Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services' Silent Auction

The Stickers: Now it's easy to stick a bit of inspiration wherever you need it with our Inspired Sticker Pack! Featuring five designs—one by each of our five Inspired Natives® Artists—these high-quality, water-resistant stickers are sure to add a bit of color, inspiration, and Native design where ever you stick them. Keep them for yourself, or tuck one in a greeting card or stocking for a sweet surprise. Buffalo design by John Isaiah Pepion (Piikani/Blackfeet) Bee design by Michelle Lowden (Acoma Pueblo) Orca design by Louie Gong (Nooksack) Blossom design by Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe/Ojibwe) Tribute design by Jared Yazzie (Diné/Navajo) Each vinyl sticker is approximately 4 in x 2 in / 10.16 cm x 5.08 cm and is printed in USA. The Socks: Adapted from Nooksack artist Louie Gong's beautiful Coast Salish Pattern Wool Blanket design, these vibrant crew socks are the perfect way to rock bold Coast Salish art on the go! He often refers to the pattern as a "collaboration with the ancestors," as it was created after researching traditional Coast Salish weaving. Although many of our products are created using modern technology, it was crucial to Louie he create a design that could be replicated with traditional Coast Salish weaving methods. Although Coast Salish art is home to a broad geographic area that includes Seattle and Vancouver, it is rarely represented in public art or products. Louie is proud to bring forward this gorgeous design with a variety of Eighth Generation goods.

