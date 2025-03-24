Human Impacts Institute CCA 2025 Silent Auction

Retail price: $183 Adjustable Handlebar: This Ferrari kick scooter for kids has wide handles that adjust to 3 different heights. By adjusting heights, this scooter can grow together with your kids. Perfect for kids 8 years and up, teens and adults. Safety and Comfy Features: Ferrari keeps everyone’s safety in mind, you can cruise with ease with its durable and sturdy deck supports riders up to 220pounds. T-bar Lock offers a steady and safe ride, even on uneven sidewalks Carry with Ease: This Ferrari-designed scooter has a folding system that allowed it to carry onto subways and any other alternative method of transportation. It can be stored nearly anywhere. That is how easy your life can be with the help of this. Ride Effortlessly: The Ferrari kick scooter equipped with 200mm high-rebound ABEC-7 Carbon Steel Bearing extra-large wheels and Shock Absorption Mechanism give you a smooth and comfortable ride on hard and uneven surfaces. Extra Wide and Low Deck: A wide Ferrari-designed deck offers a good balance and helps you step on easily and off the scooter. This feature allows you to shift your weight or change your foot position comfortably.

