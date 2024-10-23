Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services' Silent Auction

These earrings were handmade by Gabriela Saenz. Gaby is a Mexican American and a direct descendant of Lipan Apache and Purépecha. Gaby is the Tribal Liaison and ICWA Consultant for Region 4 out of the Office of Tribal Relations. The flower earrings are inspired by the coquette aspect of her Mexican culture and the pumpkin earrings in light of the fall festivities. Both are brick stitch seed bead earrings.
These earrings were handmade by Gabriela Saenz. Gaby is a Mexican American and a direct descendant of Lipan Apache and Purépecha. Gaby is the Tribal Liaison and ICWA Consultant for Region 4 out of the Office of Tribal Relations. The flower earrings are inspired by the coquette aspect of her Mexican culture and the pumpkin earrings in light of the fall festivities. Both are brick stitch seed bead earrings.
Beaded Pumpkin Earrings
$10
Starting bid
These earrings were handmade by Gabriela Saenz. Gaby is a Mexican American and a direct descendant of Lipan Apache and Purépecha. Gaby is the Tribal Liaison and ICWA Consultant for Region 4 out of the Office of Tribal Relations. The flower earrings are inspired by the coquette aspect of her Mexican culture and the pumpkin earrings in light of the fall festivities. Both are brick stitch seed bead earrings.
These earrings were handmade by Gabriela Saenz. Gaby is a Mexican American and a direct descendant of Lipan Apache and Purépecha. Gaby is the Tribal Liaison and ICWA Consultant for Region 4 out of the Office of Tribal Relations. The flower earrings are inspired by the coquette aspect of her Mexican culture and the pumpkin earrings in light of the fall festivities. Both are brick stitch seed bead earrings.
Earrings by Asia Tail
$10
Starting bid
Asia Tail is an artist and curator based in Tacoma, Washington. Using glass seed beads, sterling silver, and other materials Asia explores cross-cultural trade, matriarchy, and ancestral memory through her designs. She is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, and a proud member of the diverse urban Native community in the Pacific Northwest.
Asia Tail is an artist and curator based in Tacoma, Washington. Using glass seed beads, sterling silver, and other materials Asia explores cross-cultural trade, matriarchy, and ancestral memory through her designs. She is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, and a proud member of the diverse urban Native community in the Pacific Northwest.
Porcupine and Bead Earrings
$15
Starting bid
Earrings made from porcupine quill and beads by Whisperingwindshop. WhisperingWindShop is a Native American owned BIPOC shop and was created out of the love of a hobby. All items are handmade and are all authentically Native American made. The artist is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and 100% of the proceeds go directly to enrolled tribal members and students.
Earrings made from porcupine quill and beads by Whisperingwindshop. WhisperingWindShop is a Native American owned BIPOC shop and was created out of the love of a hobby. All items are handmade and are all authentically Native American made. The artist is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and 100% of the proceeds go directly to enrolled tribal members and students.
Rainbow Beaded Hoop Earrings
$5
Starting bid
These earrings were handmade by Hummingbird Social Worker Charlotte Pfeiffer.
These earrings were handmade by Hummingbird Social Worker Charlotte Pfeiffer.
Beaded Earrings- Purple/ Blue
$5
Starting bid
Handmade purple/ blue beaded earrings.
Handmade purple/ blue beaded earrings.
Beaded Earrings- Red/ green/ cream
$5
Starting bid
Beaded Earrings - Green/ White
$5
Starting bid
These earrings were handmade by Hummingbird Social Worker Charlotte Pfeiffer.
These earrings were handmade by Hummingbird Social Worker Charlotte Pfeiffer.
Beaded Flower Earrings
$5
Starting bid
These Earrings are made by Camie Goldhammer Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. Camie is one of the founders of Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services.
These Earrings are made by Camie Goldhammer Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. Camie is one of the founders of Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services.
