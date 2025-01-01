Hosted by

Hunter Strong's Silent Auction

Taste of the Hill Basket
$75

Starting bid

Stock your pantry like a true "nonna" from the famous St. Louis Hill neighborhood! A Sicillian Society cookbook will guide you through your culinary journey and treat yourself to dinner at Cunetto's House of Pasta! Local pickup only

Cardinals Plus 4 Red Bird Club Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Cardinals goodie basket and 4 tickets in the Cardinals Red Bird Bird Club and a parking pass the the game of your choice!

Spa Basket & Only Facial Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

All you need to have a relaxing night at home along with a session at the Only Facial. If you've never been for a facial there, you are missing out!

The Mercantile SLT Rest & Relaxation Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy some relaxation items from The Mercantile STL. Bubble bath, soothing massage oil, magnesium spray, tension balm and much more! Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Mannino's Market Products and $50 Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy your favorite products and a $50 gift card to Mannino's Market! Local pickup.

Men's Ultimate Hunting Basket
$200

Starting bid

All you need for hunting this season! $500 worth of hunting supplies!! Local pickup only

Whitey Herzog Autographed Baseball Basket
$50

Starting bid

Whitey Herzog Autographed Baseball, Cards hat and shirt! Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Ozzie Smith Autographed Baseball Basket
$50

Starting bid

Ozzie Smith Autographed Baseball, Cards hat and shirt! Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Ted Simmons Autographed Baseball Basket
$50

Starting bid

Ted Simmons Autographed Baseball, Cards hat and shirt! Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Custom Quit
$50

Starting bid

Get your very own custom quilt made! A perfect solution for all your favorite T-shirts you've held on to! Local pickup.

Cardinals & Blues Corn hole Board Set
$150

Starting bid

Play Corn hole in style with this beautiful handmade set!! Set of quality bags included! Local Pickup only

Cooler bag with goodies
$50

Starting bid

Bison 12 can Cooler Bag filled with margarita mix, 2 bottles of wine, 2 cases of Nutrl, coffee and snacks. Local pickup only

Catala Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or gift someone else with this wonderful basket of skincare, jewelry and more!

Family night out!!
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of memories with this fabulous basket!! $150 Texas Roadhouse GC, $150 Top Golf GC, 4 VIP Movie Tickets, $50 Coldstone GC and lots of candy!! Local pickup.

Bath and Body Works Basket
$60

Starting bid

This is a large basket of Bath and Body goods!! 6 large candles, 7 hand soaps, men’s cologne, women’s fragrance, mini hand creams, hand sanitizers and more! Local pickup.

Grill Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket covers all your grilling needs!!!

Local pickup

Vermont’s Favorite Things
$35

Starting bid

Bring a taste of Vermont home with this cute basket of vermont maple syrup, honey, apple sauce, salsa, cutting board, spice packets and more! Local pickup.

Good News Brewery Party
$200

Starting bid

Take advantage of this fantastic rental for your upcoming gathering or party!!

Deluxe Ninja Creami
$75

Starting bid

Make it all at home with this Ninja Creami Deluxe!! Local pickup only.

Horse Lovers Basket
$45

Starting bid

Marc of Charm Breyer, The Saddlebred book, hoodie and t-shirt packaged in cute horse tote. Just what ever horse lover needs! Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Dolly Kitchen Basket
$25

Starting bid

Add a touch of Dolly to your baking with this basket of kitchen towels, washcloths, candles, biscuit cutters and more. local pickup

Hunter Strong Sip sip basket
$75

Starting bid

Drink in style from this one of a kind Hunter Strong wine bottle. Local pickup.

10 Funny Bone Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night out with friends or family with this great Funny Bone Deal!

Hair Extension Package
$400

Starting bid

Get the gorgeous locks you’ve been dreaming of with this hair extension package from Red Beauty Salon! $1000 value!!!

5 nights MAINE Lakehouse
$700

Starting bid

Escape to Beautiful Maine for a 5 night night stay at camp Lintonia on Tacoma Lake. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Sleeps 10! on the water with dock and gorgeous views!!

Deer Hunting prep basket
$50

Starting bid

Warm socks, hand warmers, scent away, rangefinder and more. This Basket by Blondin Real Estate has all the things to start the season off right! Local pickup

Interior Home Design consultation
$75

Starting bid

Spruce up your space with help from Designs by Nancy B Tines!

