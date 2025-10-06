Humane Long Island's Shop

Cuddle up with the sweetest slowpoke around! This life-size 30" sloth plush—which normally retails for $107.76 at Macy’s—is yours to adopt this holiday season at 35% off. Soft, huggable, and irresistibly charming, it makes the perfect gift for a friend, loved one, or even yourself. After all, everyone deserves a little extra coziness.





Leave wild sloths in the wild—adopt a plush one instead! Share the joy, spread some holiday cheer, and support Humane Long Island’s lifesaving work with every purchase.