Human Impacts Institute CCA 2025 Silent Auction

Retail Price: $398
Refined pebble leather
Inside zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets
Center zip compartment
Snap closure, fabric lining
Handles with 8 3/4" drop
12 1/2" (L) x 10 1/2" (H) x 5 3/4" (W)
Style No. 80268
Our refined pebble leather Hallie shoulder bag is a slightly slouchy design with more than enough room for all your essentials.
Evening Dinner at Your Home for 4 w/ Cookbook Author George
$200
Starting bid
Retail Price: $400
Enjoy a special evening as soon to be published cookbook author George Stilabower prepares a gourmet dinner for you and 3 guests in the comfort of your own home. Savor a thoughtfully crafted multi-course meal showcasing George's culinary style, seasonal ingredients, and personal touches (excludes alcohol and beverages).
Jo Malone Fragrance Bundle
$40
Starting bid
Retail Price: $200
Be inspired this spring with scents! Bundle includes Lime/Basil Home Diffuser and Limited Edition 1.0 Fl Oz. Orange Bitters Cologne Spray
Orchestra of St. Luke's 2 Tickets Carnegie Hall Performance
$100
Starting bid
Retail Price: $200
Tickets for the Fall 2025 Season. The Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL) is a distinguished chamber orchestra based in New York City. Founded in 1974 by a group of virtuoso chamber musicians who initially performed at the Church of St. Luke in the Fields in Greenwich Village, the ensemble expanded into a full orchestra and has become a vital part of the city's classical music scene. OSL has a rich history of performances at Carnegie Hall, where it has appeared more frequently than any other orchestra since its debut there in 1983.
Original Artwork by Local Artist
$50
Starting bid
Retail Price: $200
Watercolor by local UES Artist
Playwrights Horizon Theatre Two Tickets
$85
Starting bid
Retail Price: $170
Playwrights Horizons is a renowned off-Broadway theater dedicated to the development and production of contemporary American playwrights. Known for championing bold, original voices, it has launched countless groundbreaking works that have shaped the landscape of modern theater.
Dinner for Two Gift Certificate: Anassa Taverna
$25
Starting bid
Retail Price: $100
Anassa Taverna offers authentic Greek cuisine in three locations: Midtown, Astoria and Downtown.
Woom ORIGINAL bike - any size Designed for kids 1.5 - 14 yr
$150
Starting bid
Retail Price: $699
The predecessor to the Woom GO, the past-edition ORIGINAL collection consists of a series of eight different innovative balance and pedal bikes for kids that grow with the rider as they improve upon their technique. Learning to ride a bike and perfecting those bike-handling skills couldn't be easier, safer, or more intuitive. In stock for a limited time while supplies last – get your favorite classic colors before they ride into the sunset!
These all-round bikes are perfect for learning, everyday casual rides, and light trails.
Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L
$50
Starting bid
Retail Price: $149
This burly 25-liter daypack has just the right amount of space to haul your daily essentials. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 40L
$50
Starting bid
Retail Price: $159
Black Hole® Duffel 40L is perfect for small loads and long weekends. It delivers the same legendary performance you expect from our Black Hole® bags, but with a huge step toward environmental impact reduction with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing, and now a pioneering recycled TPU-film laminate with a sleek matte finish. This duffel size meets most airline and train carry-on requirements. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Patagonia Atom Tote Pack 20L
$50
Starting bid
Retail Price: $89
The Atom Tote Pack 20L is for those who want a smaller-fitting pack with removable tech storage that's capable of covering technical terrain. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Patagonia Merganzer Hat
$15
Starting bid
Retail Price: $45
Like its namesake, our water-loving Merganzer Hat looks as good duck-diving waves as it does searching for them, with a brim rope that doubles as a stowable chin strap. Built of 96% NetPlus® postconsumer recycled nylon made from recycled fishing nets to help reduce ocean plastic pollution/4% spandex plain weave, with a durable water repellent (DWR) finish made without intentionally added PFAS. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
Patagonia Terravia Mini Hip Pack
$20
Starting bid
Retail Price: $35
This tough, lightweight 1-liter hip pack carries the bare essentials and stows into its own pocket when not in use. It can be worn multiple ways for everyday use and holds up to more rugged pursuits. Made with 100% recycled body fabric, lining and webbing. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory.
The Wind Has Blown from the East Series 1, Immigration
$200
Starting bid
Retail Price: $1600
Original photograph framed and by artist Sara Niroobakhsh
The Wind Has Blown from the East Series, Immigration
$200
Starting bid
Retail Price: $1600
Original photograph framed and by artist Sara Niroobakhsh
Ferrari Special Edition Scooter (Kids)
$45
Starting bid
Retail price: $183
Adjustable Handlebar: This Ferrari kick scooter for kids has wide handles that adjust to 3 different heights. By adjusting heights, this scooter can grow together with your kids. Perfect for kids 8 years and up, teens and adults.
Safety and Comfy Features: Ferrari keeps everyone’s safety in mind, you can cruise with ease with its durable and sturdy deck supports riders up to 220pounds. T-bar Lock offers a steady and safe ride, even on uneven sidewalks
Carry with Ease: This Ferrari-designed scooter has a folding system that allowed it to carry onto subways and any other alternative method of transportation. It can be stored nearly anywhere. That is how easy your life can be with the help of this.
Ride Effortlessly: The Ferrari kick scooter equipped with 200mm high-rebound ABEC-7 Carbon Steel Bearing extra-large wheels and Shock Absorption Mechanism give you a smooth and comfortable ride on hard and uneven surfaces.
Extra Wide and Low Deck: A wide Ferrari-designed deck offers a good balance and helps you step on easily and off the scooter. This feature allows you to shift your weight or change your foot position comfortably.