2 night stay and GC for dining near New Harmony Indiana
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a few days near quaint New Harmony in this charming Airbnb. Stay includes a gift card to a favorite local restaurant!

Acupuncture Treatments
$200

Starting bid

5 acupuncture treatments at Aisling Med Spa in New Melle by Dr. Sharon Fitelson. $485 value

Home Essentials Basket
$40

Starting bid

So many home necessities in this cute tote! Kitchen towels, drying mat, burlap runner, set of 12 cut plastic cups, drink dispenser, garden tools, gloves and more! Local pickup.

Linear Tattoo Studio Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Gift yourself or someone else with this $350 gift certificate from Linear Tattoo Studio in Clayton!

Craftsman Generator
$150

Starting bid

Stay prepared with this Craftsman 2200 watt Generator!! Local pickup.

4 Days, 3 nights on Lake of the Ozarks
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 days, 3 nights at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Lake of the Ozark State Park! Parkview Bay Condos offers 3 pools, boats slips and beautiful views on the lake!

Authentic New Gucci Bucketbag
$300

Starting bid

Ladies This is a good one! New authentic Gucci handbag with gold chain. Over $1300 value. Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Cigar Tasting Basket
$75

Starting bid

This one is for the serious cigar, bourbon and whiskey lover! Top notch brands with The Macallan Scotch Whiskey, Eagle Rare Bourbon and a package of 8 Olivia cigars! Local pickup.

Family Game Night
$40

Starting bid

Everything you need to stock the game cabinet!!

Greater Goods Kitchen!!
$100

Starting bid

This basket is loaded with everything you need AND more for your chefs kitchen!!! Local pickup.

Red wine lovers
$25

Starting bid

Get holiday entertaining ready with 6 bottles of red wine and 4 gold rimmed wine glasses. Local pickup.

6 months Club Car Wash
$40

Starting bid

Who doesn’t need this 6 months of car washes?!

New Melle FD Ride to Daniel Boone Elemenary
$100

Starting bid

Daniel Boone parents make your child’s dream come true with this special offer from the New Melle Fire Department!!!

Hallmark Movie and Gamenight
$75

Starting bid

Bring on Christmas vibes with this amazing basket!! Local pickup.

Public School House VIP Igloo for 8 & GC
$150

Starting bid

This event always sells out before you can reserve!!! Grab this while you can!! VIP Igloo for 8 with $100 Gift Card. Pick your date! Must call 10/14 to redeem!

Handmade quilt
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful handmade quilt! 95”x100”. Shipping provided at buyers expense

Chandler Hill Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy some favorites from Chandler Hill and a wine tasting!! Local pickup. $450 value

4 Blues Tickets & GC to Maggie O’Briens
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun night out with 4 Blues Tickets & a $150 gift card to Maggie O’Brien’s!!

Kate Spade and Goodies Grab Basket
$40

Starting bid

Cute Kate Spade purse, wallet and hair, skin products! Shipping at buyers expense.

Whitmoor Golf for 4
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of golf at the beautiful Whitmoor!!

3 Hours of Time from Another Opinion
$75

Starting bid

Get some help with organization or design ideas with 3 hours of service from Another Opinion!!

Iron Works Mailbox
$250

Starting bid

Need a new mailbox? Iron works has your solution! A $750 value!

Framed Charlie Kirk 1
$60

Starting bid

13x13 Framed Charlie Kirk Limited Edition Print From artist Lindsay Wanner. Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Framed Charlie Kirk 2
$60

Starting bid

13x13 Framed Charlie Kirk Limited Edition Print From artist Lindsay Wanner. Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Framed Charlie Kirk 3
$60

Starting bid

13x13 Framed Charlie Kirk Limited Edition Print From artist Lindsay Wanner. Shipping provided at buyers expense.

Whiskey Barrel Remnants American Flag
$150

Starting bid

One of a kind handmade American Flag will make a statement to any space. valued at $500. Local Pickup.

Whiskey Barrel Display case w/Bookers Bourbon
$350

Starting bid

Beautiful Handmade Whiskey Barrel Display with led lighting and distinguished single batch Bookers Bourbon and glasses. A one of a kind piece!!! Valued at $1000. Local pickup.

Gene’s Trout Fishing Cabin & Boat Rental
$250

Starting bid

This is a LIVE AUCTION item. Online bidding will move to live the night of event. Online bidders will have the opportunity to bid night of event via phone and Facebook live. 2 night, 2 day boat rental on the beautiful Norfork River Arkansas, Trout fishing paradise!!!

