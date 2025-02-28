Hublife Charities Golf Tournament Sponsorship At Cypress Run Golf Couse

Logo featured on advertisements ﻿﻿Mention on the Master Banner ﻿﻿Social media promotions ﻿﻿Signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Space available for a tent and giveaways ﻿﻿Includes insurance for a cash prize giveaway, with an option to increase or customize the prize $400 Social media promotion Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials ﻿﻿Full signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval

Logo featured on advertisements ﻿﻿Mention on the Master Banner ﻿﻿Social media promotions ﻿﻿Signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Space available for a tent and giveaways ﻿﻿Includes insurance for a cash prize giveaway, with an option to increase or customize the prize $400 Social media promotion Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials ﻿﻿Full signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval

seeMoreDetailsMobile