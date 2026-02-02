Keystone Leather Space Inc

Hosted by

Keystone Leather Space Inc
Sales closed

Hugs & Kisses Leather Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1500 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall Township, PA 18052

Mr S K-9 Hood item
Mr S K-9 Hood
$65

Starting bid

Lot # 1

Description: Mr S K-9 hood. Lime. Size large.

Value $120

Donated By: Pup Dex

Industrial series collar item
Industrial series collar
$40

Starting bid

Lot # 2

Description: Industrial series collar, anodized aluminum. Chana by Thomas

Value: $85

Donated By: Pup Dex

Pink and black box weave chainmail collar. Anodized aluminum item
Pink and black box weave chainmail collar. Anodized aluminum
$40

Starting bid

Lot # 3

Description: Pink and black box weave chainmail collar. Anodized aluminum. Collars by boz

Value:$89
Donated By: Pup Dex

Funko Pop Basket
$20

Starting bid

Lot # 4

Five Funko Pops

Donated By: Pup Yellow & Pup Loki

Black & Red Leather Set item
Black & Red Leather Set
$25

Starting bid

Lot # 5

Donated By: Daddy Paws


Cell Block 13 Boxer Shorts Size MD w/ Front & Back Zipper item
Cell Block 13 Boxer Shorts Size MD w/ Front & Back Zipper item
Cell Block 13 Boxer Shorts Size MD w/ Front & Back Zipper
$20

Starting bid

Lot # 6

Donated By: Pup Yellow

Wiccan Book Set item
Wiccan Book Set
$5

Starting bid

Lot # 7

Donated By: Pup Velvet & Pup Luan

Pup Yellow's "Starting Puppy" Basket item
Pup Yellow's "Starting Puppy" Basket
$45

Starting bid

Lot # 8

Contents:

Donated By: Pup Yellow

Crocheted Bottle Holder & Pride Water Bottle & Pride Cr/Body item
Crocheted Bottle Holder & Pride Water Bottle & Pride Cr/Body
$8

Starting bid

Lot # 9

Donated By: Pup Yellow & Pup Velvet


Live Edge Tray / Whiskey Glasses & Cigars & Head Less Deer item
Live Edge Tray / Whiskey Glasses & Cigars & Head Less Deer
$60

Starting bid

Lot #10

Retail: $130

Donated By: Pup Velvet, Pup Yellow & Blondie

S'mores Maker item
S'mores Maker
$20

Starting bid

Lot # 11
Donated By: Pup Luan

Taco Night Set item
Taco Night Set
$15

Starting bid

Lot # 12

Donated By: Pup Luan

Anime Basket item
Anime Basket
$10

Starting bid

Lot # 13

Contents:

Donated By: Pup Yellow

Artwork 1 item
Artwork 1
$7

Starting bid

Lot # 14

Donated By: Pup Yellow

Artwork 2 item
Artwork 2
$7

Starting bid

Lot # 15

Donated By: Pup Yellow

Artwork 3 item
Artwork 3
$7

Starting bid

Lot # 16

Donated By: Pup Yellow

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