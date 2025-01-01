Hunter Strong's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Stock your pantry like a true "nonna" from the famous St. Louis Hill neighborhood! A Sicillian Society cookbook will guide you through your culinary journey and treat yourself to dinner at Cunetto's House of Pasta! Local pickup only
Starting bid
Cardinals goodie basket and 4 tickets in the Cardinals Red Bird Bird Club and a parking pass the the game of your choice!
Starting bid
All you need to have a relaxing night at home along with a session at the Only Facial. If you've never been for a facial there, you are missing out!
Starting bid
Enjoy some relaxation items from The Mercantile STL. Bubble bath, soothing massage oil, magnesium spray, tension balm and much more! Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Enjoy your favorite products and a $50 gift card to Mannino's Market! Local pickup.
Starting bid
All you need for hunting this season! $500 worth of hunting supplies!! Local pickup only
Starting bid
Whitey Herzog Autographed Baseball, Cards hat and shirt! Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Ozzie Smith Autographed Baseball, Cards hat and shirt! Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Ted Simmons Autographed Baseball, Cards hat and shirt! Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Get your very own custom quilt made! A perfect solution for all your favorite T-shirts you've held on to! Local pickup.
Starting bid
Play Corn hole in style with this beautiful handmade set!! Set of quality bags included! Local Pickup only
Starting bid
Bison 12 can Cooler Bag filled with margarita mix, 2 bottles of wine, 2 cases of Nutrl, coffee and snacks. Local pickup only
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or gift someone else with this wonderful basket of skincare, jewelry and more!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of memories with this fabulous basket!! $150 Texas Roadhouse GC, $150 Top Golf GC, 4 VIP Movie Tickets, $50 Coldstone GC and lots of candy!! Local pickup.
Starting bid
This is a large basket of Bath and Body goods!! 6 large candles, 7 hand soaps, men’s cologne, women’s fragrance, mini hand creams, hand sanitizers and more! Local pickup.
Starting bid
This basket covers all your grilling needs!!!
Local pickup
Starting bid
Bring a taste of Vermont home with this cute basket of vermont maple syrup, honey, apple sauce, salsa, cutting board, spice packets and more! Local pickup.
Starting bid
Take advantage of this fantastic rental for your upcoming gathering or party!!
Starting bid
Make it all at home with this Ninja Creami Deluxe!! Local pickup only.
Starting bid
Marc of Charm Breyer, The Saddlebred book, hoodie and t-shirt packaged in cute horse tote. Just what ever horse lover needs! Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Add a touch of Dolly to your baking with this basket of kitchen towels, washcloths, candles, biscuit cutters and more. local pickup
Starting bid
Drink in style from this one of a kind Hunter Strong wine bottle. Local pickup.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night out with friends or family with this great Funny Bone Deal!
Starting bid
Get the gorgeous locks you’ve been dreaming of with this hair extension package from Red Beauty Salon! $1000 value!!!
Starting bid
Escape to Beautiful Maine for a 5 night night stay at camp Lintonia on Tacoma Lake. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Sleeps 10! on the water with dock and gorgeous views!!
Starting bid
Warm socks, hand warmers, scent away, rangefinder and more. This Basket by Blondin Real Estate has all the things to start the season off right! Local pickup
Starting bid
Spruce up your space with help from Designs by Nancy B Tines!
Starting bid
Enjoy a few days near quaint New Harmony in this charming Airbnb. Stay includes a gift card to a favorite local restaurant!
Starting bid
5 acupuncture treatments at Aisling Med Spa in New Melle by Dr. Sharon Fitelson. $485 value
Starting bid
So many home necessities in this cute tote! Kitchen towels, drying mat, burlap runner, set of 12 cut plastic cups, drink dispenser, garden tools, gloves and more! Local pickup.
Starting bid
Gift yourself or someone else with this $350 gift certificate from Linear Tattoo Studio in Clayton!
Starting bid
Stay prepared with this Craftsman 2200 watt Generator!! Local pickup.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 days, 3 nights at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake of the Ozark State Park! Parkview Bay Condos offers 3 pools, boats slips and beautiful views on the lake!
Starting bid
Ladies This is a good one! New authentic Gucci handbag with gold chain. Over $1300 value. Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
This one is for the serious cigar, bourbon and whiskey lover! Top notch brands with The Macallan Scotch Whiskey, Eagle Rare Bourbon and a package of 8 Olivia cigars! Local pickup.
Starting bid
Everything you need to stock the game cabinet!!
Starting bid
This basket is loaded with everything you need AND more for your chefs kitchen!!! Local pickup.
Starting bid
Get holiday entertaining ready with 6 bottles of red wine and 4 gold rimmed wine glasses. Local pickup.
Starting bid
Who doesn’t need this 6 months of car washes?!
Starting bid
Daniel Boone parents make your child’s dream come true with this special offer from the New Melle Fire Department!!!
