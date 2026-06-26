Huntingdon Valley Library Fore the Books Mini-Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
Support us as a Banner Sponsor. A 3' by 5' Banner will be created with your business logo and information. Banners will hang in the library for 2 months after the event and be shared on our website, social media, and newsletter.
Sponsor a mini-golf hole and you will be highlighted at the golf hole, can decorate it as you want, and a yard sign will be created with your business logo and details. Yard signs will hang in the library for 2 months after the event and be shared on our website, social media, and newsletter.
As a Mini-Golf Yard Sign sponsor, a yard sign will be created highlighting your business and will hang on the library for 2 months after the event. Your business will also be mentioned on social media, our website, and our newsletter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!