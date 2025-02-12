HUSH HUSH THEATRE INC's Silent Auction

Shayla Dawn is a photographer, with a knack for empowering women to find their raw beauty through the lens of a camera. Indulge in yourself and celebrate your beauty! Enjoy up to 2-hours in a private boudoir photoshoot in any location of your choosing. Shoot may include as many outfit changes as you like and you will receive 20 edited photos delivered via Dropbox. Portfolio: instagram.com/shayla.dawn.photography

Shayla Dawn is a photographer, with a knack for empowering women to find their raw beauty through the lens of a camera. Indulge in yourself and celebrate your beauty! Enjoy up to 2-hours in a private boudoir photoshoot in any location of your choosing. Shoot may include as many outfit changes as you like and you will receive 20 edited photos delivered via Dropbox. Portfolio: instagram.com/shayla.dawn.photography

More details...