Starting bid
Bring on Christmas vibes with this amazing basket!! Local pickup.
Starting bid
This event always sells out before you can reserve!!! Grab this while you can!! VIP Igloo for 8 with $100 Gift Card. Pick your date! Must call 10/14 to redeem!
Starting bid
Beautiful handmade quilt! 95”x100”. Shipping provided at buyers expense
Starting bid
Enjoy some favorites from Chandler Hill and a wine tasting!! Local pickup. $450 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun night out with 4 Blues Tickets & a $150 gift card to Maggie O’Brien’s!!
Starting bid
Cute Kate Spade purse, wallet and hair, skin products! Shipping at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of golf at the beautiful Whitmoor!!
Starting bid
Get some help with organization or design ideas with 3 hours of service from Another Opinion!!
Starting bid
Need a new mailbox? Iron works has your solution! A $750 value!
Starting bid
13x13 Framed Charlie Kirk Limited Edition Print From artist Lindsay Wanner. Shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
One of a kind handmade American Flag will make a statement to any space. valued at $500. Local Pickup.
Starting bid
Beautiful Handmade Whiskey Barrel Display with led lighting and distinguished single batch Bookers Bourbon and glasses. A one of a kind piece!!! Valued at $1000. Local pickup.
Starting bid
This is a LIVE AUCTION item. Online bidding will move to live the night of event. Online bidders will have the opportunity to bid night of event via phone and Facebook live. 2 night, 2 day boat rental on the beautiful Norfork River Arkansas, Trout fishing paradise!!!
Starting bid
This is a LIVE AUCTION item!! Online bidding will move to Live night of event and any online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid live at event via phone and Facebook live. Amazing opportunity to snag a private party space rental at the beautiful Sugar Creek Winery!!
Starting bid
This is a LIVE AUCTION item. Online bidding will move to live at the event. Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid at event via phone and/or Facebook live. 2 Chiefs Tickets for November 23rd Game in Kansas City. Section 132
Starting bid
Beautiful 60x70 handmade quilt. shipping provided at buyers expense.
Starting bid
This will move to a LIVE AUCTION at the event!! Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid via phone and or Facebook Live. Enjoy a few days in beautiful Defiance with 2 nights of lodging at Vino Villa and gift certificates to Sugar Creek winery, Circle 6, Goodnews Brewery and Defiance Ridge. $1200 value
Starting bid
This will move to a Live Auction at event!! Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid via phone and/or Facebook live. Take a look at this beautiful resort with amazing amenities!! 7 night stay at the Lely Resort Golf Villa. Sleeps up to 6. 4 rounds of golf included if desired, or enjoy all the other amenities the resort and area has to offer!
Starting bid
This will move to a LIVE AUCTION item at event! You can bid online now. Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue bidding via phone and or Facebook live at event. Don’t miss this chance to grab a combination of lodging at The Reubling House and The Merry House as well as gift certificates to establishments in The heart of Defiance.
Starting bid
Everything you need for Moscow Mules and a $25 gift card to Session Taco!
Starting bid
All you need to catch the big one out of your pond or lake!!!
Starting bid
Need a gift for a hostess? This is a perfect option! Meyer’s soaps, vanilla pumpkin and taper candles.
Starting bid
speaks for itself!!!
Starting bid
One of a kind handmade sign made by artist Lindsay Wanner. 24x24. Made out of records and album covers.This will be moving to the LIVE auction!!
Starting bid
Wine tasting for 4 at Defiance Ridge Winery and all you need for a cozy winters evening at home
Starting bid
Such a value in this one!! $200 Bemos GC, $50 at the Flower Stop, $50 Upshot, cute fall handpainted wine glass and display pumpkin!
Starting bid
All you need to make a good margarita and a $40 gift certificate to Chimis!
Starting bid
This one‘s for our local New Melle Folk!!!
How bout some Well Water to go with some of your favorite New Melle establishments!! This one will be moving to the LIVE auction!!
Starting bid
$50 Donatelli‘s Gift Certificate, 6 assorted wine bottles of Rose and white wine with a set of 4 wine glasses
Starting bid
Great package for those wanting that summer glow!!
Starting bid
Set includes handmade pot handle covers, fabric tortilla warmer and handmade pot holders
Starting bid
Gift certificate 50 units of Botox at Avani Derm Spa, cleanser, cream and sunscreen!!
Starting bid
2 Blues tickets for game on November 8th.
Parking pass included!
Starting bid
$2500 Gift Certificate to go towards a 2 week stay at the beautiful Camp Cody in New Hamphsire!
Starting bid
This is a Bourbon lovers dream!!! $400 value
Starting bid
Skin CeUtica’s products and Diamond Glow Delux facial which includes dermaplane and lite-peel.
Starting bid
Hand made side table by Ted Hovey.
