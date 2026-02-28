Hungarian Cultural Festival

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About this event
Only for Hungarian Society members. Admission includes full access to live performances, mask demonstrations, dance presentations, craft workshops, cultural exhibits, and access to vendors.
Ticket sales are final. Note that contribution to the Zeffy platform at checkout is not mandatory.
Admission includes full access to live performances, mask demonstrations, dance presentations, craft workshops, cultural exhibits, and access to vendors.
Ticket sales are final. Note that contribution to the Zeffy platform at checkout is not mandatory.
Admission includes full access to live performances, mask demonstrations, dance presentations, craft workshops, cultural exhibits, and access to vendors.
Ticket sales are final. Note that contribution to the Zeffy platform at checkout is not mandatory.
$
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