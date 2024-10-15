Human Rights Spokane's Silent Auction

Four Red Level Tickets to a Chiefs home game at Spokane Arena. Expires March 10, 2025.
#2: Handmade Necklace by Sarah Peterson
$25
Starting bid
Sterling silver necklace with gemstones. Value: $130
#3: Painting and Puzzles
$25
Starting bid
"Gogh Camping" art by local painter, Debbie McCulley and three national part jigsaw puzzles. Value: $110.
#4: 2025 CDA Summer Theatre Season Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Two tier 3 tickets to the Saturday, June 28, 2025, 2:00 pm performance of Hello, Dolly!
Two tier 3 tickets to the Saturday, July 19, 2025, 2:00 pm performance of Anastasia The New Broadway Musical
Two tier 3 tickets to the Saturday, August 9, 2025, 2:00 pm performance of She Loves Me
Value: $275
#5: Brick West Brewing Package
$10
Starting bid
Brick West Brewing sign, glass, and $50 gift card. Value: $60.
#6: Santa Figurine and Christmas Book
$15
Starting bid
Sculpture of Santa and a copy of The Twelve Days of Christmas by Jane Ray. Value: $100.
#7: Tasteful Creations from Israel
$40
Starting bid
“Doves of Peace” Wall Hanging by Israeli ceramic artist Leah Silver.
In the basket:
Israel: Small book, Great country by Duby Tal, 2024 (book of photos of Israel), “Hachma” [Wisdom] Hamsa with dove Lemon Flavored Extra Virgin Israeli Olive Oil, Israeli Chocolate Truffles (Chocolate Nougat, Cashew-Caramel-Date, Hazelnut Cream with Crunchy Red Quinoa, Almond and Raspberry Crunch, Pecan Banana), Israeli Whisky Halva Hazelnuts, Dead Sea Gourmet Salt sampler. Value: $130
#8: Art from Hawaii
$15
Starting bid
Art from Hawaii. Value: $75
#9: Goodies from Hawaii
$25
Starting bid
A wonderful assortment of goodies brought back from Lee Ann's latest trip home to Hawaii! Winner will receive chocolates, teas, soaps, notecards, notebook, a lanyard, and the bag from Hawaii.
#10: Collection of Pans
$15
Starting bid
Get cooking with a collection of pans! Included are an 8-inch fry pan, a 9.5-inch fry pan, and a 1.5-qt sauce pan. Value: $75.
#11: NorthSide Candle Company Candle Basket
$15
Starting bid
Collection of fall fragrances for your home!
Made of vegan coconut soy wax and wooden wicks, these candles will delight your senses with delightful fragrances and crackling wooden wicks. Made locally by Ethan Heffernan, Shadle Park High School senior. Value: $100
#12: Pillow & Candle
$5
Starting bid
Decorative bolster pillow and a vanilla & tobacco scented candle from Pottery Barn. Value: $40
#13: Poppies: Art & Floral Arrangement
$15
Starting bid
Decorate with a piece of modern art! Beautifully matted and framed poppies painting and a faux flower arrangement. Value: $75
#14: STCU Best of Broadway Tickets to Hadestown
$50
Starting bid
Two tickets for the Saturday, December 21, 2024, 7:30 pm performance of Hadestown. Seats are in the terrace, box seats 3 and 4. Value: $225
#15: Wine Basket
$20
Starting bid
Two bottles of wine from Browne Family Vineyards (2020 Tribute Red Blend and Grenache Rose), two wine glasses, two Spiceology salts (Jalapeno and Fleur de Sel), and a kit that includes a wine bottle opener, aerator, corkscrew, and more! Value: $75
#16: Spokane Indians Tickets
$15
Starting bid
Four Upper Box seats to any 2025 regular season game, based on availability. Value: $72
#17: Boo Radley's Gift Bag
$10
Starting bid
Boo Radley's t-shirt (size XL), three stickers, and a $30 gift certificate. Value: $75
#20: Gift Cards to Kizuri ($50) & Twigs Restaurant ($50)
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy shopping and eating at two local establishments! Winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Kizuri and a $50 gift card to Twigs. Value: $100
#21: One week at a house in Merida, Mexico
$100
Starting bid
Explore the beautiful city of Merida from this incredible property. Case Pavo Real has two independent and private bedrooms and sleeps six. It includes a fully equipped kitchen and all the amenities for a pleasant stay. The house is in Centro and in easy reach of all the sights of Merida. It is approximately 30 minutes from the beach of Progreso.
Merida is centrally located in the Yucatan Peninsula near the Gulf of Mexico and serves as a convenient base for day trips to the region’s UNESCO archaeological sites including the pyramids of Chichen Itza and Uxmal. Merida is a 500-year old colonial city with amazing architecture, arts and culture. It is a foodie’s paradise and has much to offer and explore.
The winner will be given instructions to coordinate their reservation with the owner. Winner has 18 months from the date of the banquet to book their stay. Note: the house is currently booked through March 3, 2025 and on other dates around the holidays. Book quickly to assure your visit!
#22: Cle Elum Cabin Stay
$100
Starting bid
Located on the Cle Elum River, 35 miles west of Cle Elum. One bedroom cabin with a sleeping loft to accommodate up to 6 people. Rustic with no electricity or running water. Fresh water spring is located 200 yards away. Wood stove for heat and a propane cook stove with oven & 3 burners.
Available June 15 through October 15, 2025 with the exception of August 1-7. The winner will be given instructions to coordinate their reservation with the owner.
Value: $500
#23: 1 Week at a Condo near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico!
$100
Starting bid
Located on the beautiful Costa Azul, the longest sandy beach in all of Los Cabos, this studio is in the La Jolla complex, a quiet, lusciously landscaped complex near San Jose del Cabo, a slow-paced, historic Colonial Mexican town well known for quaint shops and restaurants. If you want more action, Cabo San Lucas is only 30 minutes away. 9-hole golf courses and many 18-hole courses are nearby. Bus transportation to either town is within a block, though San Jose del Cabo is also within walking distance.
The condo, which has recently been renovated, has a private, third floor balcony that faces the ocean. Two pools are on site, one heated to 86 degrees. It sleeps two.
This offer is good for two years. The condo is rented out often and used by the owner so please reserve your week asap. As of November 18, the condo is booked until May 15, 2025. Valued at $1,000.
#24: Northern Quest Casino Stay and Play Package
$75
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a one night stay in a classic room for two at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, dinner for two at EPIC and two tickets to a show of choice at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, valued at $420
#25: Private Hawaiian Luau for Ten People
$100
Starting bid
Invite up to ten guests! Each guest will receive a shell lei and a catered dinner, which includes Kalua pork & cabbage, Teriyaki chicken, Hawaiian Potato Macaroni Salad, Mix greens, Rice, Pineapple Upside-down Cake
Entertainment; Hula Dance
Ka uluwehi o ke kai
Crushed Flowers
Hanalei Moon
ALL PAU!
