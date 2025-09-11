Hungerford Nature Center

Hosted by

Hungerford Nature Center

About this event

Hungerford Nature Center's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

191 Farmington Ave, Berlin, CT 06037, USA

STIHL BR 600 238 mph 677 CFM Gas Backpack Leaf Blower item
STIHL BR 600 238 mph 677 CFM Gas Backpack Leaf Blower item
STIHL BR 600 238 mph 677 CFM Gas Backpack Leaf Blower item
STIHL BR 600 238 mph 677 CFM Gas Backpack Leaf Blower
$400

Starting bid

With its powerful, fuel-efficient engine, the BR 600 sets the standard for professional-grade blowers. It produces the highest air volume and velocity of all our backpack blowers, yet features a low-emission engine, making it a great choice in both urban and rural areas. No matter where the job takes you, the BR 600 blower is the ideal choice for heavy-duty cleanup.

  • Adjustable harness
  • The built-in stop switch allows the user to turn off the engine with a simple press of the button or lever
  • When the engine is off, the throttle lock automatically returns to the start setting
  • The purge pump primer feature enables the user to prime the carburetor with fuel, enabling easier starting
  • The purge pump primer is designed in a way that the operator cannot flood the machine by priming the carburetor too many times
  • Multi-function control handle
  • Anti-vibration system


    • Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!