Hublife Charities Golf Tournament Sponsorship At Cypress Run Golf Couse

Custom gift presented at awards dinner
Signage at all practice areas
Logo on all advertisements
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Premier Placement on the Master Banner (4x8)
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
Prominent Signage throughout the practice putting green
Logo on all advertisements
Custom gift presented at awards dinner
Signage at all practice areas
Logo on all advertisements
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Premier Placement on the Master Banner (4x8)
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
Prominent Signage throughout the practice putting green
Logo on all advertisements
Putting Contest Sponsor
$2,500
Mention on Master Banner
Sponsor-provided contest prizes (liquor bottles & themed
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB baskets) |
Space provided for a 10x10 tent and distribution of
Option to add additional marketing elements at their
marketing materials/giveaways discretion
Continuous sponsor recognition every 15 minutes during
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
the putting contest
Mention on Master Banner
Mention on Master Banner
Sponsor-provided contest prizes (liquor bottles & themed
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB baskets) |
Space provided for a 10x10 tent and distribution of
Option to add additional marketing elements at their
marketing materials/giveaways discretion
Continuous sponsor recognition every 15 minutes during
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
the putting contest
Mention on Master Banner
Driving Range Sponsor
$2,000
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Exclusive sponsor for Top Racer individual contest on
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing
the range materials and giveaways
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
Social media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Social Media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Exclusive sponsor for Top Racer individual contest on
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing
the range materials and giveaways
Includes a Full team of 4 golfers
Social media promotions on the event page and The HUB
Swinging Big Sponsor
$1,250
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and branded giveaways
materials and giveaways
Signage on the Tee Box with hole sponsorship included
Includes a full team of 4 golfers
Space provided for a 10x10 Tent/table setup for marketing
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and branded giveaways
materials and giveaways
Signage on the Tee Box with hole sponsorship included
Includes a full team of 4 golfers
Hole-In -One Sponsor
$750
Logo featured on advertisements
Mention on the Master Banner
Social media promotions
Signage on the Tee Box
Space available for a tent and giveaways
Includes insurance for a cash prize giveaway, with an option to increase or customize the prize $400
Social media promotion
Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials
Full signage on the Tee Box
Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Logo featured on advertisements
Mention on the Master Banner
Social media promotions
Signage on the Tee Box
Space available for a tent and giveaways
Includes insurance for a cash prize giveaway, with an option to increase or customize the prize $400
Social media promotion
Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials
Full signage on the Tee Box
Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Individual Hole Sponsor
$400
Social media promotion
Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials
Full signage on the Tee Box
Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Social media promotion
Option for a table/tent setup at the sponsored hole
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials
Full signage on the Tee Box
Additional branded materials/signage permitted upon approval
Yard Sign Sponsor
$125
Signage placed throughout the golf course and practice areas.
$400 FOR 5
Unlimited sponsors
Designed & Printed by:
Blackjack
Signage placed throughout the golf course and practice areas.
$400 FOR 5
Unlimited sponsors
Designed & Printed by:
Blackjack
Golf Cart
$500
Logo will be placed on up to 6 volunteer golf carts.
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media promotions.
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials.
Logo will be placed on up to 6 volunteer golf carts.
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media promotions.
Opportunity to provide food, drinks, and marketing materials.
Official Starter Sponsor
$1,100
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media advertisements.
Includes a full team of 4 golfers.
Logo featured on advertisements.
Mention on the Master Banner.
Social media advertisements.
Includes a full team of 4 golfers.