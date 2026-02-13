Hurricon, inc

Hosted by

Hurricon, inc

About this event

2026 Hurricane Renaissance Faire Sponsorship - A Hurricon Production

1 Valley Dr

Hurricane, WV 25526, USA

Jester
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support the Hurricane Renaissance Faire at the Jester level and help bring magic, history, and community together.

As a Jester Sponsor, you will receive:

• Name recognition on our website
• Name recognition in the official event program
• Name recognition on event thank-you signage

This level is perfect for individuals and small businesses who want to show their support and be recognized as part of the Faire’s founding supporters.

Squire
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Step forward as a Squire and stand proudly among the early champions of the Hurricane Renaissance Faire.

As a Squire Sponsor, you will receive:

• Name recognition on our website
• Name recognition in the official event program
• Name recognition in printed event materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage

A strong option for businesses looking to gain visibility while supporting a growing regional event.

Knight
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Take up your banner as a Knight Sponsor and help elevate the Hurricane Renaissance Faire to new heights.

As a Knight Sponsor, you will receive:

• Logo recognition on our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Small logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage

This tier provides expanded brand visibility while aligning your organization with a high-quality, community-driven event.

Lord and Lady
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Join the ranks of nobility as a Lord & Lady Sponsor and play a significant role in shaping the Faire experience.

As a Lord & Lady Sponsor, you will receive:

• Logo recognition on our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Medium logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage

This tier offers prominent recognition across multiple platforms and demonstrates meaningful commitment to the success of the event.

Royal Court
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Take your place in the Royal Court and stand among the most visible supporters of the Hurricane Renaissance Faire.

As a Royal Court Sponsor, you will receive:

• Logo recognition on our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Prominent logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage

This level ensures strong brand presence before, during, and after the event.

King and Queen
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Claim the highest honor as a King & Queen Sponsor — the presenting sponsor of the Hurricane Renaissance Faire.

As a King & Queen Sponsor, you will receive:

• Logo placement on the homepage of our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Prominent logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage
• Booth/display space at the event
• Opportunity to be presented as the official Faire King & Queen
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor in event promotions

This exclusive tier provides maximum visibility, premier placement, and on-site engagement opportunities, positioning your organization as a central partner in bringing the Faire to life.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!