Hughson Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Hughson Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Hughson Fruit & Nut Festival 2026

Hughson Ave

Hughson CA

Price of Additional Booths Only
Pay what you can

Select this if you are Needing a Second Booth Space.

(50% off each additional booth space)

• Spaces must be next to each other

• Same vendor must occupy all spaces


$50.00 Preferred Space Fee
$50

(Call the office for more details)

$600 Food Truck/Tent Vendor
$600
$75.00 Electricity Fee (if applicable)
$75

Please only select this if approved by Chamber employee. For Food Vendors Only.

$200.00 Cottage License/Pre-Packaged Foods/Farmers Market
$200
$325.00 Commercial Sales
$325
$225.00 Direct Sales
$225
$200.00 Arts & Crafts (handmade)
$200
$175.00 Other Non-Profit
$175
$150.00 Hughson Non-Profit
$150
$150.00 Information Only
$150
Hughson Fruit & Nut Festival Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Please Select this Ticket is you are Sponsoring the Hughson Fruit and Nut Festival and wish to Donate Money toward the Festival.

Hughson Chamber of Commerce Membership
Pay what you can

Please Select this ticket if you would like to join the Hughson Chamber.

$25 Seniors

$35 Individuals

$50 Organizations, Clubs, Churches

$75 Businesses with fewer than 10 employees

$100 Businesses with more than 10 employees

Classic Car Show Registration
$35

April 26th, 2026

Add a donation for Hughson Chamber Of Commerce

$

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