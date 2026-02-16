HUSKER SPORTS CAMPS 2026

Students ENTERING Grades 2–5: Serve up some summer fun on June 16 from 5:30–7:30 PM at Lincoln North Star High School with an exciting volleyball camp led by the Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team!



This high-energy camp focuses on skill development, teamwork, and confidence-building — all while having a blast learning from top collegiate athletes. It’s the perfect opportunity for young players to grow their game and love for volleyball.



Spots are limited. Don’t miss out!



(All camp registrations are final and non-refundable to support advance planning and staffing.)