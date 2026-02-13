2026 Hurricane Renaissance Faire Sponsorship - A Hurricon Production

About this event
Support the Hurricane Renaissance Faire at the Jester level and help bring magic, history, and community together.
As a Jester Sponsor, you will receive:
• Name recognition on our website
• Name recognition in the official event program
• Name recognition on event thank-you signage
This level is perfect for individuals and small businesses who want to show their support and be recognized as part of the Faire’s founding supporters.
Step forward as a Squire and stand proudly among the early champions of the Hurricane Renaissance Faire.
As a Squire Sponsor, you will receive:
• Name recognition on our website
• Name recognition in the official event program
• Name recognition in printed event materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage
A strong option for businesses looking to gain visibility while supporting a growing regional event.
Take up your banner as a Knight Sponsor and help elevate the Hurricane Renaissance Faire to new heights.
As a Knight Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo recognition on our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Small logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage
This tier provides expanded brand visibility while aligning your organization with a high-quality, community-driven event.
Join the ranks of nobility as a Lord & Lady Sponsor and play a significant role in shaping the Faire experience.
As a Lord & Lady Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo recognition on our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Medium logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage
This tier offers prominent recognition across multiple platforms and demonstrates meaningful commitment to the success of the event.
Take your place in the Royal Court and stand among the most visible supporters of the Hurricane Renaissance Faire.
As a Royal Court Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo recognition on our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Prominent logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage
This level ensures strong brand presence before, during, and after the event.
Claim the highest honor as a King & Queen Sponsor — the presenting sponsor of the Hurricane Renaissance Faire.
As a King & Queen Sponsor, you will receive:
• Logo placement on the homepage of our website
• Logo recognition in the official event program
• Prominent logo placement in printed materials
• Social media recognition
• Logo placement on event thank-you signage
• Booth/display space at the event
• Opportunity to be presented as the official Faire King & Queen
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor in event promotions
This exclusive tier provides maximum visibility, premier placement, and on-site engagement opportunities, positioning your organization as a central partner in bringing the Faire to life.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!