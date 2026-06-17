Huron Valley Copperheads Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You read that right! The winner of this auction gets their bike washed by the four members of the International Board attending the World Meeting with all proceeds going to the Broken Fang Foundation. The wash will take place Sunday morning before everyone departs. Make this fun! For every hundred dollars raised, the winning bidder can pick another bike for us to wash, meaning you can go in on it with your buddies if you'd like!
Starting bid
Donated by Grizzly Peak Customs; Retail value is $144 USD
Starting bid
Use this gift certificate on the website or in store. Not valid with any other discounts.
Starting bid
The StopBox® WARD is constructed of high-impact resistant glass-reinforced polycarbonate-ABS and steel reinforced. Select from 81 combinations with the included hardware. Retail value is approximately $169, donated by Stitch.
Starting bid
Start your morning with a big sip of freedom! Up for auction is these America 250th Anniversary Commemorative Coffee Cups, celebrating 250 years of liberty, history, and great American brew.
Whether you're gearing up for 2026 festivities, adding to a historical collection, or just trying to look like a true patriot on your morning Zoom call, this cup brings maximum red, white, and blue energy to your daily coffee routine.
Starting bid
Got a brother from another mother? Raise a glass to lifelong bonds with this "Once A Brother, Always A Brother" heavy-bottomed rocks glasses!
Featuring a crisp frosted etching of the ultimate sign of respect the classic fist bump this tumbler is practically guaranteed to make whatever drink you pour into it taste 10% more legendary.
Starting bid
Why settle for one game when you can have three packed into one compact arcade setup? Up for bid is the Hathaway 42-Inch 3-in-1 Multi-Game Table the ultimate cure for rainy day boredom and the best addition to any playroom or rec room!
Switching between games takes seconds, making it non-stop entertainment for kids, teens, or adults who take mini-sports way too seriously.
Starting bid
the Remington 870 Express Magnum 12 Gauge pump-action shotgun! Built on the rock solid, steel milled receiver Remington is legendary for, this versatile model features a 28-inch vent-rib barrel and original retail price points around $439 to $495.
Equipped with the screw-in Rem™ Choke system (Modified choke included), this 870 offers instant versatility for changing shooting conditions. Whether you’re heading out to the blind for waterfowl, tracking upland birds, busting clay targets on the weekend, or keeping a dependable pump gun in the rack, the Express Magnum delivers smooth action and unbreakable reliability every single time.
Bid with confidence and add an absolute American classic to your collection! 🎯
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!