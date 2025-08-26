Hudson Pep Fall Fest 2025

Hosted by
About this event
All children need a GA ticket. Adults do not need a ticket. Children under 2 years old are free.
GA ticket includes all activities except rock climbing wall.
Rock wall needs repairs, but we are not letting that sink our fun! It is being replaced with a Pirate Ship Ride!
Fall Fest Meal Deal - $5
You can purchase at event with cash only!
Includes:
Choice of 1 main food item:
hot dog, corn dog, nachos,
chicken strips OR frito pie
Choose 1 side: chips or popcorn
Choose 1 drink: lemonade, gatorade OR water!
Dessert: Cotton candy
Donate a ticket for a student in need!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!