Beaded Earrings
$5
Starting bid
Handmade Pin
$5
Starting bid
This Handmade Pin was made by a staff member of the Muckleshoot Tribe who is a citizen of a Tribe in Arizona.
This Handmade Pin was made by a staff member of the Muckleshoot Tribe who is a citizen of a Tribe in Arizona.
Handmade Beaded Bracelet
$10
Starting bid
Handmade Beaded bracelet made a Muckleshoot Tribe Member.
Handmade Beaded bracelet made a Muckleshoot Tribe Member.
Kateri Necklace
$10
Starting bid
Sock and Sticker Bundle #1
$10
Starting bid
The Hummingbird Sticker:
Welcome to Formline Evolved where Wéidaaká Yóodóohaa shares his passion for formline art, a unique and ancient style of the Native people of the Northwest Coast of North America. Wéidaaká Yóodóohaa (Bill Pfeifer, Jr) is a Tlingit tribal member from southeast Alaska. He currently lives in Washington, but he still feels a strong connection to his culture and his homeland. His father is an artist and he taught him the basics of formline design, which expresses the stories, values and beliefs of the Tlingit people. Wéidaaká Yóodóohaa also had the privilege of studying under Nathan Jackson, a renowned Tlingit master carver, who has done totem pole carvings with his father.
The Socks: The "Renewal" design, which is characteristic of the woodlands floral tradition, tells the story of physical and spiritual renewal. It honors the land through representations of the wild plum flower, the water through our beloved wild rice, and healing through the dogwood flower, which is used to create traditional tobacco.
The Hummingbird Sticker:
Welcome to Formline Evolved where Wéidaaká Yóodóohaa shares his passion for formline art, a unique and ancient style of the Native people of the Northwest Coast of North America. Wéidaaká Yóodóohaa (Bill Pfeifer, Jr) is a Tlingit tribal member from southeast Alaska. He currently lives in Washington, but he still feels a strong connection to his culture and his homeland. His father is an artist and he taught him the basics of formline design, which expresses the stories, values and beliefs of the Tlingit people. Wéidaaká Yóodóohaa also had the privilege of studying under Nathan Jackson, a renowned Tlingit master carver, who has done totem pole carvings with his father.
The Socks: The "Renewal" design, which is characteristic of the woodlands floral tradition, tells the story of physical and spiritual renewal. It honors the land through representations of the wild plum flower, the water through our beloved wild rice, and healing through the dogwood flower, which is used to create traditional tobacco.
Socks and Sticker Bundle #2
$10
Starting bid
The Stickers:
Now it's easy to stick a bit of inspiration wherever you need it with our Inspired Sticker Pack! Featuring five designs—one by each of our five Inspired Natives® Artists—these high-quality, water-resistant stickers are sure to add a bit of color, inspiration, and Native design where ever you stick them. Keep them for yourself, or tuck one in a greeting card or stocking for a sweet surprise.
Buffalo design by John Isaiah Pepion (Piikani/Blackfeet)
Bee design by Michelle Lowden (Acoma Pueblo)
Orca design by Louie Gong (Nooksack)
Blossom design by Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe/Ojibwe)
Tribute design by Jared Yazzie (Diné/Navajo)
Each vinyl sticker is approximately 4 in x 2 in / 10.16 cm x 5.08 cm and is printed in USA.
The Socks:
Adapted from Nooksack artist Louie Gong's beautiful Coast Salish Pattern Wool Blanket design, these vibrant crew socks are the perfect way to rock bold Coast Salish art on the go!
He often refers to the pattern as a "collaboration with the ancestors," as it was created after researching traditional Coast Salish weaving. Although many of our products are created using modern technology, it was crucial to Louie he create a design that could be replicated with traditional Coast Salish weaving methods. Although Coast Salish art is home to a broad geographic area that includes Seattle and Vancouver, it is rarely represented in public art or products. Louie is proud to bring forward this gorgeous design with a variety of Eighth Generation goods.
