedicated to preserving one of the world's most remarkable cacti. As a Friend, you'll receive:
Your support helps keep our conservation and education work going. We're grateful to have you with us.
Renews monthly
As a Cultivator, you go beyond supporting the foundation's work. You become a direct participant in it. In addition to all Friend benefits, Cultivators receive:
This is conservation made tangible. Your cactus will grow in the Sacred Valley alongside thousands of others, tended by our local team and rooted in a place built specifically for this purpose.
Renews monthly
Guardians are the foundation's closest circle of support. At this level, your contribution makes a meaningful difference in what we're able to do and plan for. In addition to all Cultivator benefits, Guardians receive:
If you've felt called to support this work at a deeper level, this is the place to do it.
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