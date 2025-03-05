Hublife Charities Golf Tournament At Cypress Run Signup Presented By Capital Tacos !!

4 Player Team Signup,
🔥 4-PLAYER SCRAMBLE 🔥
💥 Tee off, pick the best shot, and play on!
💥 Maximum score per hole: Bogey (1 over par)
🎯 CONTESTS 🎯
🏆 Longest Drive
🏆 Straightest Drive
🏆 Long Putt
🥇 TOP 3 TEAMS & LOWEST TEAM WIN PRIZES!
💰 Hole-in-One Prizes! 💰
FOUR chances to win BIG! 💵 Cash, vacations & more!
Prizes start at $5,000 and up!
🌟 Awards Banquet to Follow! 🌟
Spectator Pass
$40
🎫 50/50 Raffle
🛍️ Silent Auction
🎁 TONS of Raffle Items!
🌟 Awards Banquet to Follow ! 🌟
Don’t miss out—register today and swing for a great cause!