Sugar Creek Private Party Space Rental
$350

Starting bid

This is a LIVE AUCTION item!! Online bidding will move to Live night of event and any online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid live at event via phone and Facebook live. Amazing opportunity to snag a private party space rental at the beautiful Sugar Creek Winery!!

2 Chiefs Tickets
$300

Starting bid

This is a LIVE AUCTION item. Online bidding will move to live at the event. Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid at event via phone and/or Facebook live. 2 Chiefs Tickets for November 23rd Game in Kansas City. Section 132

Handmade Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful 60x70 handmade quilt. shipping provided at buyers expense.

Taste of Defiance 1
$300

Starting bid

This will move to a LIVE AUCTION at the event!! Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid via phone and or Facebook Live. Enjoy a few days in beautiful Defiance with 2 nights of lodging at Vino Villa and gift certificates to Sugar Creek winery, Circle 6, Goodnews Brewery and Defiance Ridge. $1200 value

7 nights at Lely Resort Golf Villa
$600

Starting bid

This will move to a Live Auction at event!! Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue to bid via phone and/or Facebook live. Take a look at this beautiful resort with amazing amenities!! 7 night stay at the Lely Resort Golf Villa. Sleeps up to 6. 4 rounds of golf included if desired, or enjoy all the other amenities the resort and area has to offer!

Taste of Defiance 2
$300

Starting bid

This will move to a LIVE AUCTION item at event! You can bid online now. Online bidders will have the opportunity to continue bidding via phone and or Facebook live at event. Don’t miss this chance to grab a combination of lodging at The Reubling House and The Merry House as well as gift certificates to establishments in The heart of Defiance.

Moscow Mule Basket and Session Taco Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Everything you need for Moscow Mules and a $25 gift card to Session Taco!

Lake/Pond fishing package w/rod & reel
$40

Starting bid

All you need to catch the big one out of your pond or lake!!!

Meyer’s Hostess Basket
$20

Starting bid

Need a gift for a hostess? This is a perfect option! Meyer’s soaps, vanilla pumpkin and taper candles.

Stan Musial signed print 30x40
$60

Starting bid

speaks for itself!!!

Hunter Strong sign
$300

Starting bid

One of a kind handmade sign made by artist Lindsay Wanner. 24x24. Made out of records and album covers.This will be moving to the LIVE auction!!

Wine and movie game night
$75

Starting bid

Wine tasting for 4 at Defiance Ridge Winery and all you need for a cozy winters evening at home

Cottleville goody basket
$75

Starting bid

Such a value in this one!! $200 Bemos GC, $50 at the Flower Stop, $50 Upshot, cute fall handpainted wine glass and display pumpkin!

Margaritas and Chimis Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

All you need to make a good margarita and a $40 gift certificate to Chimis!

New Melle Water Tower Bucket
$300

Starting bid

This one‘s for our local New Melle Folk!!!

How bout some Well Water to go with some of your favorite New Melle establishments!! This one will be moving to the LIVE auction!!

Wine and dine basket
$65

Starting bid

$50 Donatelli‘s Gift Certificate, 6 assorted wine bottles of Rose and white wine with a set of 4 wine glasses

Vegas Tan Gift Certificate and tanning bronzer
$40

Starting bid

Great package for those wanting that summer glow!!

Stitched with love
$25

Starting bid

Set includes handmade pot handle covers, fabric tortilla warmer and handmade pot holders

Avani Derm Spa Botox & product
$230

Starting bid

Gift certificate 50 units of Botox at Avani Derm Spa, cleanser, cream and sunscreen!!

2 Blues Tickets w/parking pass
$100

Starting bid

2 Blues tickets for game on November 8th.

Parking pass included!

$2500 Camp Cody Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

$2500 Gift Certificate to go towards a 2 week stay at the beautiful Camp Cody in New Hamphsire!

Bourbon lovers
$100

Starting bid

This is a Bourbon lovers dream!!! $400 value

Prime Aesthetic Diamond Glow Deluxe Basket
$150

Starting bid

Skin CeUtica’s products and Diamond Glow Delux facial which includes dermaplane and lite-peel.

Handmade Cedar Table by Ted Hovey
$200

Starting bid

Hand made side table by Ted Hovey.

