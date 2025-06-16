Huboween - Sponsorships

🎪 Carnival Chaos Tent Activation –
Our Carnival Chaos Tents are prime 10x10 spaces located in the main entertainment zone — where the music pumps, the games roll, and the energy never stops.
What’s included:
Requirements:
🍽 Serve with a Side of Scare –
Official Huboween VI Food Vendor
Join the Carnival of Chaos as an official food vendor and feed the hungry souls of Huboween! Food trucks and food booths will be placed in our special chaos zone — a high-visibility area with constant foot traffic and nonstop energy.
Details:
Be part of Pasco County’s biggest and spookiest Halloween event while supporting a great cause!
Goblin Sponsor –
Center Ring Spotlight
Step right into the heart of the chaos as a Goblin Sponsor! You’ll get to decorate your own Center Ring tent and add a medium inflatable to draw attention, create unforgettable photo ops, and showcase your spooky brand to thousands of guests.
Includes:
Perfect for businesses that want to be seen, remembered, and photographed at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween event!
Monster Sponsor –
The Center Ring Showstopper
Go big, bold, and unforgettable as a Monster Sponsor! You’ll take over the Center Ring with a fully decorated tent and a large inflatable that makes your brand impossible to miss. Think towering creatures, interactive blow-ups, or anything that shouts “Instagram me!” to the crowd.
Includes:
Perfect for businesses ready to be the star attraction at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween celebration!
🍻 Main Beer Tent Sponsorship –
Cheers to Spooky Season
Be the life of the party by sponsoring the Beer Tent, where guests 21+ can kick back, relax, and enjoy a cold one. Your brand will be front and center at the bar and featured in all beer-related promotions — the perfect blend of fun, visibility, and community spirit.
Includes:
Perfect for brands that want high-energy exposure in one of Huboween VIPs most popular spots.
VIP Sponsorship –
The Haunted Lounge Experience
Be the host of the most exclusive spot at Huboween VIP— the VIP Tent. Guests will enjoy a premium, crowd-free space with high-end haunted lounge vibes, and your brand will be front and center as the toast of the night. This sponsorship is all about top-tier visibility and making a lasting impression.
Includes:
🎃 Pumpkin Pail Partner –
Sponsor the Sweetest Part of the Night
Be the name behind the fun! As a Pumpkin Pail Partner, your business will sponsor the trick-or-treat pails handed out to guests — one of the most memorable and loved parts of Huboween VI. Every time someone reaches for candy, they’ll remember you.
Includes:
Perfect for a brand that wants family-friendly exposure tied to the most fun (and delicious) part of the evening.
🍬 Sweet Treat Sponsor –
Support the Chaos Behind the Scenes
This is a pure sponsorship opportunity — no booth required. As a Sweet Treat Sponsor, you’ll help fuel the magic and mayhem of Huboween VI from behind the scenes while your brand gets featured across marketing materials and event signage.
Includes:
Perfect for businesses that want to make an impact without being on-site, while still enjoying strong brand visibility at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween event.
🎤 Main Stage Sponsor –
Be the Spotlight of Huboween VI
Your brand takes center stage — literally. As a Main Stage Sponsor, you’ll enjoy major visibility across the event, from high-profile signage to repeated social media mentions. Your business will be recognized as a pillar of support for Pasco County’s biggest Halloween celebration.
Includes:
Perfect for a business ready to own the spotlight and make their presence felt at the heart of the Huboween VI action.
🎪 Ring Master Sponsor –
Command the Carnival of Chaos
The Ring Master sits just beneath the presenting sponsor in prominence, holding one of the most powerful positions in the Huboween VI spotlight. With top-tier placement, multiple ad spots, and major shout-outs, your business becomes one of the undeniable leaders of the Carnival of Chaos.
Includes:
Perfect for a brand ready to lead the show and be recognized as a top force behind Pasco County’s most spectacular Halloween celebration.
🎟 Presenting Sponsor –
The Face of Huboween VI
Your brand takes center stage as the main presenting sponsor of Huboween: Carnival of Chaos. From banners and press releases to emcee shout-outs, your name is everywhere. This is total brand domination at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween event.
Includes:
Perfect for a brand ready to own the event and be recognized as the driving force behind the Carnival of Chaos.
🕵️ Carnival of Clues Sponsor –
Join the Hunt
Sponsor the Carnival of Clues, a thrilling scavenger hunt where guests collect stamps and secrets across Huboween VI. Your brand will be front and center on the game cards and event signage, ensuring hundreds of participants see your name throughout the night. Other sponsors can even upgrade to join the hunt trail for added interaction with attendees.
Includes:
Perfect for a brand that wants active engagement with guests and memorable exposure tied to one of the event’s most interactive attractions.
🚚 Truck or Treat Sponsor –
Candy & Chaos on Wheels
Bring your decorated vehicle and join our Huboween VI spin on trunk-or-treat! Guests will stroll a row of creatively creepy trucks, where candy and chaos await. Perfect for mobile businesses, car clubs, and anyone who wants to put their brand on wheels for the night.
Includes:
Perfect for a brand that wants to be up close and interactive with guests while adding to the event’s spooky fun.
🚽 Throne Zone Sponsor –
Rule the Restroom Realm
Let’s be real — everyone uses them. As the Throne Zone Sponsor, you’ll take the port-o-potties from a basic necessity to a branded, laugh-worthy attraction. Add signage, inject humor, and make sure guests think of your business every time they take a break from the chaos.
Includes:
Perfect for a business that’s not afraid to have fun while owning one of the most universally visited spots at Huboween VI.
🎧 DJ Sponsor –
The Heartbeat of the Carnival
Sponsor the hub of music, games, and energy at Huboween VI — the DJ booth! Your business will be announced throughout the night and tied directly to the beats, contests, and entertainment that keep the Center Ring alive.
Includes:
Perfect for a brand that wants to be at the center of the action and keep the crowd moving all night long.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!