Hudson Valley New York Black Nurses Association, Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Iconic Unisex TELFAR Bag, engineered in quilted nylon puff. Featuring a double strap to be held in hand, over the shoulder or cross-body, with a magnetic snap closure and interior zip pocket.
Bag packaged in a drawstring bag with screen-printed logo.
Medium fits a laptop + your daily survival kit.
3 TICKETS FOR $25
Iconic Unisex TELFAR Bag, engineered in quilted nylon puff. Featuring a double strap to be held in hand, over the shoulder or cross-body, with a magnetic snap closure and interior zip pocket.
Bag packaged in a drawstring bag with screen-printed logo.
Medium fits a laptop + your daily survival kit.
3 TICKETS FOR $25
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