The Stickers:
Now it's easy to stick a bit of inspiration wherever you need it with our Inspired Sticker Pack! Featuring five designs—one by each of our five Inspired Natives® Artists—these high-quality, water-resistant stickers are sure to add a bit of color, inspiration, and Native design where ever you stick them. Keep them for yourself, or tuck one in a greeting card or stocking for a sweet surprise.
Buffalo design by John Isaiah Pepion (Piikani/Blackfeet)
Bee design by Michelle Lowden (Acoma Pueblo)
Orca design by Louie Gong (Nooksack)
Blossom design by Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe/Ojibwe)
Tribute design by Jared Yazzie (Diné/Navajo)
Each vinyl sticker is approximately 4 in x 2 in / 10.16 cm x 5.08 cm and is printed in USA.
The Socks:
Adapted from Nooksack artist Louie Gong's beautiful Coast Salish Pattern Wool Blanket design, these vibrant crew socks are the perfect way to rock bold Coast Salish art on the go!
He often refers to the pattern as a "collaboration with the ancestors," as it was created after researching traditional Coast Salish weaving. Although many of our products are created using modern technology, it was crucial to Louie he create a design that could be replicated with traditional Coast Salish weaving methods. Although Coast Salish art is home to a broad geographic area that includes Seattle and Vancouver, it is rarely represented in public art or products. Louie is proud to bring forward this gorgeous design with a variety of Eighth Generation goods.
Vest
$20
Starting bid
The vest is made by Antonia Bancroft the tribal liaison for region 6. The vest is size XL. Antonia handmade this upcycled denim vest with a cut out of the cotton hummingbird print taken from an Urban Native Era tote bag (back of vest). Along with a sewn on women’s right = human rights patch and an Urban Native Logo and Hummingbird pin (front of vest).
The vest is made by Antonia Bancroft the tribal liaison for region 6. The vest is size XL. Antonia handmade this upcycled denim vest with a cut out of the cotton hummingbird print taken from an Urban Native Era tote bag (back of vest). Along with a sewn on women’s right = human rights patch and an Urban Native Logo and Hummingbird pin (front of vest).
Charter Club Jacket
$10
Starting bid
Charter Club red plaid denim Jacket Size XL. This item was donated by former OICW Supervisor Su Phillips.
Charter Club red plaid denim Jacket Size XL. This item was donated by former OICW Supervisor Su Phillips.
Beaded Lanyard
$5
Starting bid
This hand beaded lanyard features the DCYF logo on the badge clip and incorporates blue, brown and white colors.
This hand beaded lanyard features the DCYF logo on the badge clip and incorporates blue, brown and white colors.
Vintage Concho Belt
$10
Starting bid
Handmade vintage size 28 cowhide belt made in the US.
Handmade vintage size 28 cowhide belt made in the US.
Beaded Pen and Journal Set
$5
Starting bid
This set includes a beautiful hand beaded pen and a set of two journals. One journal is plain and the other has an image of a hummingbird and flowers with the quote "We can begin by doing small things" by Grace Lee Bogs. The pen was donated by a Muckleshoot Tribe member who hand beaded the design.
This set includes a beautiful hand beaded pen and a set of two journals. One journal is plain and the other has an image of a hummingbird and flowers with the quote "We can begin by doing small things" by Grace Lee Bogs. The pen was donated by a Muckleshoot Tribe member who hand beaded the design.
Tree of Life Print
$25
Starting bid
This print of an Original Painting is by Tasheena Upshaw owner of The Crafty Hogan. The name of this piece is Tree of Life.
To learn more visit thecraftyhogan.com
About Tasheen:
My name is Tasheena, or Sheen for short.
I am a Diné asdzáán (Navajo woman) artisan and I am Bit'ahnii, born for Tó'áhani, my maternal grandfathers are Nat'oh Dine'e Táchii'nii, and my paternal grandfathers are 'Áshįįhi. (Shout out to shik'éí)
This print of an Original Painting is by Tasheena Upshaw owner of The Crafty Hogan. The name of this piece is Tree of Life.
