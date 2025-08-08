2025 Huaka’i - Silent Auction

Hosted by
1929 E Ray Rd Suite 1, Chandler, AZ 85225, USA
Starting bid
Manaola accessories bundle
Donated by: Manaola
FMV: $400.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
Authentic Hawaiian lei hulu (feather lei) - handcrafted and framed in a shadow box.
Colors: ‘Ilima and purple
Handcrafted and donated by: Kumu Hula Nālani Kaho’onei
FMV: $400.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
Authentic Hawaiian lei hulu (feather lei) - handcrafted and framed in a shadow box.
Colors: Green and yellow
Handcrafted and donated by: Kumu Hula Nālani Kaho’onei
FMV: $400.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
NFL football signed by Arizona Cardinals Offensive Tackle #68 Kelvin Beachum with authentication letter.
Donated by: Arizona Cardinals
FMV: $100.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
(4) Arizona Diamondbacks Club Reserve tickets for 2025 Regular season home game. *Restrictions may apply
Donated by: Arizona Diamondbacks
FMV: $160.00
Starting bid
2 night accommodations in signature premium guestroom, with daily brunch for 2.
Donated by: Mountain Shadows Resort
FMV: $1,000.00
Starting bid
One round of golf for (4) Restrictions may apply. Expires 12/31/2025.
Donated by: Troon Golf
FMV: $800.00
Starting bid
7 in 1 Ninja Creami system with Dole Whip mix included
Donated by: Melesa Stewart
FMV: $235.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
(2) Admission tickets for a performance during the 25/26 season. Restrictions may apply.
Donated by: Phoenix Symphony
FMV: $178.00
Starting bid
One year membership for (2) adults and children under 18.
Donated by: Desert Botanical Garden
FMV: $119.00
Starting bid
Wooden welcome sign handcrafted by a haumāna (student) of Hālau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula.
Handcrafted and donated by: ‘Ilima Kuhi LaFlamme
FMV: $75.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
Glass-etched glass tumblers handcrafted by a haumāna (student) of Hālau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula. Includes (2) glasses, & (2) slate coasters.
Crafted and donated by: ‘Ilima Kuhi LaFlamme
FMV: $65.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
Original handmade art by a haumāna (student) of Halau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula. 2 (8x10), 1 (12x16)
Donated by: Angelica Henderson
FMV: $60.00
*Decorative flowers not included
Starting bid
Original handmade art by a haumāna (student) of Halau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula. 1 (8x10), 1 (12x16)
Donated by: Angelica Henderson
FMV: $50.00
Starting bid
Handmade Red & Black Hawaiian Pā’ū Skirt, 6 tropical hairclips (Tiare, Plumeria & Tribal prints), Wicked Wahine perfume, Plumeria body lotion, tropical print wristlet, large Aloha Holo Holo tote, IZ: The Ukulele Songbook, Haumāna Hula Handbook of Hawai’i, a Hawaiian postcard and more!
Donated by: Nā haumāna (students) of Hālau Ho’okahi I Ka Hula
FMV: $180.00
Starting bid
A delicious island-inspired bundle featuring Mauna Loa chocolate & dry roasted macadamia nuts, Jade gummies, dried mango, Hawaiian Sun banana mac pancake mix, Punalu'u Bake Shop cookies, tropical teas, Hurricane popcorn, local snack favorites (arare, wonton chips), 2 plumeria hair clips, a tropical duck plush, Aloha-scented candles (Guava Nectar & Lilikoi Passion) and more!
Donated by: Maryann Allen
FMV: $93.00
Starting bid
Havana Nights - Brenda Smith
2 private dance lessons
Enjoy 2 private dance lessons of your choice- Salsa, Latin, or Ballroom- with the fabulous instructor Brenda Smith. Whether you're a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, this is your chance to shine!
Donated by: Brenda Smith
FMV: $300.00
Starting bid
Chicago Cubs
Ben Brown Sports: Autographed Photo
FMV: $100
