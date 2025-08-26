Hosted by

Hudson Pep Fall Fest 2025

1311 Lilly St

Longview, TX 75602, USA

General Admission
$10

All children need a GA ticket. Adults do not need a ticket. Children under 2 years old are free.


GA ticket includes all activities except rock climbing wall.

Pirate Ship Ride
$10

Rock wall needs repairs, but we are not letting that sink our fun! It is being replaced with a Pirate Ship Ride!

Festival Food Meal Ticket
$5

Fall Fest Meal Deal - $5


You can purchase at event with cash only!


Includes:

Choice of 1 main food item:

hot dog, corn dog, nachos,

chicken strips OR frito pie


Choose 1 side: chips or popcorn


Choose 1 drink: lemonade, gatorade OR water!


Dessert: Cotton candy

Pay It Forward
$10

Donate a ticket for a student in need!

