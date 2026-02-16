HUSKER SPORTS CAMPS 2026

Hosted by
Students ENTERING Grades 2–5: Serve up some summer fun on June 16 from 5:30–7:30 PM at Lincoln North Star High School with an exciting volleyball camp led by the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team!
This high-energy camp focuses on skill development, teamwork, and confidence-building — all while having a blast learning from top collegiate athletes. It’s the perfect opportunity for young players to grow their game and love for volleyball.
Spots are limited. Don’t miss out!
(All camp registrations are final and non-refundable to support advance planning and staffing.)
Students ENTERING Grades 6–8: Serve up some summer fun on June 17 from 5:30–7:30 PM at Lincoln North Star High School with an exciting volleyball camp led by the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team!
Students ENTERING Grades 2–8: Get ready to hit the court July 28–29 from 5:00–7:00 PM at Kinetic Sports Complex for a high-energy basketball camp led by players from Nebraska Cornhuskers men's and women's basketball!
Open to all kids entering grades 2–8, this action-packed camp helps young athletes build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast learning from top collegiate players.
Spots will fill fast — don’t miss it!
