Hubbard Hop Festival Parade 2026

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About this event
Parade information: This is a free event, if you are wanting to be in the parade this year please We have two way to register for the parade this year:
1. Show up at Moonbeam ct. and 3rd street between 8 - 9 am to register on 7/18/26
2.Pre-register using the form and you will receive confirmation of registration and arrive by 9 AM 3.The parade will begin at 10am on July 18, 2026!
$
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