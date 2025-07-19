HUGG FEST - Sponsorship/Donation

Hosted by
About this event
South Bend, IN 46601, USA
Premier logo placement,
Naming rights to a zone/station,
Vendor Table
Logo on event program/
website/social media/signage,
Press Release mentions
Social Media mention,
Recognition in the program,
Name listed in the program
Logo on event signage/program/
website/social media,
Vendor Table
Press Release mentions,
Social Media mention,
Recognition in the program,
Name listed in the program,
Social Media Thank You
Logo on event signage,
Social Media mention,
Recognition in the program,
Name listed in the program,
Social Media Thank You
Name listed in the program,
Social Media Thank You
Cover the registration fee for a deserving caregiver
Help cover costs for the event's decor.
Help cover the cost for the event's DJ
Help cover costs for t-shirts for the event's volunteers
General Donation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!