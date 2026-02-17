FOCUS ON ACCESS GALA - 2026

Hosted by
About this event
2521 17th St, Lubbock, TX 79409, USA
Open Seating
LIFE Inc. Consumer or a Patient of Dr. Wolcott
Admission Tickets for 8 to the Event
Dinner for 8
Two Complimentary Bottles of Dinner Wine
Center-Front Seating Near Stage
Full-Page Digital Ad
Two Framed Photos by Guest Photographer
Admission Tickets for 8 to the Event
Dinner for 8
Complimentary Bottle of Dinner Wine
Front Seating Near Stage
Half-Page Digital Ad
Framed Photo by Guest Photographer
Admission Tickets for 8 to the Event
Dinner for 8
Front Seating Near Stage
Quarter-Page Digital Ad
Framed Photo by Guest Photographer
Blackjack Table or Poker Table
Roulette Wheel or Craps Table
$
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