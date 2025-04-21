Human-Animal Support Coalition
Human-Animal Support Coalition Memberships 2025
Community Champion
$200
Life changing, comprehensive pet care package keeping pets and people together.
Safe Haven Supporter
$100
Funds spay/neuter and other vital services that prevent shelter surrenders.
Pet Ally
$50
Covers vaccines and microchips to keep pets healthy and safe at home.
Loyal Friend
$25
Covers a month of pet food and litter.
Heartfelt Helper
$10
Provides a microchip to a pet in need. The ultimate tool to keep families together.