To learn more visit thecraftyhogan.com
About Tasheen:
My name is Tasheena, or Sheen for short.
I am a Diné asdzáán (Navajo woman) artisan and I am Bit'ahnii, born for Tó'áhani, my maternal grandfathers are Nat'oh Dine'e Táchii'nii, and my paternal grandfathers are 'Áshįįhi. (Shout out to shik'éí)
Dine' Motherhood Print
$25
Starting bid
This print of an Original Painting is by Tasheena Upshaw owner of The Crafty Hogan. The name of this piece is Dine' Motherhood. To Learn more visit thecraftyhogan.com
About Tasheen:
My name is Tasheena, or Sheen for short.
I am a Diné asdzáán (Navajo woman) artisan and I am Bit'ahnii, born for Tó'áhani, my maternal grandfathers are Nat'oh Dine'e Táchii'nii, and my paternal grandfathers are 'Áshįįhi. (Shout out to shik'éí)
This print of an Original Painting is by Tasheena Upshaw owner of The Crafty Hogan. The name of this piece is Dine' Motherhood. To Learn more visit thecraftyhogan.com
About Tasheen:
My name is Tasheena, or Sheen for short.
I am a Diné asdzáán (Navajo woman) artisan and I am Bit'ahnii, born for Tó'áhani, my maternal grandfathers are Nat'oh Dine'e Táchii'nii, and my paternal grandfathers are 'Áshįįhi. (Shout out to shik'éí)
Vintage Navajo Sandpaint
$10
Starting bid
Navajo Sandpaint of yei-bei-chai- known as medicine man, who dances during ceremony by Ernest Hunt. Ernest Hunt is a well known Navajo Sandpainter The Navajo word for sandpainting means "place where the gods come and go." The sandpainting has been used for centuries in religious rituals, including healing ceremonies performed by Navajo medicine men. A sandpainting for a ceremony is made on the ground in the ceremonial hogan and destroyed at the end of the ritual. In order to preserve this long-standing tradition, in the late 1940's Navajos began to create permanent sandpaintings, changing the design slightly to protect the religious significance when these paintings were shown publicly. Pictorial sandpaintings which reflect the Navajo environment and lifestyle are also made
Navajo Sandpaint of yei-bei-chai- known as medicine man, who dances during ceremony by Ernest Hunt. Ernest Hunt is a well known Navajo Sandpainter The Navajo word for sandpainting means "place where the gods come and go." The sandpainting has been used for centuries in religious rituals, including healing ceremonies performed by Navajo medicine men. A sandpainting for a ceremony is made on the ground in the ceremonial hogan and destroyed at the end of the ritual. In order to preserve this long-standing tradition, in the late 1940's Navajos began to create permanent sandpaintings, changing the design slightly to protect the religious significance when these paintings were shown publicly. Pictorial sandpaintings which reflect the Navajo environment and lifestyle are also made
Taos Maiden 1905 Photograph
$10
Starting bid
This Photograph is a photo of an original 1905 Taos Maiden Photo from Sante Fe by BG Randall and reproduced by his great grandson Cliff Mills.
This Photograph is a photo of an original 1905 Taos Maiden Photo from Sante Fe by BG Randall and reproduced by his great grandson Cliff Mills.
Devils Club Salve
$8
Starting bid
This is a Devils Club Salve produced by Standing Spruce Apothecary and Farm. Standing Spruce is an Indigenous Wellness company located in Canada. Harnessing the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies, Devil's Club Balm utilizes the therapeutic energy found within this remarkable plant. Derived from the devil's club (Oplopanax horridus) - a resilient shrub native to North America - our balm has been thoughtfully formulated to effectively tackle a variety of ailments including muscle pain relief.
