Hudson Valley Humane SPCA's Wine Pairing Silent Auction

Starting bid
Value ~ $3,200
"Blues Dog"
Original acrylic painting on canvas. Unique, one of a kind.
Size 30" x 30"
Signed by artist and dated 2025
Lisa Grubb is a contemporary artist with a signature style, known for her irresistible characters and vibrant colors. Her paintings are bursting with energy – as if they just jumped out of some fantastic place to brighten our lives!
Lisa's whimsical paintings have been exhibited in numerous galleries in
New York’s Soho, the Hamptons, Martha's Vineyard, Key West, Cape Cod, Colorado, Florida Las Vegas and various cities in Germany.
You can view Lisa’s work year round at
The Happy Dog Gallery in Piermont, N.Y.
Starting bid
Value ~ $200
About The Show:
Ticket Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026, 2:00 PM
Seats: Orchestra Rear Left P 13 & 15
Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®—including Best Musical!
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.
Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
Starting bid
Value ~ $300
Enjoy a beautifully curated basket of 5 unique wines by Joe Printz of Grape D'Vine, Sparkill. The assortment includes Les Tour de Longueville, a left Bank Bordeaux with power and grace due to its predominant make up of Cabernet. Chateau Maucoil, a Chateau-Neuf-du-Pape, made mostly of Grenache from 75 year old vines. Goes great with short ribs or lamb stew. Bodegas Campillo Rioja, ultra smooth and powerful. Needs time to open before it shows its true self. Morgado Pinot Noir has a massive concentration of cherries and forest floor, mushrooms and roasted red fruits. Slightly smoky. Needs decanting. Vie de Romans Savignon Blanc from Friuli tastes like roasted hazelnuts.
Starting bid
Value ~ $350
Valid through November 30, 2026
Complimentary one-night stay and brunch for 2 at FARM Restaurant!
Welcome to the Hotel Nyack, a JdV by Hyatt property.
Featuring free WiFi, The Hotel Nyack is situated in Nyack, 2.4 km from The Palisades Center Mall. The hotel has a hot tub and fitness centre, and guests can enjoy a drink at the bar. Free private parking is available on site.
Rooms come with a flat-screen TV. Certain units feature a seating area to relax in after a busy day. Enjoy a cup of coffee from your terrace or balcony. Every room comes with a private bathroom fitted with a bath or shower. For your comfort, you will find bath robes and slippers.
Starting bid
Value ~ $350
Valid through March 15, 2026
Brows & Wax by Nat where calmness, serenity, cleanliness and creativity meet. A soothing space, along with therapeutically designed services, will revitalize you and make you feel like new.
Includes: Eyebrow Design, Uniquely Tailored Facial Lash Lift & Tint, and 60 minute Swedish Massage
Starting bid
Value ~ $300
Enjoy this unique and select bottle of Jack Daniel's Whiskey!
Jack Daniel’s 160th Birthday, celebrating the years 1850 to 2010, marks a milestone for the legendary distiller.
This brand originates from America's oldest registered distillery, founded by Jack Daniel in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
This special edition whiskey offers a rich and complex profile, featuring notes of toasted oak, warm vanilla, and a hint of dark chocolate.
Starting bid
Value ~ $100
Only the finest imported European and Gourmet chocolates, candy, gifts & teas at Tree of Chocolate, Nyack! Nut free, gluten free, dairy free/vegan options available. This basket's selection includes assorted chocolates, cookies & candy, plus a $20 gift card.
