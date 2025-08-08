Hosted by

Hālau Kalikopuakalehua

2025 Huaka’i - Silent Auction

1929 E Ray Rd Suite 1, Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Manaola Accessories Bundle
$120

Manaola accessories bundle

  • Pāreu in bag- Kupukupu pattern, woodbine-white $84
  • Baby tote- auwaalalua pattern, vintage khaki, $48
  • Silk scarf- palapalai pattern, Apple green- black, $288

Donated by: Manaola

FMV: $400.00


Authentic Lei Hulu - ‘Ilima
$125

Authentic Hawaiian lei hulu (feather lei) - handcrafted and framed in a shadow box.


Colors: ‘Ilima and purple

Handcrafted and donated by: Kumu Hula Nālani Kaho’onei

FMV: $400.00


Authentic Lei Hulu - ‘Ōma’oma’o
$125

Authentic Hawaiian lei hulu (feather lei) - handcrafted and framed in a shadow box.


Colors: Green and yellow

Handcrafted and donated by: Kumu Hula Nālani Kaho’onei

FMV: $400.00


Arizona Cardinals Signed Football
$50

NFL football signed by Arizona Cardinals Offensive Tackle #68 Kelvin Beachum with authentication letter.


Donated by: Arizona Cardinals

FMV: $100.00


Arizona Diamondbacks - 4 Club Reserve Tickets
$50

(4) Arizona Diamondbacks Club Reserve tickets for 2025 Regular season home game. *Restrictions may apply


Donated by: Arizona Diamondbacks

FMV: $160.00

Mountain Shadows Resort - Accommodations for 2
$350

2 night accommodations in signature premium guestroom, with daily brunch for 2.


Donated by: Mountain Shadows Resort

FMV: $1,000.00

Troon North Golf - Set of 4 Golf
$250

One round of golf for (4) Restrictions may apply. Expires 12/31/2025.


Donated by: Troon Golf

FMV: $800.00

Ninja Creami & Dole Whip Mix
$75

7 in 1 Ninja Creami system with Dole Whip mix included


Donated by: Melesa Stewart

FMV: $235.00


Phoenix Symphony - 2 Admission Tickets
$60

(2) Admission tickets for a performance during the 25/26 season. Restrictions may apply.


Donated by: Phoenix Symphony

FMV: $178.00

Desert Botanical Garden - 1 Year Friends & Family Membership
$40

One year membership for (2) adults and children under 18.


Donated by: Desert Botanical Garden

FMV: $119.00

E Komo Mai (Welcome) Sign
$25

Wooden welcome sign handcrafted by a haumāna (student) of Hālau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula.


Handcrafted and donated by: ‘Ilima Kuhi LaFlamme

FMV: $75.00


Hawaiian Dancer Glasses & Coasters
$20

Glass-etched glass tumblers handcrafted by a haumāna (student) of Hālau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula. Includes (2) glasses, & (2) slate coasters.


Crafted and donated by: ‘Ilima Kuhi LaFlamme

FMV: $65.00


Set of 3 Pink Hawaiian Print Canvas Paintings
$20

Original handmade art by a haumāna (student) of Halau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula. 2 (8x10), 1 (12x16)


Donated by: Angelica Henderson

FMV: $60.00


Set of 2 Green Hawaiian Print Canvas Paintings
$20

Original handmade art by a haumāna (student) of Halau Ho'okahi I Ka Hula. 1 (8x10), 1 (12x16)


Donated by: Angelica Henderson

FMV: $50.00

Hula Dancer Basket
$60

Handmade Red & Black Hawaiian Pā’ū Skirt, 6 tropical hairclips (Tiare, Plumeria & Tribal prints), Wicked Wahine perfume, Plumeria body lotion, tropical print wristlet, large Aloha Holo Holo tote, IZ: The Ukulele Songbook, Haumāna Hula Handbook of Hawai’i, a Hawaiian postcard and more!


Donated by: Nā haumāna (students) of Hālau Ho’okahi I Ka Hula

FMV: $180.00

Hawaiian Treats Basket
$30

A delicious island-inspired bundle featuring Mauna Loa chocolate & dry roasted macadamia nuts, Jade gummies, dried mango, Hawaiian Sun banana mac pancake mix, Punalu'u Bake Shop cookies, tropical teas, Hurricane popcorn, local snack favorites (arare, wonton chips), 2 plumeria hair clips, a tropical duck plush, Aloha-scented candles (Guava Nectar & Lilikoi Passion) and more!


Donated by: Maryann Allen

FMV: $93.00

Havana Nights - Brenda Smith 2 private dance lessons
$90

Havana Nights - Brenda Smith

2 private dance lessons


Enjoy 2 private dance lessons of your choice- Salsa, Latin, or Ballroom- with the fabulous instructor Brenda Smith. Whether you're a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, this is your chance to shine!


Donated by: Brenda Smith

FMV: $300.00

Chicago Cubs - Ben Brown Autographed Photo
$30

Chicago Cubs

Ben Brown Sports: Autographed Photo


FMV: $100

