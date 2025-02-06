Hubbard Hop Festival Vendors 2025

• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10 am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session. • If you are requiring electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor coordinator and let them know you have arrived. • The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns. o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪ State your booth name and number and what you are needing. • Food vendors are required to file all required permits with Marion county and should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a reminder for food booths: ▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets ▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station” ▪ Obtain correct thermometers • All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00 Tear Down: • Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their items no later than 09:30 am. o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until Sunday morning. • Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm. o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up and leave. ▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due to patrons still walking on the streets. ▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be involved. ▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority! • After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles. o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down. o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning. • Sunday Morning: o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am. o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days. ▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away

