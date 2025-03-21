Husky Fair - Online Raffle 2025

This is a wine tour for two people including personalized experiences and tastings, with local winemakers and owners, along with transportation and lunch. Package Details: A Wine Tour will provide transportation for 2, Valued at $600. - JL Kiff will provide a wine tasting for 2 with the winemaker/owner, Valued at $40. -Monksgate will provide a private vineyard tour and 10% off a wine tasting for 2, with the winemaker/owner, Valued at $120.- Carmi Wines will provide a wine tasting for 2 with the winemaker/owner, Valued at $50. - Harvest Fresh will provide lunch for 2, Valued at $30 -- Total Value - $840 * There are 300 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.

