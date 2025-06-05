Human Trafficking 101 - August 2025

This training is free of charge, but we encourage participants to make a $10 donation with their registration to support our efforts to educate all those impacted by human trafficking.
This training is free and open to the public.
SEND SHE HAS A NAME TO THE STATEHOUSE Seeking justice for those impacted by human trafficking starts with just laws. These equip law enforcement with the tools necessary to recognize cases of human trafficking as well as serve appropriate justice for perpetrators. She Has A Name testifies as an expert witness within the Ohio House and Senate to increase understanding around this complex issue. Promote your organization’s name and/or logo included as a sponsor through: - All event(s) information: invitations, advertisements, and news releases - Verbal and visual recognition at the event(s) - She Has A Name’s website, email marketing and social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram
EMPOWER KIDS TO AVOID ONLINE EXPLOITATION She Has A Name offers a digital course for free to 11-18 year olds, those most at risk for exploitation through human trafficking. This is a critical resource following the COVID-19 pandemic as children and youth spend more time online than ever before. Promote your organization’s name and/or logo included as a sponsor through: - All event(s) information: invitations, advertisements, and news releases - Verbal and visual recognition at the event(s) - She Has A Name’s website, email marketing and social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram
EQUIP PROFESSIONALS TO APPROPRIATELY RESPOND She Has A Name provides community education through a unique curriculum that addresses human trafficking education and awareness. We receive requests to offer this training around the state to groups such as the staff at Nationwide Insurance Company, Equitas Health, and other community and professional organizations. Promote your organization’s name and/or logo included as a sponsor through: - Sharing branded material with event guests - All event(s) information: invitations, advertisements, and news releases - Verbal and visual recognition at the event(s) - She Has A Name’s website, email marketing and social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram
SEND A SURVIVOR TO COLLEGE Survivors of human trafficking have little support to pursue their vision for what comes next beyond restorative programming. We believe in the transformative power of education and its ability to foster discipline, confidence, and strength. Our Strategies for Success scholarship makes it possible for survivors to pursue higher education while remaining debt-free. Promote your organization’s name and/or logo included as a sponsor through: - Sharing branded material with event guests - Highlighting your brand through a brief message during the event - All event(s) information: invitations, advertisements, and news releases - Verbal and visual recognition at the event(s) - She Has A Name’s website, email marketing and social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing