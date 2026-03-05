HUSKER Sports Camp Sponsorship

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About this event
-Logo on all camp t-shirts
-Social media recognition
-Logo on all camp t-shirts
-Social media recognition
-Logo on event signage
-Logo in parent communications
-Logo on all camp t-shirts
-Social media recognition
-Logo on event signage
-Logo in parent communications
-Featured in BGC donor newsletter
-Logo on BGC website for one year
-Vendor table opportunity at camps
-Logo on all camp t-shirts
-Social media recognition
-Logo on event signage
-Logo in parent communications
-Featured in BGC donor newsletter
-Logo on BGC website for one year
-Vendor table opportunity at camps
-Guest speaker opportunity
$
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