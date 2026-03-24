Hubbard Hop Festival Parade 2026

Parade information: This is a free event, if you are wanting to be in the parade this year please We have two way to register for the parade this year:

1. Show up at Moonbeam ct. and 3rd street between 8 - 9 am to register on 7/18/26





2.Pre-register using the form and you will receive confirmation of registration and arrive by 9 AM 3.The parade will begin at 10am on July 18, 2026!