This is a Devils Club Salve produced by Standing Spruce Apothecary and Farm. Standing Spruce is an Indigenous Wellness company located in Canada. Harnessing the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies, Devil's Club Balm utilizes the therapeutic energy found within this remarkable plant. Derived from the devil's club (Oplopanax horridus) - a resilient shrub native to North America - our balm has been thoughtfully formulated to effectively tackle a variety of ailments including muscle pain relief.
Handmade Cedar Bark Roses
$5
Starting bid
Handmade Cedar bark roses donated by former OICW Supervisor Su Phillips.
Handmade Cedar bark roses donated by former OICW Supervisor Su Phillips.
Raven Porcelain Plate
$5
Starting bid
This Porcelain platter depicting raven imagery is by by Nuxalk/Nuu-chah-nulth artist Kelly Robinson.
This Porcelain platter depicting raven imagery is by by Nuxalk/Nuu-chah-nulth artist Kelly Robinson.
Art Bundle by Haida Artist Ernest Swanson
$20
Starting bid
This art bundle includes a mug, puzzle, water bottle, notebook, tote bag, pen, and card. All of these items are from Native Northwest and are designed by Haid artist Ernest Swanson.
This art bundle includes a mug, puzzle, water bottle, notebook, tote bag, pen, and card. All of these items are from Native Northwest and are designed by Haid artist Ernest Swanson.
Card by Marvin Oliver
$2
Starting bid
This Card was made by Marvin Oliver and named Homeward Bound. The description of the card states Salmon Chief arrives home on his canoe and is greeted by the salmon and ancestors in the clouds.
From Marvinoliver.com his Biography states:
Marvin E. Oliver
“My works are formulated by merging the spirit of past traditions with those of the present... to create new horizons for the future”
Heritage: Quinault/Isleta-Pueblo
Marvin Oliver is one of the Northwest Coast’s foremost contemporary sculptors and printmakers, who has made strides in the art world for the development and recognition of Native American Contemporary Fine Art.
This Card was made by Marvin Oliver and named Homeward Bound. The description of the card states Salmon Chief arrives home on his canoe and is greeted by the salmon and ancestors in the clouds.
From Marvinoliver.com his Biography states:
Marvin E. Oliver
“My works are formulated by merging the spirit of past traditions with those of the present... to create new horizons for the future”
Heritage: Quinault/Isleta-Pueblo
Marvin Oliver is one of the Northwest Coast’s foremost contemporary sculptors and printmakers, who has made strides in the art world for the development and recognition of Native American Contemporary Fine Art.
Braiding Sweetgrass Book
$5
Starting bid
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants is a 2013 nonfiction book by Potawatomi professor Robin Wall Kimmerer, about the role of Indigenous knowledge as an alternative or complementary approach to Western mainstream scientific methodologies.
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants is a 2013 nonfiction book by Potawatomi professor Robin Wall Kimmerer, about the role of Indigenous knowledge as an alternative or complementary approach to Western mainstream scientific methodologies.
We Are Grateful by Traci Sorell
$5
Starting bid
Traci Sorrell, a member of the Cherokee Nation, presents a picture-book tribute to the seasons, and to the Cherokee practice of gratitude in We Are Grateful / Otsaliheliga. Set in the here and now, the simple narrative chronicles life in the Cherokee community throughout the year.
Traci Sorrell, a member of the Cherokee Nation, presents a picture-book tribute to the seasons, and to the Cherokee practice of gratitude in We Are Grateful / Otsaliheliga. Set in the here and now, the simple narrative chronicles life in the Cherokee community throughout the year.
We Are Still Here by Traci Sorell
$5
Starting bid
Twelve Native American kids present historical and contemporary laws, policies, struggles, and victories in Native life, each with a powerful refrain: We are still here!
