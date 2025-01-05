Huddle Up for Hope 2025

An individual ticket will get you dinner, entertainment and a free drink ticket.
Table of 8
$300
A table of 8 pays for you and 7 other people for dinner, entertainment and one drink per seat.
Raffle
$20
For our raffle ticket we will have two winners. One will win 1/2 a steer and one will win 1/2 a hog.
Raffle for Prime Rib Dinner for 20
$20
Sponsored by Eddie's Catering you will win a dinner for 20 delivered to a location of your choice. (locally)
Title Sponsor
$2,500
Benefits will include your company name and logo on signage at the event, recognition announcements during the event, your business logo on our website, recognition on social media (before and after the event), advertisement on all tables at the event and a complimentary table of 8 at our event.
Community Sponsor
$1,500
Benefits will include your company name and logo on signage at the event, recognition announcements during the event, your business logo on our website, recognition on social media, signage on tables advertising your business and a complimentary table of 8 at our event.
Family Sponsor
$1,000
Benefits will include your company name and logo on signage at the event, recognition on social media, signage on a table and a complimentary table of 8 at our event.
Individual Sponsor
$500
Benefits will include your company name and logo on signage at the event, recognition on social media, and 4 complimentary tickets to our event.
Add a donation for Grandpa’s Pocket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!