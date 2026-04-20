Hudson Hornets Class of 2027's Mother's Day Raffle

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About this raffle
🌸 Basket 1: "Wellness & Treat Yourself"
$600+ Value
A feel‑good mix of wellness, beauty, and cozy favorites — including premium supplements, nail services, shopping, coffee, and stylish accessories.
Items include:
KD Wellness Supplements — $300
Rose Nail Gift Card — $100
Target Gift Cards— $50
Hydrojug Floral Design Cup — $30
Slicked Underarm Service — $40
She Brews Coffee Gift Card — $25
She Brews Coffee Sweatshirt — $30
Artisan James Earrings — $30
💆♀️ Basket 2: "Spa + Hair Glow‑Up"
$600+ Value
The ultimate pampering experience with spa treatments, hair services, skincare, beauty favorites, and a dinner out — perfect for a full glow‑up.
Items:
Lufkin Med Spa Gift Card — $100
Modern Chair Brazilian Blowout — $150
Free Haircut & Style x2 — $120
Polished Esthetics Dermaplane facial — $75
Bliss Hair Studio Hair Product Bundle — $60
Ulta Gift Cards — $50
Candle — $20
Outback Gift Card — $50
🛍️ Basket 3: "Shopping + Dining + Local Favorites"
$600+ Value
A crowd‑pleaser packed with popular shopping gift cards, local restaurants, treats, and fun extras — something for everyone to enjoy.
Items:
La Unica Gift Card — $50
Target Gift Card— $100
Amazon Gift Card — $50
Spruce Gift Card — $100
White Peacock Gift Card — $50
Rusty Axe Gift Card — $50
Spud Gift Cards — $50
Downtown Scoop Gift Card — $25
Mother’s Day Shirt/Sweatshirt — $45
Smitty's Premium Car Wash — $25
$100 cash for shopping
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