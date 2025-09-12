Human Appeal’s Virtual Community Fundraiser

Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.



INCLUDES:

- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)

- Walking food tour through the French Quarter

- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion

- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.



FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.



Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:



https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904

Additional Details



LOCATION

New Orleans, LA



OTHER NOTES

Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.



WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?

There is a wide variety of hotels available for this package. The hotels available depend on the check-in date. There are typically more options available outside of peak season and during weeknights. Availability is subject to change as room inventory at a particular hotel fluctuates. Bidders can view available dates and hotels for this package, were they to book today, via the link in the item description. TravelPledge Destinations does not provide a static list of available hotels.





The winning bidder will redeem their certificate directly with the business that posted the experience to TravelPledge. Detailed instructions will be included on the issued certificate.

Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.