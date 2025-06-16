Huboween - Sponsorships

17362 Old Dixie Hwy

Hudson, FL 34667, USA

☠️ Scare Zones ☠️
$100

🎪 Carnival Chaos Tent Activation –

Our Carnival Chaos Tents are prime 10x10 spaces located in the main entertainment zone — where the music pumps, the games roll, and the energy never stops.

What’s included:

  • Center Ring tent placement for maximum visibility and foot traffic
  • Your name featured on the welcome banner

Requirements:

  • Your tent must be character-themed and decorated to impress — the more interactive, photo-worthy, and fun, the better!
  • Bring an experience that draws people in and gets them talking (and posting!)
🍔 Food Truck 🍔
$100

🍽 Serve with a Side of Scare –


Official Huboween VI Food Vendor


Join the Carnival of Chaos as an official food vendor and feed the hungry souls of Huboween! Food trucks and food booths will be placed in our special chaos zone — a high-visibility area with constant foot traffic and nonstop energy.


Details:

  • $100 deposit + 10% giveback to Hub Life Charities
  • Great exposure and community impact
  • Must be fully self-sufficient (power, water, etc.) and ready to serve
  • Name featured on the welcome banner
  • Center Ring placement for maximum visibility

Be part of Pasco County’s biggest and spookiest Halloween event while supporting a great cause!

👻 Goblin 👻
$350

Goblin Sponsor –

Center Ring Spotlight


Step right into the heart of the chaos as a Goblin Sponsor! You’ll get to decorate your own Center Ring tent and add a medium inflatable to draw attention, create unforgettable photo ops, and showcase your spooky brand to thousands of guests.


Includes:

  • Medium inflatable display alongside your tent
  • Name on the welcome banner
  • Name on the event flyer
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 1 yard sign placed at the event

Perfect for businesses that want to be seen, remembered, and photographed at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween event!

👹 Monster 👹
$550

Monster Sponsor –


The Center Ring Showstopper


Go big, bold, and unforgettable as a Monster Sponsor! You’ll take over the Center Ring with a fully decorated tent and a large inflatable that makes your brand impossible to miss. Think towering creatures, interactive blow-ups, or anything that shouts “Instagram me!” to the crowd.

Includes:

  • Large inflatable display alongside your tent
  • Name on the welcome banner
  • Name on the event flyer
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 1 yard sign placed at the event

Perfect for businesses ready to be the star attraction at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween celebration!


🍺 Boos and Brews 🍺
$750

🍻 Main Beer Tent Sponsorship –

Cheers to Spooky Season


Be the life of the party by sponsoring the Beer Tent, where guests 21+ can kick back, relax, and enjoy a cold one. Your brand will be front and center at the bar and featured in all beer-related promotions — the perfect blend of fun, visibility, and community spirit.

Includes:

  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • Name on the tent at the sponsored area
  • Center Ring placement at the beer tent
  • 4 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • Name on the event flyer
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 2 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for brands that want high-energy exposure in one of Huboween VIPs most popular spots.


⭐️ VIP Sponsorship – ⭐️
$1,000

VIP Sponsorship –

The Haunted Lounge Experience

Be the host of the most exclusive spot at Huboween VIP— the VIP Tent. Guests will enjoy a premium, crowd-free space with high-end haunted lounge vibes, and your brand will be front and center as the toast of the night. This sponsorship is all about top-tier visibility and making a lasting impression.


Includes:

  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • Name on the tent at the sponsored VIP area
  • Center Ring placement at the VIP beer tent
  • 4 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • 3 Facebook posts from the event committee promoting your brand
  • Logo on the event flyer
  • Logo on the LED truck
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 4 yard signs placed at the event
🎃 Pumpkin Pail Partner 🎃
$2,000

🎃 Pumpkin Pail Partner –


Sponsor the Sweetest Part of the Night


Be the name behind the fun! As a Pumpkin Pail Partner, your business will sponsor the trick-or-treat pails handed out to guests — one of the most memorable and loved parts of Huboween VI. Every time someone reaches for candy, they’ll remember you.


Includes:

  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • 4 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • 3 Facebook posts from the event committee promoting your brand
  • Logo on the event flyer
  • Logo on the LED truck
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 4 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for a brand that wants family-friendly exposure tied to the most fun (and delicious) part of the evening.

🍭 Sweet Treat 🍫
$500

🍬 Sweet Treat Sponsor –


Support the Chaos Behind the Scenes


This is a pure sponsorship opportunity — no booth required. As a Sweet Treat Sponsor, you’ll help fuel the magic and mayhem of Huboween VI from behind the scenes while your brand gets featured across marketing materials and event signage.


Includes:

  • Name on the welcome banner
  • 1 Facebook tag from the committee
  • Name on the event flyer
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 4 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for businesses that want to make an impact without being on-site, while still enjoying strong brand visibility at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween event.

