Hungarian Society of MA / Boskola / Cserkészet

Hosted by

Hungarian Society of MA / Boskola / Cserkészet

About this event

Hungarian Cultural Festival

34 Powder Mill Rd

Maynard, MA 01754, USA

Adult - HSM member
$15

Only for Hungarian Society members. Admission includes full access to live performances, mask demonstrations, dance presentations, craft workshops, cultural exhibits, and access to vendors.


Ticket sales are final. Note that contribution to the Zeffy platform at checkout is not mandatory.

Adult - General Public
$20

Admission includes full access to live performances, mask demonstrations, dance presentations, craft workshops, cultural exhibits, and access to vendors.


Ticket sales are final. Note that contribution to the Zeffy platform at checkout is not mandatory.

Youth (0-18)
Pay what you can

Admission includes full access to live performances, mask demonstrations, dance presentations, craft workshops, cultural exhibits, and access to vendors.


Ticket sales are final. Note that contribution to the Zeffy platform at checkout is not mandatory.

Add a donation for Hungarian Society of MA / Boskola / Cserkészet

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