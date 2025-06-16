Huboween - Sponsorships

🍽 Serve with a Side of Scare –





Official Huboween VI Food Vendor





Join the Carnival of Chaos as an official food vendor and feed the hungry souls of Huboween! Food trucks and food booths will be placed in our special chaos zone — a high-visibility area with constant foot traffic and nonstop energy.





Details:

$100 deposit + 10% giveback to Hub Life Charities

Great exposure and community impact

Must be fully self-sufficient (power, water, etc.) and ready to serve

Name featured on the welcome banner

Center Ring placement for maximum visibility

Be part of Pasco County’s biggest and spookiest Halloween event while supporting a great cause!