You Too

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You Too

About this event

HUGG FEST - Sponsorship/Donation

305 S Michigan St

South Bend, IN 46601, USA

Hope Sponsor
$2,500

Premier logo placement,

Naming rights to a zone/station,

Vendor Table

Logo on event program/

website/social media/signage,

Press Release mentions

Social Media mention,

Recognition in the program,

Name listed in the program

Understanding Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event signage/program/

website/social media,

Vendor Table

Press Release mentions,

Social Media mention,

Recognition in the program,

Name listed in the program,

Social Media Thank You


Gratitude Sponsor
$500

Logo on event signage,

Social Media mention,

Recognition in the program,

Name listed in the program,

Social Media Thank You


Grace Sponsor
$250

Name listed in the program,

Social Media Thank You

WISH List - Caregiver Registration
$20

Cover the registration fee for a deserving caregiver

WISH List - Decor
$100

Help cover costs for the event's decor.

Wish List - DJ Fee
$25

Help cover the cost for the event's DJ

Wish List- HUGG Attack T-Shirts for Volunteers
$25

Help cover costs for t-shirts for the event's volunteers

HUGG Attack
$5

General Donation

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