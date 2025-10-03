eventClosed

Hunterdon Choral Alliance Proudly Presents "The Greatest Snowman"

84 NJ-31

Flemington, NJ 08822, USA

$

General Admission - In Advance
$20
Students (Ages 7-18) - In Advance
$12
Children (Ages 6 and under)
free

Free

Inside Cover Ad
$350
Ad size: 4 3/4" W x 7 1/2" H


Ad artwork and payment must be received by 11/1/2025 to be included in program.


Send ad to [email protected] (PDF, JPG, PNG, PowerPoint or Word format).


Includes 2 free show tickets

Full Page Ad
$300
Ad size: 4 3/4" W x 7 1/2" H


Ad artwork and payment must be received by 11/1/2025 to be included in program.


Send ad to [email protected] (PDF, JPG, PNG, PowerPoint or Word format).


Includes 2 free show tickets

Half Page Ad
$225
Ad size: 4 3/4" W x 3 3/4" H


Ad artwork and payment must be received by 11/1/2025 to be included in program.


Send ad to [email protected] (PDF, JPG, PNG, PowerPoint or Word format).


Includes 2 free show tickets

Quarter Page Ad
$125
Ad size: 4 3/4" W x 1 7/8" H


Ad artwork and payment must be received by 11/1/2025 to be included in program.


Send ad to [email protected] (PDF, JPG, PNG, PowerPoint or Word format).


Includes 2 free show tickets

Eighth Page Ad
$75
Ad size: 4 3/4" W x 1 7/8" H


Ad artwork and payment must be received by 11/1/2025 to be included in program.


Send ad to [email protected] (PDF, JPG, PNG, PowerPoint or Word format).


***Show tickets are NOT included***

Patron Listing (40 characters max)
$35
Name/message and payment must be received by 11/1/2025 to be included in program.


***Show tickets are NOT included***

General Admission - At the door
$25
Students (Ages 7-18) - At the door
$15

