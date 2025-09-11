Hungerford Nature Center's Silent Auction

With its powerful, fuel-efficient engine, the BR 600 sets the standard for professional-grade blowers. It produces the highest air volume and velocity of all our backpack blowers, yet features a low-emission engine, making it a great choice in both urban and rural areas. No matter where the job takes you, the BR 600 blower is the ideal choice for heavy-duty cleanup.

Adjustable harness

The built-in stop switch allows the user to turn off the engine with a simple press of the button or lever

When the engine is off, the throttle lock automatically returns to the start setting

The purge pump primer feature enables the user to prime the carburetor with fuel, enabling easier starting

The purge pump primer is designed in a way that the operator cannot flood the machine by priming the carburetor too many times

Multi-function control handle

Anti-vibration system



