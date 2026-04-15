Hosted by

Hudson Valley New York Black Nurses Association, Inc.

About this raffle

Hudson Valley New York Black Nurses Association, Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026

MEDIUM RED TELFAR BAG
$10

Iconic Unisex TELFAR Bag, engineered in quilted nylon puff. Featuring a double strap to be held in hand, over the shoulder or cross-body, with a magnetic snap closure and interior zip pocket.

Bag packaged in a drawstring bag with screen-printed logo.

Medium fits a laptop + your daily survival kit.

MEDIUM RED TELFAR BAG
$25
This includes 3 tickets

3 TICKETS FOR $25


Iconic Unisex TELFAR Bag, engineered in quilted nylon puff. Featuring a double strap to be held in hand, over the shoulder or cross-body, with a magnetic snap closure and interior zip pocket.

Bag packaged in a drawstring bag with screen-printed logo.

Medium fits a laptop + your daily survival kit.


Roku - 40" Class Select Series Full HD (1080p) LED Smart Rok
$10
  • The smart TV that makes sense: Roku Select Series TVs are built by Roku to bring viewers a brilliant streaming experience at an incredible value.
  • Made by Roku: From the brand you trust to make streaming easier comes a thoughtfully designed 40-inch smart TV powered by the delightfully simple Roku experience.
  • Bright picture: Enjoy your movies, shows, and games with sharp picture quality, exceptional clarity, and stunning brightness.
  • Designed for seamless streaming: With features like fast Wi-Fi® and apps that launch in a snap, Roku Select TVs get you to your entertainment quick and easy.
  • Customizable home screen: Roku smart TVs put your favorite TV streaming apps, inputs, and free live TV front and center, so you can spend your time streaming—not scrolling.
  • Endless free TV: Enjoy the best selection of free entertainment with 400+ live TV streaming apps, award-winning Roku® Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, kids’ TV, and more.
  • Stream what you love: Enjoy the most popular TV streaming apps, plus a massive selection of free and live TV, including news, sports, and family entertainment.
  • How sound should sound: Not all TV speakers are created equal. Roku Select Series TVs are all designed for clear speech and louder sound so you can catch every word.
Roku - 40" Class Select Series Full HD (1080p) LED Smart Rok
$25
This includes 3 tickets

3 TICKETS FOR $25

The smart TV that makes sense: Roku Select Series TVs are built by Roku to bring viewers a brilliant streaming experience at an incredible value.

  • Made by Roku: From the brand you trust to make streaming easier comes a thoughtfully designed 40-inch smart TV powered by the delightfully simple Roku experience.
  • Bright picture: Enjoy your movies, shows, and games with sharp picture quality, exceptional clarity, and stunning brightness.
  • Designed for seamless streaming: With features like fast Wi-Fi® and apps that launch in a snap, Roku Select TVs get you to your entertainment quick and easy.
  • Customizable home screen: Roku smart TVs put your favorite TV streaming apps, inputs, and free live TV front and center, so you can spend your time streaming—not scrolling.
  • Endless free TV: Enjoy the best selection of free entertainment with 400+ live TV streaming apps, award-winning Roku® Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, kids’ TV, and more.
  • Stream what you love: Enjoy the most popular TV streaming apps, plus a massive selection of free and live TV, including news, sports, and family entertainment.
  • How sound should sound: Not all TV speakers are created equal. Roku Select Series TVs are all designed for clear speech and louder sound so you can catch every word.

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