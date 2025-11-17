Hudson Valley Humane SPCA's Wine Pairing Silent Auction

Value ~ $3,200

"Blues Dog"

Original acrylic painting on canvas. Unique, one of a kind.

Size 30" x 30"

Signed by artist and dated 2025

Lisa Grubb is a contemporary artist with a signature style, known for her irresistible characters and vibrant colors. Her paintings are bursting with energy – as if they just jumped out of some fantastic place to brighten our lives!​

Lisa's whimsical paintings have been exhibited in numerous galleries in

New York’s Soho, the Hamptons, Martha's Vineyard, Key West, Cape Cod, Colorado, Florida Las Vegas and various cities in Germany. ​

You can view Lisa’s work year round at

The Happy Dog Gallery in Piermont, N.Y.