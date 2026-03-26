Hughson Fruit & Nut Festival 2026

About this event
Hughson CA
Select this if you are Needing a Second Booth Space.
(50% off each additional booth space)
• Spaces must be next to each other
• Same vendor must occupy all spaces
(Call the office for more details)
Please only select this if approved by Chamber employee. For Food Vendors Only.
Please Select this Ticket is you are Sponsoring the Hughson Fruit and Nut Festival and wish to Donate Money toward the Festival.
Please Select this ticket if you would like to join the Hughson Chamber.
$25 Seniors
$35 Individuals
$50 Organizations, Clubs, Churches
$75 Businesses with fewer than 10 employees
$100 Businesses with more than 10 employees
April 26th, 2026
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