Humane Long Island

Offered by

Humane Long Island

About this shop

Humane Long Island's Shop

Flat Rate Shipping item
Flat Rate Shipping
$9.99

Choose this option if you’d like us to ship your merchandise directly to you. Prefer to save on shipping? Leave a note at checkout to pick up your order at our next event or at our Riverhead sanctuary!

Defend Animals T-Shirt item
Defend Animals T-Shirt item
Defend Animals T-Shirt item
Defend Animals T-Shirt
$24.99

Show your passion for animals with this Defend Animals T-Shirt, part of our stylish Praxis collection. Made by Next Level, it's perfect for everyday wear.

  • Premium Quality: Soft, breathable fabric that feels as good as it looks.
  • Versatile Fit: Available in sizes XS to 2XL to suit every supporter.
  • Bold Statement: Make a statement for animal protection with the “Defend Animals” design.
  • Support a Cause: Every purchase helps Humane Long Island protect and care for animals in need.
Defend Animals Pullover Hoodie item
Defend Animals Pullover Hoodie item
Defend Animals Pullover Hoodie item
Defend Animals Pullover Hoodie
$49.99

Stay warm and stylish with this soft Pullover Hoodie, part of our stylish Praxis collection. Designed by Gildan for comfort and effortless everyday wear, its perfect for layering or lounging this winter season.

  • Ultra-Soft Fabric: Plush, cozy material keeps you comfortable all day long.
  • Classic Pullover Design: Adjustable hood and roomy fit for casual, easy style.
  • Versatile Fit: Available in sizes XS to 2XL to suit every supporter.
  • Support a Cause: Every purchase supports Humane Long Island and our mission to care for animals in need.
Defend Animals Zip-Up Hoodie item
Defend Animals Zip-Up Hoodie item
Defend Animals Zip-Up Hoodie
$49.99

Show your passion for animals with this Defend Animals Zip-Up Hoodie, part of our stylish Praxis collection. Made by Bella + Canvas, it’s designed for comfort, durability, and effortless style.

  • Premium Quality: Soft, cozy fabric that’s perfect for layering all year round.
  • Versatile Fit: Available in sizes S to 3XL to suit every supporter.
  • Bold Statement: Wear your compassion proudly with the “Defend Animals” message.
  • Support a Cause: Every purchase helps Humane Long Island protect and care for animals in need.
Beanie item
Beanie item
Beanie
$19.99

Stay cozy while showing your support for a more compassionate Long Island! Our warm, cuffed beanie features the embroidered Humane Long Island logo, perfect for chilly days and winter nights.

  • Soft & Comfortable: Keeps you warm without compromising style.
  • One Size Fits Most: Designed for a snug, versatile fit.
  • Show Your Support: Wear it proudly to promote kindness and animal rights.
  • Every Purchase Matters: Supports Humane Long Island and our mission to protect and care for animals.
Dad Cap item
Dad Cap
$19.99

Celebrate dad in style with this classic Dad Cap, perfect for any proud dad or “daddy” in your life.

Defend Animals Tank item
Defend Animals Tank item
Defend Animals Tank
$24.99

Flex your compassion and show off your plant-based muscles with our Defend Animals Tank Top, part of the stylish Praxis collection. Made by Next Level, it combines comfort, durability, and effortless style.

  • Soft & Breathable: Premium fabric perfect for workouts, layering, or casual wear.
  • Flattering Fit: Available in sizes S to 2XL for every supporter.
  • Bold Statement: Show off your “Defend Animals” message with pride.
  • Support a Cause: Every purchase helps Humane Long Island protect and care for animals in need.
16 oz Recycled Stainless Steel Tumbler item
16 oz Recycled Stainless Steel Tumbler
$19.99

Quench your thirst and stand up for animals with our sleek 16 oz Tumbler, crafted from recycled stainless steel. Perfect for hot or cold beverages, it’s a stylish, sustainable way to show your support for animal rights wherever you go.

  • Eco-Friendly: Made from recycled materials to reduce waste.
  • Versatile: Keeps drinks hot or cold.
  • Everyday Essential: Great for work, travel, or activism on the go.
  • Support the Mission: Every purchase helps Humane Long Island defend animals and promote compassion.
Life-Size Sloth Plush (30") item
Life-Size Sloth Plush (30")
$69.99

Cuddle up with the sweetest slowpoke around! This life-size 30" sloth plush—which normally retails for $107.76 at Macy’s—is yours to adopt this holiday season at 35% off. Soft, huggable, and irresistibly charming, it makes the perfect gift for a friend, loved one, or even yourself. After all, everyone deserves a little extra coziness.


Leave wild sloths in the wild—adopt a plush one instead! Share the joy, spread some holiday cheer, and support Humane Long Island’s lifesaving work with every purchase.

Surprise Squeaky Plush Dog Toy item
Surprise Squeaky Plush Dog Toy item
Surprise Squeaky Plush Dog Toy item
Surprise Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$4.99

Every pup loves a surprise! Soft, cuddly, and squeaky, each Mystery Plush Dog Toy hides a delightful squeaker inside—ready to keep tails wagging and playtime exciting.


Discover a new furry friend with every unboxing!


Possible varieties include:

  • Cow
  • Pig
  • Dog
  • Bear
Holiday Mystery Rubber Duck – A Surprise Splash of Cheer! item
Holiday Mystery Rubber Duck – A Surprise Splash of Cheer!
$2.99

Add some festive fun with a mystery holiday rubber duck! Each duck comes dressed in seasonal colors and holiday flair—but which one will you get?


Perfect for baths, decorations, or as a cheerful gift for animal lovers.


Features:

  • Safe, high-quality rubber—soft, squeezable, and durable.
  • Mystery design adds a fun surprise element for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves whimsical holiday décor.
  • Proceeds support Humane Long Island, helping animals in need find loving homes.
  • Ideal as a stocking stuffer, holiday gift, or playful seasonal treat.

Bring holiday joy and support a great cause—one quack at a time!

Church Bird Feeder – A Festive Treat for Feathered Friends item
Church Bird Feeder – A Festive Treat for Feathered Friends
$14.99

Bring holiday cheer to your backyard with this charming bird feeder, designed to look like a quaint little church.


Features:

  • Easy to Fill & Monitor: Lift off the steeple to refill, and watch your bird visitors through arched windows while keeping an eye on seed levels.
  • Convenient & Cozy: A large, removable tray makes cleaning simple and provides the perfect perch for birds to rest and nibble.
  • Durable & Weather-Resistant: Made in the USA from sturdy molded plastic and treated with a UV inhibitor to withstand the elements.
  • Holiday Charm: Adds a festive touch to your garden, deck, or patio while inviting birds to celebrate the season with you.
Red Stickers item
Red Stickers item
Red Stickers
$9.99

5 assorted stickers urging people to STOP harming animals.


Possible varieties include:

  • Eating animals
  • Buying animals – adopt, don’t shop
  • Animal testing
  • Wearing animals
  • Drinking cows’ milk
  • Eating animals – pandemics come from meat

Inspired by our friends at PETA.

A-Holes Wear Fur item
A-Holes Wear Fur
$4.99

50 stickers reminding the public that only @$$holes wear fur.


Inspired by our friends at PETA.

Add a donation for Humane Long Island

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!