Huachuma Foundation

Offered by

Huachuma Foundation

About the memberships

Huachuma Foundation Memberships

Friend
$20

Renews monthly

Join as a Friend of the Huachuma Foundation and become part of a community dedicated to preserving one of the world's most remarkable cacti. As a Friend, you'll receive:

  • Our newsletter with updates from the foundation and our preservation work
  • Access to community calls and the Huachuma Wisdom program
  • Member-only offerings as they become available

Your support helps keep our conservation and education work going. We're grateful to have you with us.

Cultivator
$50

Renews monthly

As a Cultivator, you go beyond supporting the foundation's work. You become a direct participant in it. In addition to all Friend benefits, Cultivators receive:

  • One Huachuma cactus planted in your name annually in our Taray Preservation Garden in the Sacred Valley of Peru
  • An annual photo update from the garden showing the plants and the work in progress
  • Access to all community calls, newsletters, and the Huachuma Wisdom program
  • Member-only offerings as they become available

This is conservation made tangible. Your cactus will grow in the Sacred Valley alongside thousands of others, tended by our local team and rooted in a place built specifically for this purpose.

Guardian
$100

Renews monthly

Guardians are the foundation's closest circle of support. At this level, your contribution makes a meaningful difference in what we're able to do and plan for. In addition to all Cultivator benefits, Guardians receive:

  • Recognition on the Huachuma Foundation website
  • An annual 1:1 call with Hamid Jabbar, founder and President of the foundation
  • One Huachuma cactus planted in your name annually in our Taray Preservation Garden
  • Annual photo update from the garden
  • Access to all community calls, newsletters, and the Huachuma Wisdom program
  • Member-only offerings as they become available

If you've felt called to support this work at a deeper level, this is the place to do it.

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