Too often, Native American history is treated as a finished chapter instead of relevant and ongoing. This companion book to the award-winning We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga offers readers everything they never learned in school about Native American people's past, present, and future. Precise, lyrical writing presents topics including: forced assimilation (such as boarding schools), land allotment and Native tribal reorganization, termination (the US government not recognizing tribes as nations), Native urban relocation (from reservations), self-determination (tribal self-empowerment), Native civil rights, the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), religious freedom, economic development (including casino development), Native language revival efforts, cultural persistence, and nationhood.
Twelve Native American kids present historical and contemporary laws, policies, struggles, and victories in Native life, each with a powerful refrain: We are still here!
Too often, Native American history is treated as a finished chapter instead of relevant and ongoing. This companion book to the award-winning We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga offers readers everything they never learned in school about Native American people's past, present, and future. Precise, lyrical writing presents topics including: forced assimilation (such as boarding schools), land allotment and Native tribal reorganization, termination (the US government not recognizing tribes as nations), Native urban relocation (from reservations), self-determination (tribal self-empowerment), Native civil rights, the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), religious freedom, economic development (including casino development), Native language revival efforts, cultural persistence, and nationhood.
Raven by Gerald McDermott
$5
Starting bid
Raven: A Trickster Tale From The Pacific Northwest is a 1993 children's picture book told and illustrated by Gerald McDermott. Raven, the Native American trickster, feels sorry for those who must live in darkness, and he decides to help. He flies over mountains, valleys, and lakes and discovers that light is being kept hidden inside the house of the Sky Chief. Using his cleverness, Raven finds a way to bring light to the world.
Raven: A Trickster Tale From The Pacific Northwest is a 1993 children's picture book told and illustrated by Gerald McDermott. Raven, the Native American trickster, feels sorry for those who must live in darkness, and he decides to help. He flies over mountains, valleys, and lakes and discovers that light is being kept hidden inside the house of the Sky Chief. Using his cleverness, Raven finds a way to bring light to the world.
How Raven Stole the Sun
$5
Starting bid
In this new addition to the popular Tales of the People series, striking illustrations combine with a fascinating retelling of a traditional Tlingit tale. About the Tales of the People series created with the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI), Tales of the People is a series of children's books celebrating Native American culture with illustrations and stories by Native artists and writers. In addition to the tales themselves, each book also offers four pages filled with information and photographs exploring various aspects of Native culture, including a glossary of words in different Native languages.
In this new addition to the popular Tales of the People series, striking illustrations combine with a fascinating retelling of a traditional Tlingit tale. About the Tales of the People series created with the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI), Tales of the People is a series of children's books celebrating Native American culture with illustrations and stories by Native artists and writers. In addition to the tales themselves, each book also offers four pages filled with information and photographs exploring various aspects of Native culture, including a glossary of words in different Native languages.
Plush Husky Dog
$5
Starting bid
Plush Husky dog stuffed animal with print.
Plush Husky dog stuffed animal with print.
The Fast Runner DVD
$5
Starting bid
The telling of an Inuit legend of an evil spirit causing strife in the community and one warrior's endurance and battle of its menace.
The telling of an Inuit legend of an evil spirit causing strife in the community and one warrior's endurance and battle of its menace.
Bait Shop Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
This gift card is worth $100 to Bait Shop. Bait Shop is a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
This gift card is worth $100 to Bait Shop. Bait Shop is a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Big Marios Gift Card $75
$15
Starting bid
Big Marios Pizza Gift Card Worth $75. Big Marios is a locally owned Pizza Restaurant with locations in Northlake, Queen Anne, White Center, Fremont, and Capitol Hill.
Big Marios Pizza Gift Card Worth $75. Big Marios is a locally owned Pizza Restaurant with locations in Northlake, Queen Anne, White Center, Fremont, and Capitol Hill.
Big Marios $25 gift card
$5
Starting bid
Big Marios Pizza Gift Card Worth $25. Big Marios is a locally owned Pizza Restaurant with locations in Northlake, Queen Anne, White Center, Fremont, and Capitol Hill.
Big Marios Pizza Gift Card Worth $25. Big Marios is a locally owned Pizza Restaurant with locations in Northlake, Queen Anne, White Center, Fremont, and Capitol Hill.
