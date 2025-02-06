Hubbard Hop Festival Vendors 2025

• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors are required to file all required permits with Marion county and should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors are required to file all required permits with Marion county and should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Food 12x24 space
$200
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors need to file all required permits with Marion County and should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30. As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site. Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors need to file all required permits with Marion County and should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30. As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site. Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Non-Craft Sales 12x12 space
$75
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
No staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park on 7/19/25.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site. Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
Electricity will still be available throughout the night and Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
No staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park on 7/19/25.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site. Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
Electricity will still be available throughout the night and Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Non-Craft Sales 12x24 space
$150
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Handmade Crafts 12x12 space
$50
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Handmade Crafts 12x24 space
$100
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Informational No-Sales 12x12 space
Free
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Non-Profit 12x12 space
Free
- A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
- A street (TBD) will be assigned for vendor vehicles (limited space)
• Vehicles will no longer be allowed on 5th st. and must be parked and out of the way by 10
am on Saturday morning due to the parade being in session.
• If you are requiring water and/or electricity ASAP, please get a hold of the Vendor
coordinator and let them know you have arrived.
• The Vendor coordinator will be in the are to assist anyone with any questions or concerns.
o Feel free to contact Maureen Elden via phone call or text at (971)-977-0533 ▪
State your booth name and number and what you are needing.
• Food vendors should be ready for the health inspector no later than 10:30 o As a
reminder for food booths:
▪ Obtain 3 wash station buckets
▪ Obtain a “free flowing washing station”
▪ Obtain correct thermometers
• All vendors should be ready to go by 11:00
Tear Down:
• Vendors can tear down after 4:00pm (see below for more information) or 10:00pm on
Saturday night. Vendors can also come back the next morning (Sunday) and pick up their
items no later than 09:30 am.
o Limited staffing from The Hubbard Hop Festival will stay overnight at the park until
Sunday morning.
• Foot traffic usually slows down around 4:00 pm.
o If you are no longer receiving business after 4pm, vendors are allowed to pack up
and leave.
▪ A dumpster will be available on site o Vendors are NOT allowed to bring
vehicles on closed streets until the end of the festival hours (10:00pm) due
to patrons still walking on the streets.
▪ If you choose to not comply your vehicle will be towed and police will be
involved.
▪ The safety of everyone is our number one priority!
• After 10:00pm the road will be open for vendors to bring in their vehicles.
o Please be patient with other vendors who are also trying to tear down.
o Electricity will still be available throughout the night until Saturday morning.
• Sunday Morning:
o Vendors must be cleared out no later than 9:30am.
o Anything left behind will be stored for 5 days.
▪ If no one claims lost items, they will either be donated or thrown away
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!