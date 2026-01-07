Offered by

Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About the memberships

HubWorks CoWorking Membership

Professional Membership
$150

Renews monthly

Best for freelancers, remote workers, nonprofit leaders, and consultants

Includes:

  • Unlimited co-working access (Mon–Sun, 9 AM–8 PM)
  • 2 hours/month of meeting or workshop space
  • Free coffee & snacks
  • Access to Hub professional development workshops

Ideal for: Individuals working consistently who want structure, community, and collaboration.

Builder/Founder
$250

Renews monthly

Best for startup founders, program leads, and small teams

Includes:

  • Unlimited co-working access
  • 6 hours/month of meeting or workshop space
  • Priority booking for events
  • Free coffee & snacks
  • Laptop rentals included (up to 5 days/month)
  • Listing on HubWorks Community Board
  • Invitations to partner roundtables & pitch events

Ideal for: Leaders building programs, businesses, or community initiatives.

Community Member
$75

Renews monthly

Best for students, parents, creatives, and early-stage entrepreneurs


Includes:

  • Up to 8 open co-working days/month (9 AM–8 PM)
  • High-speed Wi-Fi
  • Community networking + member events
  • Free coffee & light snacks
  • Discounted laptop rentals
Day Pass
$25

No expiration

Good For the Day of Purchase only

Full day Laptop Rental
$45

No expiration

Device may not be removed from The Hub

Laptop Rental Hourly Rate
$7

No expiration

The hourly rate must be paid up front. Please choose this option for one hour. For each additional hour, please use the “additional donation“ option