🎪 Big Top 🎪
$1,000

🎤 Main Stage Sponsor –

Be the Spotlight of Huboween VI


Your brand takes center stage — literally. As a Main Stage Sponsor, you’ll enjoy major visibility across the event, from high-profile signage to repeated social media mentions. Your business will be recognized as a pillar of support for Pasco County’s biggest Halloween celebration.

Includes:

  • Individual banner displayed at the event
  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • 8 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • 5 Facebook tags from the committee
  • Logo on the event flyer
  • Logo on the LED truck
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 8 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for a business ready to own the spotlight and make their presence felt at the heart of the Huboween VI action.

🎩 Ring Master 🎩
$2,500

🎪 Ring Master Sponsor –

Command the Carnival of Chaos


The Ring Master sits just beneath the presenting sponsor in prominence, holding one of the most powerful positions in the Huboween VI spotlight. With top-tier placement, multiple ad spots, and major shout-outs, your business becomes one of the undeniable leaders of the Carnival of Chaos.

Includes:

  • 2 individual banners displayed at the event
  • 1 stage banner
  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • 1 branded vehicle on-site
  • 8 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • 1 Hub Network video shout-out
  • 10 Facebook tags from the committee
  • Logo on the event flyer
  • Logo on the LED truck
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 8 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for a brand ready to lead the show and be recognized as a top force behind Pasco County’s most spectacular Halloween celebration.

👑 Presenting Sponsor 👑
$5,000

🎟 Presenting Sponsor –

The Face of Huboween VI


Your brand takes center stage as the main presenting sponsor of Huboween: Carnival of Chaos. From banners and press releases to emcee shout-outs, your name is everywhere. This is total brand domination at Pasco County’s biggest Halloween event.

Includes:

  • 3 individual banners displayed at the event
  • 1 stage banner
  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • 2 branded vehicles on-site
  • 8 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • 1 Hub Network video shout-out
  • Thursday feature post in Hub Network Facebook page & New Port Richey Chat
  • ALL Facebook tags from the committee
  • Logo on ALL flyers
  • Logo on the LED truck
  • Logo on the volunteer T-shirt
  • 8 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for a brand ready to own the event and be recognized as the driving force behind the Carnival of Chaos.

🕵️‍♀️ Scavenger Hunt Sponsor
$750

🕵️ Carnival of Clues Sponsor –

Join the Hunt


Sponsor the Carnival of Clues, a thrilling scavenger hunt where guests collect stamps and secrets across Huboween VI. Your brand will be front and center on the game cards and event signage, ensuring hundreds of participants see your name throughout the night. Other sponsors can even upgrade to join the hunt trail for added interaction with attendees.

Includes:

  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • 1 Facebook post from the committee
  • Name on the event flyer
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 2 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for a brand that wants active engagement with guests and memorable exposure tied to one of the event’s most interactive attractions.

🚛 Truck or Treat 🍭
$1

🚚 Truck or Treat Sponsor –


Candy & Chaos on Wheels


Bring your decorated vehicle and join our Huboween VI spin on trunk-or-treat! Guests will stroll a row of creatively creepy trucks, where candy and chaos await. Perfect for mobile businesses, car clubs, and anyone who wants to put their brand on wheels for the night.

Includes:

  • Thursday feature post in Hub Network Facebook page & New Port Richey Chat
  • Logo on the Huboween website

Perfect for a brand that wants to be up close and interactive with guests while adding to the event’s spooky fun.

🚽 The Throne Zone 🧻
$750

🚽 Throne Zone Sponsor –


Rule the Restroom Realm


Let’s be real — everyone uses them. As the Throne Zone Sponsor, you’ll take the port-o-potties from a basic necessity to a branded, laugh-worthy attraction. Add signage, inject humor, and make sure guests think of your business every time they take a break from the chaos.

Includes:

  • 4 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • Logo on the Huboween website
  • 6 yard signs placed at the event

Perfect for a business that’s not afraid to have fun while owning one of the most universally visited spots at Huboween VI.


🎧 Masters of Mayhem 🎶
$1,000

🎧 DJ Sponsor –

The Heartbeat of the Carnival


Sponsor the hub of music, games, and energy at Huboween VI — the DJ booth! Your business will be announced throughout the night and tied directly to the beats, contests, and entertainment that keep the Center Ring alive.

Includes:

  • 1 individual banner at the DJ booth
  • Logo on the welcome banner
  • 4 DJ shout-outs during the event
  • 2 Facebook tags from the committee
  • Name on the event flyer
  • Logo on the LED truck
  • Logo on the Huboween website

Perfect for a brand that wants to be at the center of the action and keep the crowd moving all night long.


Add a donation for Hub Life Charities Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!