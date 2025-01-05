Huddle Up for Hope 2025

Benefits will include your company name and logo on signage at the event, recognition announcements during the event, your business logo on our website, recognition on social media (before and after the event), advertisement on all tables at the event and a complimentary table of 8 at our event.

Benefits will include your company name and logo on signage at the event, recognition announcements during the event, your business logo on our website, recognition on social media (before and after the event), advertisement on all tables at the event and a complimentary table of 8 at our event.

More details...