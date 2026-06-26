A green and cream poster advertises a "Fore! The Books Minigolf Fundraiser" for the Huntingdon Valley Library, featuring a checkered pattern and a golf ball in the foreground, with event details like date, time, and location in the background.
Huntingdon Valley Library

Hosted by

Huntingdon Valley Library

About this event

Huntingdon Valley Library Fore the Books Mini-Golf Fundraiser

625 Red Lion Rd

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, USA

Banner Sponsor
$500

Support us as a Banner Sponsor. A 3' by 5' Banner will be created with your business logo and information. Banners will hang in the library for 2 months after the event and be shared on our website, social media, and newsletter.

Mini-Golf Hole Sponsor
$300

Sponsor a mini-golf hole and you will be highlighted at the golf hole, can decorate it as you want, and a yard sign will be created with your business logo and details. Yard signs will hang in the library for 2 months after the event and be shared on our website, social media, and newsletter.

Yard Sign Sponsor
$100

As a Mini-Golf Yard Sign sponsor, a yard sign will be created highlighting your business and will hang on the library for 2 months after the event. Your business will also be mentioned on social media, our website, and our newsletter.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!