HubWorks CoWorking Membership

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Best for freelancers, remote workers, nonprofit leaders, and consultants
Includes:
Ideal for: Individuals working consistently who want structure, community, and collaboration.
Renews monthly
Best for startup founders, program leads, and small teams
Includes:
Ideal for: Leaders building programs, businesses, or community initiatives.
Renews monthly
Best for students, parents, creatives, and early-stage entrepreneurs
Includes:
No expiration
Good For the Day of Purchase only
No expiration
Device may not be removed from The Hub
No expiration
The hourly rate must be paid up front. Please choose this option for one hour. For each additional hour, please use the “additional donation“ option
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!