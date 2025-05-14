Husky Wrestling Club Memberships 2025 - 2026

For kids in any grade that want more mat time and better competition. 1 year of wrestling experience is preferred. Season is January 6th through March 19th. Practices will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30pm. Kids will compete in a designated league and will be required to pay the wrestler league membership (up to $50). Wrestlers must wrestle in at least two in-season tournaments (Traveling involved on Saturdays or Sundays). We we will need a copy of your child's birth certificate and health physical dated after April 15, 2025.