Huboween Volunteers

The party might end, but the chaos must be cleaned! Join the Chaos Cleanup Crew to help break down tents, pack up equipment, pick up trash, and return the event space to normal.

You can work during the event keeping the space clean or you can come near the end of the event to clean up. We will also be there Sunday at 10am to clean the area. You can come Sunday and get even more hours! (No sign up necessary for Sunday)



Perfect for those who can’t attend the full event but want to help.

But if you need more volunteer hours you can volunteer for the event AND help with post event clean up for those extra hours!



Must be able to lift light-to-moderate items and follow direction

Must be 14 years old to volunteer without an adult chaperone.

Bonus: You'll be a hero to the event team and the venue!

Snacks and drinks are provided. Food is also available for purchase at the food trucks.