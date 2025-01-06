Humboldt County Prescribed Burn Association - Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Memberships last 1 year. Dues and Donations go directly to maintaining our fire caches, funding trainings, and providing food for meetings and workshops.
- If you paid dues within 90 days of 12/31/25, you are already a 2026 member. Please Email [email protected] to make sure
-Is cost a barrier? No worries. Reach out to our Coordinator at [email protected]
Renews yearly on: December 31
Membership fees are waived for folks in our local fire services.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Organizational memberships afford PBA memberships for up to 10 individuals. Each person will have to submit a liability waiver.
Please send a list of participants in your organization to [email protected] with the following information: Name, Email, Experience/Qualification (not required)
Valid until May 14, 2027
--Get a HumCo PBA embroidered Nomex shirt! --
with the cost of an individual membership included.
Description: Tan Nomex 'uniform style' button-up shirt with 'HumCo PBA' embroidered in red above the right chest pocket.
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL (Regular or Long)
Image of shirt: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HkwHPvWPV7cXc4R12uAA_mwLQzRhkk36/view?usp=sharing
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!