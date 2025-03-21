Husky Fair - Online Raffle 2025

Great Wolf Lodge is a family resort in Grand Mound, Washington, with an indoor water park, arcade, and other children's activities. This package includes a one-night stay for up to 4 people, in a family suite, with water park passes, and a $399 gift card to spend on food or other attractions.
- Total Value $798 -
Exp. 5/31/26 -
* There are 300 tickets available * You must be 21 or older and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase
Wine Tour for 2
$5
This is a wine tour for two people including personalized experiences and tastings, with local winemakers and owners, along with transportation and lunch.
Package Details: A Wine Tour will provide transportation for 2, Valued at $600. - JL Kiff will provide a wine tasting for 2 with the winemaker/owner, Valued at $40. -Monksgate will provide a private vineyard tour and 10% off a wine tasting for 2, with the winemaker/owner, Valued at $120.- Carmi Wines will provide a wine tasting for 2 with the winemaker/owner, Valued at $50. - Harvest Fresh will provide lunch for 2, Valued at $30 -- Total Value - $840 * There are 300 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
50/50
$5
Cash Prize - All proceeds will be split between the winner and the school. There are 400 tickets available, so you have a chance to win $1000, if all tickets are sold.
* To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
Langer's Family Fun Center
$5
Langers Family Fun Center is in Sherwood and this package includes-
4 Passes to Laser Tag-
4 Passes for Bowling-
4 Shoe Rentals-
4 Passes for Rock Climbing-
4 $5 Bonus Bucks for Arcade use-
4 Passes to Timber Town-
- Value $288 -
* There are 160 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
Portland Spirit
$5
2 Boarding Passes for the Portland Spirit for dining and sightseeing cruises — an experience unlike anything else in Portland, Oregon! - Value $200 -
EXP. 4/3/2026 * not valid for holiday, Christmas ship dinners, or specialty cruises. * There are 160 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
Splatter Box
$5
Splatter Box is a paint throwing, art studio, in Albany. It’s all about Paint, Music, and Art—your way! A place to have fun and make a mess! It's safe, colorful, fun, and messy! Bring up to 15 people for up to 2 hours. - Value $200 - * There are 160 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
Enchanted Forest
$5
4 admission tickets to Enchanted Forest in Salem - Value $116 -
*Ride tickets are sold separately
* There are 160 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
Wings and Waves
$5
4 admission tickets to Wings & Waves indoor water park, in McMinnville- Value $156 -
*EXP. 12/31/25*
* There are 160 tickets available * To purchase a raffle ticket, you must be 21 or older, and physically in Oregon at the time of purchase.
