Huboween Volunteers

This is our most popular volunteer position!
Become one of the eerie, playful, or downright terrifying characters that roam the Carnival of Chaos! As a Carnival Creature, you'll be in costume and in character—jump-scares, creepy laughs, or spooky storytelling encouraged.
Must be animated, reliable, and ready to entertain
Minimum age is 14 without an adult chaperone.
Perfect for those who love Halloween theatrics!
Snacks and drinks are provided. Food is also available for purchase at the food trucks.
Volunteer check in is between 3:30-4:30 pm. Please check in no later than 4:30pm.
Event starts at 5pm, ends at 10pm.
The Center Ring—where you will find bounce houses, business scare tents, and crowd activities.
As a Center Ring Crew member, you’ll help monitor bounce houses, assist vendors, hand out candy to kids and keep things running smoothly in this high-energy hub.
Great for volunteers who are good with kids and multitasking
Be ready to assist with minor issues, help with lines, and ensure safety
Must be 14 years old to volunteer without an adult chaperone.
You’re the behind-the-scenes magic of the main chaos zone!
Snacks and drinks are provided. Food is also available for purchase at the food trucks.
Volunteer check in 3:30-4:30pm.
Please check in no later than 4:30pm
Help manage our adult-only beer tent and keep spirits high (pun intended). The Boo & Brew Crew will assist with ID checks, wristbands, and keeping the area secure and friendly.
Must be 21+ to volunteer in this role
Alcohol will only be served by licensed bartenders, but your help keeps it flowing smoothly
Calm, responsible personalities encouraged
Snacks and drinks are provided. Food is also available for purchase at the food trucks.
Volunteer check in 3:30-4:30pm
Please check in no later than. 4:30pm
The party might end, but the chaos must be cleaned! Join the Chaos Cleanup Crew to help break down tents, pack up equipment, pick up trash, and return the event space to normal.
You can work during the event keeping the space clean or you can come near the end of the event to clean up. We will also be there Sunday at 10am to clean the area. You can come Sunday and get even more hours! (No sign up necessary for Sunday)
Perfect for those who can’t attend the full event but want to help.
But if you need more volunteer hours you can volunteer for the event AND help with post event clean up for those extra hours!
Must be able to lift light-to-moderate items and follow direction
Must be 14 years old to volunteer without an adult chaperone.
Bonus: You'll be a hero to the event team and the venue!
Snacks and drinks are provided. Food is also available for purchase at the food trucks.
Not sure where you fit in, or just flexible? Sign up as a Carnival Floater and we’ll plug you in where help is most needed—whether it’s filling in for someone, running supplies, or assisting with traffic.
Great for team players who are adaptable and ready for anything
Tasks may vary throughout the night
Must be 14 years old to volunteer without an adult chaperone.
You’ll be the behind-the-scenes MVP of the evening!
Snacks and drinks are provided. Food is also available for purchase at the food trucks.
Volunteer check in 3:30-4:30pm
Please check in no later than 4:30pm
