Hudson Valley New York Black Nurses Association, Inc.'s Annual Raffle 2026

The smart TV that makes sense: Roku Select Series TVs are built by Roku to bring viewers a brilliant streaming experience at an incredible value.

Made by Roku: From the brand you trust to make streaming easier comes a thoughtfully designed 40-inch smart TV powered by the delightfully simple Roku experience.

Bright picture: Enjoy your movies, shows, and games with sharp picture quality, exceptional clarity, and stunning brightness.

Designed for seamless streaming: With features like fast Wi-Fi® and apps that launch in a snap, Roku Select TVs get you to your entertainment quick and easy.

Customizable home screen: Roku smart TVs put your favorite TV streaming apps, inputs, and free live TV front and center, so you can spend your time streaming—not scrolling.

Endless free TV: Enjoy the best selection of free entertainment with 400+ live TV streaming apps, award-winning Roku® Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, kids’ TV, and more.

Stream what you love: Enjoy the most popular TV streaming apps, plus a massive selection of free and live TV, including news, sports, and family entertainment.