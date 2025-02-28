Hublife Charities Golf Tournament Sponsorship At Cypress Run Golf Couse

2669 St Andrews Blvd

Tarpon Springs, FL 34688, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
Custom gift presented at awards dinner Signage at all practice areas Logo on all advertisements Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB Premier Placement on the Master Banner (4x8) Includes a Full team of 4 golfers ﻿﻿Prominent Signage throughout the practice putting green ﻿﻿Logo on all advertisements
Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,500
Mention on Master Banner Sponsor-provided contest prizes (liquor bottles & themed Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB baskets) | Space provided for a 10x10 tent and distribution of Option to add additional marketing elements at their marketing materials/giveaways discretion Continuous sponsor recognition every 15 minutes during Includes a Full team of 4 golfers the putting contest Mention on Master Banner
Driving Range Sponsor
$2,000
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB Exclusive sponsor for Top Racer individual contest on Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing the range materials and giveaways Includes a Full team of 4 golfers Social media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Swinging Big Sponsor
$1,250
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and branded giveaways materials and giveaways Signage on the Tee Box with hole sponsorship included Includes a full team of 4 golfers
Hole-In -One Sponsor
$750
Logo featured on advertisements ﻿﻿Mention on the Master Banner ﻿﻿Social media promotions ﻿﻿Signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Space available for a tent and giveaways ﻿﻿Includes insurance for a cash prize giveaway, with an option to increase or customize the prize $400 Social media promotion Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials ﻿﻿Full signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Individual Hole Sponsor
$400
Social media promotion Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials ﻿﻿Full signage on the Tee Box ﻿﻿Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Yard Sign Sponsor
$125
Signage placed throughout the golf course and practice areas. $400 FOR 5 Unlimited sponsors Designed & Printed by: Blackjack
Golf Cart
$500
Logo will be placed on up to 6 volunteer golf carts. Logo featured on advertisements. ﻿﻿Mention on the Master Banner. ﻿﻿Social media promotions. Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials.
Official Starter Sponsor
$1,100
Logo featured on advertisements. ﻿﻿Mention on the Master Banner. ﻿﻿Social media advertisements. Includes a full team of 4 golfers.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing