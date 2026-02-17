Hosted by

Lifetime Independence for Everyone, Inc.

About this event

FOCUS ON ACCESS GALA - 2026

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

2521 17th St, Lubbock, TX 79409, USA

Non-Consumer Ticket
$50

Open Seating

Consumer Ticket
$25

LIFE Inc. Consumer or a Patient of Dr. Wolcott

Vintage Glam Table Sponsor (1920s - 1940s)
$3,000

Admission Tickets for 8 to the Event

Dinner for 8

Two Complimentary Bottles of Dinner Wine

Center-Front Seating Near Stage

Full-Page Digital Ad

Two Framed Photos by Guest Photographer

Mid-Century Cool Table Sponsor (1950s - 1960s)
$2,000

Admission Tickets for 8 to the Event

Dinner for 8

Complimentary Bottle of Dinner Wine

Front Seating Near Stage

Half-Page Digital Ad

Framed Photo by Guest Photographer

Retro Groove Table Sponsor
$1,000

Admission Tickets for 8 to the Event

Dinner for 8

Front Seating Near Stage

Quarter-Page Digital Ad

Framed Photo by Guest Photographer

Y2K Game Table Sponsor
$500

Blackjack Table or Poker Table


Modern Edge Game Table Sponsor
$250

Roulette Wheel or Craps Table

Add a donation for Lifetime Independence for Everyone, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!