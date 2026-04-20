Hudson Hornets Class of 2027

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Hudson Hornets Class of 2027

About this raffle

Hudson Hornets Class of 2027's Mother's Day Raffle

Basket 1: "Wellness and Treat Yourself"
$10

🌸 Basket 1: "Wellness & Treat Yourself"
$600+ Value
A feel‑good mix of wellness, beauty, and cozy favorites — including premium supplements, nail services, shopping, coffee, and stylish accessories.


Items include:

KD Wellness Supplements — $300

Rose Nail Gift Card — $100

Target Gift Cards— $50

Hydrojug Floral Design Cup — $30

Slicked Underarm Service — $40

She Brews Coffee Gift Card — $25

She Brews Coffee Sweatshirt — $30

Artisan James Earrings — $30

Basket 2: “Spa + Hair Glow-Up”
$10

💆‍♀️ Basket 2: "Spa + Hair Glow‑Up"
$600+ Value

The ultimate pampering experience with spa treatments, hair services, skincare, beauty favorites, and a dinner out — perfect for a full glow‑up.


Items:

Lufkin Med Spa Gift Card — $100

Modern Chair Brazilian Blowout — $150

Free Haircut & Style x2 — $120

Polished Esthetics Dermaplane facial — $75

Bliss Hair Studio Hair Product Bundle — $60

Ulta Gift Cards — $50

Candle — $20

Outback Gift Card — $50

Basket 3: “Shopping + Dining + Local Favorites”
$10

🛍️ Basket 3: "Shopping + Dining + Local Favorites"
$600+ Value

A crowd‑pleaser packed with popular shopping gift cards, local restaurants, treats, and fun extras — something for everyone to enjoy.


Items:

La Unica Gift Card — $50

Target Gift Card— $100

Amazon Gift Card — $50

Spruce Gift Card — $100

White Peacock Gift Card — $50

Rusty Axe Gift Card — $50

Spud Gift Cards — $50

Downtown Scoop Gift Card — $25

Mother’s Day Shirt/Sweatshirt — $45

Smitty's Premium Car Wash — $25

$100 cash for shopping

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