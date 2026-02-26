Norwood Parents Music Association Inc
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Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

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Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

About this event

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Humble Pie Easter 2026 Fundraising

245 Nichols St

Norwood, MA 02062, USA

Add a donation for Norwood Parents Music Association Inc

$

New England Apple Pie item
New England Apple Pie
$19.95

Freshly peeled apples tossed with brown sugar and spices, beneath a delicate flaky crust.  

8" Pie Serves 6.

Blueberry Crumb Pie item
Blueberry Crumb Pie
$19.95

Our wild blueberry pie topped with a crunchy , sweet oat-mean topping

8" Pie Serves 6.

Jumble Berry Pie item
Jumble Berry Pie
$19.95

Our Blue Ribbon Winner!  Cape Cod cranberries, sweet strawberries, blueberries and zesty oranges.

8" Pie Serves 6.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie item
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
$19.95

Tart rhubarb paired with sweet strawberries and a hint of orange.

8" Pie Serves 6.

Key Lime Pie item
Key Lime Pie
$19.95

Key West Key Lime juice makes this authentic pie topped with 100% real cream.
8" Pie Serves 6.

Farmhouse Chicken Pot Pie item
Farmhouse Chicken Pot Pie
$24.95

Tender Chicken breast, hand cut carrots , celery and peas in our own gravy.

8" Pie Serves 6.

Apple Crisp item
Apple Crisp
$12.95

Freshly peeled apples topped with rolled oats, whole wheat flour, butter and brown sugar.

Serves 5.

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