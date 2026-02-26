Humble Pie Easter 2026 Fundraising

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About this event
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Freshly peeled apples tossed with brown sugar and spices, beneath a delicate flaky crust.
8" Pie Serves 6.
Our wild blueberry pie topped with a crunchy , sweet oat-mean topping
8" Pie Serves 6.
Our Blue Ribbon Winner! Cape Cod cranberries, sweet strawberries, blueberries and zesty oranges.
8" Pie Serves 6.
Tart rhubarb paired with sweet strawberries and a hint of orange.
8" Pie Serves 6.
Key West Key Lime juice makes this authentic pie topped with 100% real cream.
8" Pie Serves 6.
Tender Chicken breast, hand cut carrots , celery and peas in our own gravy.
8" Pie Serves 6.
Freshly peeled apples topped with rolled oats, whole wheat flour, butter and brown sugar.
Serves 5.
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