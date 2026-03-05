Boys & Girls Clubs Of Lincoln/Lancaster County

Hosted by

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Lincoln/Lancaster County

About this event

HUSKER Sports Camp Sponsorship

SLAM DUNK
$250

-Logo on all camp t-shirts

-Social media recognition

ALL STAR
$1,000

-Logo on all camp t-shirts

-Social media recognition

-Logo on event signage

-Logo in parent communications

MVP
$2,500

-Logo on all camp t-shirts

-Social media recognition

-Logo on event signage

-Logo in parent communications

-Featured in BGC donor newsletter

-Logo on BGC website for one year

-Vendor table opportunity at camps

HALL OF FAME
$5,000

-Logo on all camp t-shirts

-Social media recognition

-Logo on event signage

-Logo in parent communications

-Featured in BGC donor newsletter

-Logo on BGC website for one year

-Vendor table opportunity at camps

-Guest speaker opportunity

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Clubs Of Lincoln/Lancaster County

$

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