Creature Consignment $100 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Creature Consignment gift card worth $100. Creature Consignment is a locally owned consignment store located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood selling new, used, and handmade items.
Creature Consignment gift card worth $100. Creature Consignment is a locally owned consignment store located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood selling new, used, and handmade items.
Espresso Vivace Gift Card and Travel Mug
$15
Starting bid
Espresso Vivace is a locally owned coffee shop with two locations in Seattle. The gift card is worth $50 and the mug is Kleen Kanteen with Vivaces logo on the front.
Espresso Vivace is a locally owned coffee shop with two locations in Seattle. The gift card is worth $50 and the mug is Kleen Kanteen with Vivaces logo on the front.
You Are Here Rotterdam Mug
$5
Starting bid
You Are Here Rotterdam Mug from Starbucks Coffee Company. The mug features images of the city of Rotterdam Netherlands.
You Are Here Rotterdam Mug from Starbucks Coffee Company. The mug features images of the city of Rotterdam Netherlands.
You Are Here Europe Mug Bundle
$15
Starting bid
You Are Here set of 3 European Location Mugs from Starbucks Coffee Company. The bundle of 3 mugs includes a mug from Greece, Madrid, and Istanbul.
You Are Here set of 3 European Location Mugs from Starbucks Coffee Company. The bundle of 3 mugs includes a mug from Greece, Madrid, and Istanbul.
Brazil You Are Here Mug
$5
Starting bid
The You Are Here Mug Brazil from Starbucks Coffee Company features an image of a soccer player.
The You Are Here Mug Brazil from Starbucks Coffee Company features an image of a soccer player.
You Are Here Canada Mug
$5
Starting bid
You Are Here Collection Canada Mug from Starbucks Coffee Company.
You Are Here Collection Canada Mug from Starbucks Coffee Company.
You Are Here Jordan Mug
$5
Starting bid
We Are Here Collection Jordan Mug from Starbucks Coffee Company.
We Are Here Collection Jordan Mug from Starbucks Coffee Company.
Set of 3 mugs
$10
Starting bid
Set of 3 mugs
Set of 3 mugs
Travel Mug and Hand Towel Bundle
$10
Starting bid
This bundle includes and travel mug with a salmon that says "stay wild". The tead towel is a Ray Silver turkish cotton woven towel.
This bundle includes and travel mug with a salmon that says "stay wild". The tead towel is a Ray Silver turkish cotton woven towel.
Handmade Mug and Coffee
$5
Starting bid
This handmade clay mug is made by Active Efforts Social Worker Erin Alberts who makes pottery at a local studio. Their Instagram for pottery is @ernimadepots. The coffee is the Big Truck blend from Olympia Coffee Roasters, a Washington based coffee chain.
This handmade clay mug is made by Active Efforts Social Worker Erin Alberts who makes pottery at a local studio. Their Instagram for pottery is @ernimadepots. The coffee is the Big Truck blend from Olympia Coffee Roasters, a Washington based coffee chain.
Porchlight Coffee and Record Company Bundle
$15
Starting bid
This bundle from local coffee and record shop Porchlight includes a milk glass mug, pound of coffee, art coffee table book, and $10 gift card. Porchlight is located in the capitol hill neighborhood.
This bundle from local coffee and record shop Porchlight includes a milk glass mug, pound of coffee, art coffee table book, and $10 gift card. Porchlight is located in the capitol hill neighborhood.
Dish Cloth and Water Bottle Bundle
$5
Starting bid
This bundle includes two swede style dish cloths with nature imagery and a metal water bottle from the UW American Indian Studies Program.
This bundle includes two swede style dish cloths with nature imagery and a metal water bottle from the UW American Indian Studies Program.
