One House Project, Inc.

Hosted by

One House Project, Inc.

About this event

Huntsville Youth Sports League

Player Registration
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsor a Child
Pay what you can

Donate to provide registrations to less fortunate families in our community

Sponsor a Team
$2,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Covers a full season of team expenses - practice field/permits, game balls/flags/chains, coach supplies, end-of-season event

League Sponsor
Pay what you can

Supports the league operating costs - officials, safety program, insurance, field rentals, scholarships, or equipment library

Add a donation for One House Project, Inc.

$

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