Hurricane Renaissance Faire Mercantile

About this shop
A sturdy burlap tote featuring the Hurricane Renaissance Faire crest on a front pocket, with a plain burlap back. The long handles make it easy to carry comfortably over your shoulder, whether you are shopping the faire or using it day to day.
Approx. size: 13.25" x 16.75" x 5.5" deep
A 17 oz. tin/enamel camp-style mug featuring the Hurricane Renaissance Faire crest. Lightweight and classic in style, it is a great keepsake for coffee, tea, or display.
Keychain
A four pack bundle of 2 1/2 - 3" stickers
Hat
$
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