Hunt’s Exotics Foundation Juno’s Jr. Wild Tribe!

Join the Junior Wild Tribe: Inspire Compassion & Curiosity in Your Child!





Calling all animal-loving families! Hunt’s Exotics Foundation invites your child to become a member of the Junior Wild Tribe—a special club where kids make a real difference for rescued animals while enjoying fun, educational adventures!





What’s Included?

As a Junior Wild Tribe member, your child will receive exclusive emails packed with:

- Printable activities: Crafts, games, and coloring sheets themed around holidays (Easter egg hunts, sparkly Fourth of July crafts, and more!).

- Animal fun facts: Learn cool tidbits about skunks, wildlife habits, and conservation.

- Personal notes from Juno: A rescued skunk who shares updates about life at the sanctuary, his favorite snacks (scrambled eggs and watermelon!), and even skunk jokes!





How Your Child Helps Animals

By joining, your family directly supports the care of Juno and all the animals at Hunt’s Exotics Sanctuary. Membership contributions help provide:

- Nutritious meals and cozy habitats.

- Enrichment toys (like Juno’s bouncy ball and digging tunnels!).

- Veterinary care and compassionate handling by expert keepers like Sara.





Safe, Parent-Approved Fun

All emails are sent to the address you provide, ensuring you’re in control. Simply remind your child to check their “Junior Wild Tribe” folder with you—no spam, just wholesome content that sparks curiosity about wildlife!





Meet Juno, Your Skunk Pen Pal!

Juno, a rescued skunk, loves sharing his journey with his human friends:

“Hi friends! Sara (my keeper) says YOU’RE the reason I get yummy treats and toys. Did you know baby skunks are called kits? I’m learning to feel safe here—no stinky sprays, promise! Look for my super-duper holiday emails with crafts and skunk secrets. Thanks for making my tail wiggle with joy!”





Why Parents Love It:

- Teaches empathy: Kids see how their support impacts real animals.

- Screen-free learning: Printables and facts encourage hands-on creativity.

- Seasonal excitement: Holiday-themed activities keep engagement high year-round.





Join Today—Let Your Child “Stay Wild and Wonderful!”

Give your child the joy of helping animals while fostering a love for nature.





P.S. Skunk Fact: Their stripes warn predators to stay back… but Juno’s too busy making friends!





Hunt's Exotics Foundation—Where Compassion Meets Wild Adventures! 🦨✨