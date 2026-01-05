Hunting with Soldiers Hunt of a Lifetime Raffle Only 185 Tickets Available

Hunt of a Lifetime Raffle

Hunting with Soldiers is excited to raffle off a true hunt of a lifetime! The lucky winner will have the opportunity to hunt at the legendary B-Tex Ranch in Olney, Texas, with a chance to harvest a 200+ inch whitetail buck.

This incredible package includes:

Lodging

Meals

Fully guided hunt

Guide gratuity

Professional taxidermy

Meat processing not included.





Raffle will be held once all tickets are sold, raffle end date is required by the platform. Once all tickets are sold, we will then announce the date and time of drawing on the Hunting with Soldiers Facebook Group at www.facebook.com/groups/huntingwithsoldiers as well as send an email to all ticket purchasers advising them of the date and time. The drawing will be held at that designated time, live on our Facebook Group.









We would like to extend a special thank you to B-Tex Ranch and Alamo Wildlife Taxidermy for their generous support in making this unforgettable raffle possible.