Octopus 8th Generation Mug
$5
Starting bid
Up and down the Pacific Coast swims a shapeshifter, a color-changer, an enigmatic deep-dweller: the giant Pacific octopus. Known for its intelligence, characteristic eight arms (not tentacles!), and ink defense, the Ts'msyen (Tsimshian) people of Alaska have a long history with the octopus—ha̱ts'a̱l in the Sm'algya̱x language. Master carver and Ts'msyen artist David Robert Boxley has raised this mysterious creature from the cold depths to share part of its story on our Octopus Mug.
Up and down the Pacific Coast swims a shapeshifter, a color-changer, an enigmatic deep-dweller: the giant Pacific octopus. Known for its intelligence, characteristic eight arms (not tentacles!), and ink defense, the Ts'msyen (Tsimshian) people of Alaska have a long history with the octopus—ha̱ts'a̱l in the Sm'algya̱x language. Master carver and Ts'msyen artist David Robert Boxley has raised this mysterious creature from the cold depths to share part of its story on our Octopus Mug.
8th Generation Travel Mug
$5
Starting bid
Greet your morning with our Orca Tail Double Wall Ceramic Tumbler designed by Eighth Generation Founder and Inspired Natives® Collaborator Louie Gong (Nooksack). Made of high-quality ceramic with a silky-smooth glaze finish, the tail design has been debossed for the black ceramic to show through. The matching lid keeps your beverage the perfect temperature no matter how long your commute.
Greet your morning with our Orca Tail Double Wall Ceramic Tumbler designed by Eighth Generation Founder and Inspired Natives® Collaborator Louie Gong (Nooksack). Made of high-quality ceramic with a silky-smooth glaze finish, the tail design has been debossed for the black ceramic to show through. The matching lid keeps your beverage the perfect temperature no matter how long your commute.
Jingle Dress 8th GenerationTravel Mug
$5
Starting bid
Jingle Dress Double Wall Ceramic Tumbler by Inspired Natives® Collaborator Sarah Agaton Howes (Ojibwe/Anishinaabe).
Made of high-quality ceramic with a silky-smooth glaze finish, the jingle dress design is printed on the ceramic, with a special floral design embossed on the side. The matching lid keeps your beverage the perfect temperature no matter how long your commute.
Jingle Dress Double Wall Ceramic Tumbler by Inspired Natives® Collaborator Sarah Agaton Howes (Ojibwe/Anishinaabe).
Made of high-quality ceramic with a silky-smooth glaze finish, the jingle dress design is printed on the ceramic, with a special floral design embossed on the side. The matching lid keeps your beverage the perfect temperature no matter how long your commute.
Aqua Glassy baby
$10
Starting bid
Glassy Baby is a WA based handblown glass company. This handblown Aquamarine glassy baby is perfect for candles or by itself.
Glassy Baby is a WA based handblown glass company. This handblown Aquamarine glassy baby is perfect for candles or by itself.
Buttermilk Pancake Mix
$3
Starting bid
Salish Buttermilk Pancake Mix from Salish Lodge and Spa. A signature favorite as a result of the menu for the Country Breakfast started in 1916. Top with real butter and maple syrup for an incredible treat.
Salish Buttermilk Pancake Mix from Salish Lodge and Spa. A signature favorite as a result of the menu for the Country Breakfast started in 1916. Top with real butter and maple syrup for an incredible treat.
Infant Basket
$20
Starting bid
This basket was donated by former Tribal Liaison and Elder Roxanne Finney. The basket includes an Infant Receiving Blanket, Baby Shoes, Infant Bath Towel and wash cloths, and a Hooded Toddler Towel.
This basket was donated by former Tribal Liaison and Elder Roxanne Finney. The basket includes an Infant Receiving Blanket, Baby Shoes, Infant Bath Towel and wash cloths, and a Hooded Toddler Towel.
Two Dolls
$10
Starting bid
These dolls were donated by former Tribal Liaison and Elder Roxanne Finney.
These dolls were donated by former Tribal Liaison and Elder Roxanne Finney.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!