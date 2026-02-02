Hugs & Kisses Leather Gala Silent Auction

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1500 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall Township, PA 18052
Starting bid
Lot # 1
Description: Mr S K-9 hood. Lime. Size large.
Value $120
Donated By: Pup Dex
Starting bid
Lot # 2
Description: Industrial series collar, anodized aluminum. Chana by Thomas
Value: $85
Donated By: Pup Dex
Starting bid
Lot # 3
Description: Pink and black box weave chainmail collar. Anodized aluminum. Collars by boz
Value:$89
Donated By: Pup Dex
Starting bid
Lot # 4
Five Funko Pops
Donated By: Pup Yellow & Pup Loki
Starting bid
Lot # 5
Donated By: Daddy Paws
Starting bid
Lot # 6
Donated By: Pup Yellow
Starting bid
Lot # 7
Donated By: Pup Velvet & Pup Luan
Starting bid
Lot # 8
Contents:
Donated By: Pup Yellow
Starting bid
Lot # 9
Donated By: Pup Yellow & Pup Velvet
Starting bid
Lot #10
Retail: $130
Donated By: Pup Velvet, Pup Yellow & Blondie
Starting bid
Lot # 11
Donated By: Pup Luan
Starting bid
Lot # 12
Donated By: Pup Luan
Starting bid
Lot # 13
Contents:
Donated By: Pup Yellow
Starting bid
Lot # 14
Donated By: Pup Yellow
Starting bid
Lot # 15
Donated By: Pup Yellow
Starting bid
Lot # 16
Donated By: Pup Yellow
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