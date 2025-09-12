Human Appeal’s Virtual Community Fundraiser

Hosted by
Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
Additional Details
LOCATION
New Orleans, LA
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Indulge in a Caribbean paradise with a 5-night escape for two at a 5-star all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana or Cancun area. Immerse in luxury, pristine beaches, and gourmet delights.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights accommodation in Punta Cana or Cancun area.
- Choose from highly rated 5-star all-inclusive resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local tourism taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52921
Additional Details
LOCATION
Winner's choice of Punta Cana, DR or Cancun area, Mexico.
OTHER NOTES:
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Escape to paradise with a 5-night all-inclusive vacation for two, allowing the winner to choose between the stunning destinations of Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica. This getaway promises a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and hospitality.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in your choice of a resort in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica.
- Choose from highly rated 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local tourism taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52805
Additional Details
LOCATION
Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
Additional Details
LOCATION
Las Vegas, NV
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Embark on a 5-night Portuguese vacation! From the historic streets of Lisbon to the sun-kissed shores of the Algarve, experience a tapestry of culture and natural beauty. Bid for an unforgettable experience, indulging in the rich heritage, delectable cuisine, and scenic wonders of Portugal.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in Algarve, Lisbon or other top Portuguese destination.
- Choose from 4 and 5-star hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, split your stay between cities, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some hotels charge an additional fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T72810
Additional Details
LOCATION
Algarve, Lisbon, Porto, and other top destinations in Portugal.
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, package does not include transportation or food.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Enjoy a 3-night getaway to historic San Antonio, where vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, and rich heritage await. Your stay includes a scenic river cruise along the famous San Antonio River Walk, offering a unique perspective of the city’s charm and beauty.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of a hotel in San Antonio
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion.
- River cruise
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Your 35-minute narrated cruise will take you on an enchanting journey through San Antonio. You'll learn about the city's historic neighborhoods, unique architecture, historical sites, and other points of interest.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31119
Additional Details
LOCATION
San Antonio, TX
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. There will be more availability outside of peak season. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Escape to the breathtaking beauty of Banff National Park with a 4-night getaway for two. Surrounded by the majestic Canadian Rockies, this retreat promises a blend of serene landscapes and outdoor adventures.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights in your choice of hotels in the Banff area
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42825
Additional Details
LOCATION
Banff area, Alberta, Canada
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability in summer. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Experience the vibrant culture of Austin, TX, with a three-night stay, complete with a guided walking food tour showcasing the city's renowned culinary scene. This package offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, with lovely accommodations and tastings at top local eateries.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Austin (details below)
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- 2-hour small-group walking food tour
- Add additional travelers, upgrade your room, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
Some properties charge a destination fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31054
Additional Details
LOCATION
Austin, TX
OTHER NOTES
Unless otherwise noted, food and transportation not included. Certain optional amenities, such as parking, may require an additional fee at the property.
WHICH HOTELS ARE AVAILABLE?
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability on weekends during peak months. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months and complete travel within 24 months of purchase.
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico at one of three award-winning luxury resorts!
✨ Choose your paradise: AAA Four Diamond luxury resorts in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, or Acapulco
✨ Stay in an elegant Master Room with private terrace
✨ Enjoy upscale amenities:
Package Includes:
🌞 Discover paradise, indulge in luxury, and make memories that last a lifetime.
An unforgettable getaway awaits in the entertainment capital of the world.
✨ Stay 5 Nights in Las Vegas with your choice of luxury accommodations from top-rated Hilton and Wyndham brands.
✨ Accommodations for 2 adults and up to 2 children in a spacious suite.
✨ Enjoy resort amenities and a prime location just minutes from:
Suite Options Include:
🎲 Roll the dice, soak in the lights, and experience the thrill of Las Vegas!
